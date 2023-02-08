07.02.2023, 08:15 8211
12 branches of foreign universities set to open in Kazakhstan by 2029
Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek revealed that 12 branches of foreign universities are set to open in Kazakhstan by 2029. Besides, the leading professors and researchers will be invited to teach in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
At the instruction of the Head of State branches of the five leading foreign universities will open in Kazakhstan by 2025. Last year saw the opening of the branch of the Russian National Research Nuclear University in Almaty, the branch of the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas in Atyrau, and the affiliate of the University of Arizona in Petropavlovsk. Six more will unveil this year," the Minister said during his trip to Almaty.
Gazi University plans to open its branch in Shymkent, while the Michigan State University branch will be present in Astana. Heriot-Watt University will create its campus in Aktobe, Seoul National University of Science and Technology in Kyzylorda, Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers in Taraz, and some German universities will be represented in Aktau. Besides, the Technical State University will open its doors in Zhezkazgan. The talks are underway. Canada's Tech University will also unveil its campus in Kazakhstan. Details will be available soon," the Minister added.
The Minister resumed that 1,400 leading professors and researchers from all over the world will be attracted to Kazakhstan. 3.6 billion tenge will be allotted at large.
Notably, last year saw the opening of the De Montfort Leicester branch.
06.02.2023, 13:44 10841
Science campus in Konayev: Housing for foreign teachers to be built
Almaty region Governor Marat Sultangaziyev told Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek about the Konayev city development plans and the development of a science campus, Kazinform reports.
The Governor said it is necessary to settle infrastructure issues due to the inflow of international students and population growth. As of today, the land plot has been already allotted. Construction works will start as soon as the city master plan is approved. He stressed it is crucial to create favorable conditions for both students and teachers. The plan provides for the construction of housing for foreign teachers.
He also said that the development of the science campus in Konayev will help solve the shortage of technical specialists in the city and countrywide. A special roadmap will be developed in the near future.
Education department head Saltanat Bespayeva said the akimat suggested the Government build a 1,200-seat engineering college in the territory of the campus. The Kazakh Prime Minister, Alikhan Smailov, supported the initiative.
The Kazakh Education Minister revealed that foreign universities will open their branches in the territory of the science campus to train personnel for the G4 City industrial cluster. Over 70% of students majoring in engineering study in Almaty.
As of today, Kazakhstan has 626,000 students. Their number is expected to grow up to 800,000 in 2025 and will exceed 1 million by 2030.
The Minister drew attention to the understaffing at large enterprises countrywide. According to him, the science campus is called to solve staff gaps at many plants and factories.
03.02.2023, 13:48 22761
Kazakhstan among Curly Tales’ top 10 budget-friendly countries to visit this month
Kazakhstan was featured into the list of top 10 budget-friendly countries to visit in February 2023 compiled by Curly Tales web portal, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.
Curly Tales is a platform where digital nomads can discover intriguing and exciting things to do around the world as well as places to visit and explore.
In Kazakhstan you can experience the beauty of the third largest mosque in in Asia," the web portal says.
Along with Kazakhstan, the list of top 10 budget-friendly countries to visit this month includes Turkiye, Georgia, Egypt, Vietnam, Laos, Kenya and more.
Earlier the popular British magazine Conde Nast Traveller published an article ‘The most breathtaking places to visit in Kazakhstan’ about Kazakhstan’s main tourist attractions.
02.02.2023, 09:58 26546
Creation of academic hub in Kazakhstan discussed in London
The Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission held its 9th session for discussing the development of higher education system in Kazakhstan and the opportunities of cooperation between domestic and British universities, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The event themed as "Strengthening of intergovernmental ties through the cooperation in higher education" brought together the representatives of the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the UK Department for International Trade, universities of Kazakhstan and Great Britain, and education technologies experts.
Addressing the participants, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek said that Kazakhstan sets an ambitious goal of establishing an academic hub which will attract young people from the region with the population of about 2 billion people.
The establishment of the academic hub in Kazakhstan is one of the key areas of the Ministry’s activity. British universities could help our country in achievement of this ambitious goal, he noted.
The Minister said that three foreign universities unveiled their representative offices in Kazakhstan in 2022. Another six foreign universities are planning to open their branches this year.
The measures we take as part of financial and regulative support, as well as serious investments in infrastructure of higher education will let us establish a center for attracting young people willing to get high-quality and affordable higher education," Sayasat Nurbek noted.
During the event, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Heriot-Watt University of Scotland and Zhubanov Aktobe Regional University entered into a memorandum of cooperation. As per the document, the Heriot-Watt University will launch its three educational programs - Oil and Gas, Electric Power Engineering and Computer Engineering - at the Kazakh university.
