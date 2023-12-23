UNGA unanimously adopts resolution to rehabilitate Semipalatinsk region

Images | Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé held talks in extended format in Astana with the participation of the two countries’ official delegations, Kazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.





Welcoming the Togolese delegation, the President of Kazakhstan noted symbolism of this visit paid on the eve of the 10th anniversary since establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries.





As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, today’s negotiations mark a new era in the bilateral relations and provide a good opportunity for studying the promising areas of mutually beneficial cooperation. He said Kazakhstan is interested in strengthening the ties with Togo and considers it as an important partner in Africa.





Despite a vast geographical distance, Kazakhstan and Togo have much in common, like multireligious and polyethnic composition of the population, he noted.





More than 100 ethnic groups live in Kazakhstan. The development of interconfessional and interreligious dialogue is one of priority areas of our state policy, said the Kazakh President.





According to him, Kazakhstan and Togo need to sign bilateral documents including an agreement on mutual protection of investments to unlock the potential of the bilateral partnership.





Having emphasized the importance of development of the bilateral trade and strengthening the ties between business communities, the President of Kazakhstan suggested choosing a person eligible for the appointment as the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan to Togo, which will let "promote development of B2B contacts between the countries."





I believe that such countries as Kazakhstan and Togo may play more active and constructive role in promotion of international cooperation around the world, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





Faure Gnassingbé thanked the Kazakh side for a warm welcome and confirmed Togo’s commitment to building cooperation in various spheres representing mutual interest.





He said Kazakhstan and Togo may become strategic partners. In his words, Kazakhstan has great economic potential, and Togolese delegation in interested in expanding cooperation in trade-economic sector, mining industry, agriculture, transport, and digitalization.





He then said that the talks aimed at the establishment of comprehensive ties proved the sides’ interest in deepening the interaction.





The two leaders discussed the prospects for the Kazakh-Togolese partnership. Special attention was given to building a political dialogue, deepening cooperation in trade-economic, investment, energy, transport-logistics, and cultural-humanitarian spheres as well as to the interaction in healthcare and military industry.