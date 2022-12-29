27.12.2022, 18:04 8616
Tokayev wraps up his working visit to St. Petersburg
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has wrapped up his working visit to St. Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform Kazakh he has wrapped up his working visit to St. Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.
28.12.2022, 11:07 3821
Draft law cancelling Law on the First President introduced to Kazakh Majilis
The MP said the draft law provides for annulment of the corresponding constitutional law due to absence of legal basis
The draft Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan "On annulling the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan "On the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy" was introduced to the Kazakh Majilis, Kazinform reports.
The draft law was developed in order to implement amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan following the results of the republican referendum. In particular, Article 46 of the Constitution and paragraph 4 are to be excluded providing for the norm that, in accordance with the amendments to the Constitution, introduced by the Law as of this June 8, the status and powers of the First President of Kazakhstan are determined by the Constitution of the Republic and the constitutional law," Majilis deputy Arman Kozhakhmetov told the plenary session.
The MP said the draft law provides for annulment of the corresponding constitutional law due to absence of legal basis.
27.12.2022, 16:42 8716
President Tokayev tours State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg
Images | ortcom.kz
As part of his working visit to Russia Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured the State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.
President of Kazakhstan Tokayev was presented with the museum's exhibits, including rare works of art.
An informal meeting of the Heads of State of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan took place at the Museum.
26.12.2022, 20:26 16541
Kazakh President attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended an informal meeting of the Heads of the CIS States held in St. Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform cites Akorda.
Attending the meeting were President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Belarusian Leader Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Russian Head of State Vladimir Putin, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Leader of Tajikistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, and Uzbek Head of State Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Addressing the participants, Kazakh President Tokayev noted that the meetings in St. Petersburg give a great chance to exchange views on the ongoing issues of interaction within the CIS and outline future tasks.
The Head of State stressed that as part of its CIS presidency his country adopted a number of concrete measures to strengthen the Commonwealth’s potential.
Throughout the year, over 80 major events were held. Many initiatives aimed at expanding the economic cooperation, maintaining close humanitarian ties and strengthening the Organization’s authority were carried out. Our joint efforts were reflected in the documents adopted following the Astana Summit in October. During the entire year, special attention was placed mainly on the realization of the tasks set within the 2030 CIS Economic Development Strategy. All these steps were effective. I’d like to note with satisfaction that the trade turnover of Kazakhstan with the CIS countries amounted to almost $30bn in January-October this year, a 11% rise compared with 2021 ($26.5bn). There was a rise by nearly $5bn," said the Kazakh Head of State.
According to him, it is important to keep the upward trend in interregional trade and adapt the economic policy to the modern realities.
I’d like to draw your attention to the creation of favorable conditions for trade. We believe that it is necessary to work in detail on eliminating tariff and non-tariff barriers, avoid protectionism. It is importance to establish interaction regarding food security. A CIS ministerial conference scheduled to take place in Astana next year is set to look for common approaches in the area. We hope for active participation of relevant ministries. New mechanisms and formats of cooperation to increase the efficiency of transport and logistics projects within the CIS are needed. In this regard, the North-South international corridor with the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway as the important transport artery is of special significance," stated the Kazakh President.
The Head of State went on to call the interaction in security as another key area.
To adapt the Organization to the modern global realities we should enhance its potential, strengthen its position in the international arena. Documents are to be prepared to establish CIS Observer and Partner institutions in the near future. Certainly, the common cultural and humanitarian cooperation and strengthening of language space in the CIS is of paramount importance. St. Petersburg’s official status as the CIS cultural capital for 2023 will benefit greater cultural ties between the CIS countries," noted Tokayev.
The Kazakh President thanked Vladimir Putin for the invitation and warm welcome as well as wished Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov success in his country’s presidency of the CIS in 2023.
26.12.2022, 19:12 16626
Kazakh Head of State Tokayev greeted by Russian President Putin in St. Petersburg
Images | gov.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Yeltsin Presidential Library in St. Petersburg to attend an informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.
Tokayev was greeted by Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.
26.12.2022, 17:45 16711
Kazakhstan pursues balanced foreign policy - FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi
Images | gov.kz
Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi outlined the main directions of the Kazakh foreign policy regarding Russia, China, Japan, Turkiye, and Europe in an interview to Japan's broadcasting corporation NHK 24. He said that the country pursues a multifaceted and balanced foreign policy, Kazinform reports.
In an interview to NHK 24, the Kazakh foreign minister pointed out that Kazakhstan has historically friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine.
Tileuberdi said he is concerned over the Ukrainian conflict. Kazakhstan has historically friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in constant contact with the heads of the two countries, urging them to hold talks and find a peaceful and diplomatic way to resolve the dispute.
He stressed that Russia and Kazakhstan have close economic ties, and that the sanctions against Russia have a negative impact on the Kazakh economy.
According to the Kazakh foreign minister, Kazakhstan does not join the sanctions against Russia as well as does not seek different options to bypass them. Kazakhstan pursues multifaceted and balanced diplomacy. Kazakhstan aims to develop mutually beneficial and equal relations with Russia, China, its Central Asian neighbors, as well as world’s major powers such as the US, Japan, the EU, and Great Britain. This allows the country to attract investment from all countries.
Special attention is attached to the potential to promote Kazakhstan as a transit point for transport and logistics. According to the minister, Kazakhstan will manage to attract foreign investment and turn into a hub linking Europe and Asia.
This year marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Japan. High level of interaction has been achieved over the past years. Out relations are positioned as strategic partnership within the parliamentary friendship," concluded Tileuberdi.
26.12.2022, 15:26 16796
Tokayev arrives in St. Petersburg
Images | t.me/bort_01
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in St. Petersburg as part of his working visit, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President. Kazakh President Tokayev arrived in St. Petersburg, Russia, for an informal meeting of the Heads of State of the CIS.
26.12.2022, 09:13 16886
Kazakh President signs youth policy law
The text of the law is published in the press
The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts on state youth policy and social welfare", the Akorda press service reports. The text of the law is published in the press.
Source: kazinform
23.12.2022, 16:32 41421
Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi pays visit to Japan
Images | gov.kz
The Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi is on a visit to Tokyo to participate in the 9th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Central Asia - Japan Dialogue, Kazakh cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
On the first day Minister Tileuberdi took part in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian states with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In his speech, Tileuberdi noted that over 30 years of diplomatic relations, Kazakhstan and Japan have jointly managed to reach the level of expanded strategic partnership, which shows the dynamics of the development of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The ministers also met with members of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with the Countries of Central Asia, which was established on November 24, 2022 in honor of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the states of our region. Members of both houses of the Japanese Parliament representing various political parties are represented in this League.
Minister Tileuberdi expressed confidence that the League is designed to serve the expansion of active inter-parliamentary and inter-party dialogue to consolidate interregional and global efforts to strengthen peace and stability, ensure sustainable development.
Source: kazinform