The students completing their studies, will obtain dual diplomas, while the quality of the study will be under the control of the Scottish university. Admission procedures will begin in the next academic year.
Besides, an agreement with the UK Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education was signed. The QAA plans to open its office in Kazakhstan.
It is important to create a clear system of control over the quality of international education in Kazakhstan. Foreign universities planning to work in Kazakhstan, need the presence of accreditation agencies which will ensure control over the quality of higher education," Sayasat Nurbek said.
01.02.2023, 12:50 32051
Kazakhstan and Lithuania plan to launch direct air service
A tourism working group of Kazakhstan and Lithuania held a meeting in Vilnius. The Kazakh delegation was led by Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, the Lithuanian group was headed by Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Vincas Jurgutis, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.
Those attending debated prospects for bilateral cooperation in the sphere of tourism. As stated there further strengthening joint tourism activities is the common goal of the two nations. Some 2.5 mln tourists visited Lithuania in 2021 which is 16% as compared to 2020.
The Kazakh delegation said that the country’s inbound tourism keeps on recovering. In 2022 Kazakhstan welcomed over 4.7 mln international tourists which is threefold more than the previous year.
Yerkinbayev said that the country’s unprecedented state support measures and digitalization contribute heavily to the growth in international arrivals. As of today, Kazakhstan launched the eQonaq integrated information system for tourist registration, tourist flow analysis, and migration control and a tourist Kazakhstan. travel portal. It features news in 8 languages.
Following the sitting, the parties agreed to work at opening direct flights between the states, introduce a visa-free regime for Kazakhstanis and promote image materials about the tourist potential of the countries. Besides, the sides agreed to hold the Tourism Days of Lithuania at Shymbulak in Almaty and Days of Kazakhstan Tourism in Vilnius.
31.01.2023, 11:14 34691
Kazakhstan to launch new Astana-Chelyabinsk route
The Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee and aviation authorities of Russia agreed on opening direct regular flights en route Astana-Chelyabinsk, Kazinform refers to the Committee’s Telegram Channel.
Thus, Qazaq Air will start operating Astana-Chelyabinsk flights on February 13 three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays on De-Havilland Dash 8- Q400 aircraft.
An increase in air service between Kazakhstan and Russia is expected to contribute to the further development of trade and economic, investment, tourist, and cultural cooperation.
Check airline tickets online on the air company’s official website.
30.01.2023, 12:49 42416
Direct flights linking Astana and Beijing to resume
Regular flights linking the capital cities of Kazakhstan and China will be resumed this March, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This will be done as part of the joint efforts of the Civil Aviation Committee and the Chinese aviation authorities to resume and open new international flights.
Starting from March 25, Air Astana company is planning to resume flights en route Astana-Beijing three times a week (Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays) on A-321 LR aircrafts.
The air carrier is also planning to gradually increase the number of flights between Almaty and Beijing from one to five flights per week (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays) from February 13 and later to seven flights per week. The flights will be operated on A-321 aircrafts.
More flights between Kazakhstan and China will help speed up the development of trade and economic, investment, tourist, cultural, and business cooperation between two friendly countries.
27.01.2023, 10:57 55156
Russian political scientist Ekaterina Schulmann invited to work at KAZGUU
Well-known Russian political scientist Ekaterina Schulmann has joined the Mukhtar Narikbayev Kazakh University of Humanities and Law (KAZGUU) as an associate professor to teach political science, Kazinform reports. Ekaterina Schulmann is a political scientist and publicist, expert in lawmaking problems. She works as a lecturer and columnist and shares her expert views with the media. Her YouTube channel has 1 million 700 thousand subscribers.
27.01.2023, 09:21 51276
Belgium’s leading university to welcome Kazakh farm experts
Ghent University is the top veterinary school of Belgium. Ghent University is a public research university, located in the city of Ghent. It was founded by King William I in 1817. Today the University has 44,000 students and 9,000 staff members, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan visited the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University to debate prospects for cooperation. The School of Veterinary Medicine was founded at Ghent University as "Veeartsenijschool" in 1933. Belgian Nobel prize winner Prof. Dr. Cornelius Heymans played a role in the development of the Ghent Veterinary School.
During the presentation, the University representatives talked about its present-day opportunities. Currently, some 243 students graduate from the University School of Veterinary Medicine every year. It offers three-year Bachelor's programs, three-year Master's programs, and PhD studies. Each third student of the University is a foreigner, arriving mainly from the Netherlands, Germany, China, and other states of the world.
The Kazakh delegation visited the Veterinary School’s halls and laboratories. Students have an opportunity to take part in horse ultrasound research and animal surgeries.
