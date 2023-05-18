15.05.2023, 19:38 8286
172,000 students to graduate from schools in Kazakhstan in 2023
172,000 Kazakhstani students will graduate from secondary schools this year, according to first Vice Minister of Enlightenment Sholpan Karinova, Kazinform reports.
She said at a briefing that more than 288,000 students will finish the 9th grade this year, and over 172,000 students will finish the 11th grade.
Over 18,000 preschool, secondary and vocational and technical education schools with more than 5mln students enrolled are getting ready for the academic year completion.
The 30th of May is the last day of the 2022-2023 academic year.
17.05.2023, 12:30 1811
The Astana Opera Academy Soloist Won the Grand Prix at a Vocal Competition
Images | astanaopera.kz
The Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees won three prizes at the Marat Aitimov Republican Vocal Competition "Dauys". Aigerim Amanzholova became the Grand Prix laureate, the first place was awarded to Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, and the third - to Valeriy Selivanov, Astana Opera press office reports.
The Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Marat Aitimov Competition was first held in 2019 and was named after the famous singer and vocal teacher, whose student is Dimash Qudaibergen. This year, 46 young performers from all over Kazakhstan took part in the vocal competition. Its winner, Aigerim Amanzholova, is positive that an important part of her victory belongs to the teachers.
Any competition requires good preparation, serious work with a teacher. The Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Professor Azamat Zheltyrguzov had a major role in my success. Together with him, we compiled a program, worked on vocals, phrasing, style, portrayal," the soloist notes. "Certainly, the International Opera Academy played a huge role in my professional development. Here we are taught by eminent singers and vocal teachers, and our task is to take the best from them."
To participate in the qualifying round, Aigerim Amanzholova sent a video of her performance of Mimi’s aria from Puccini’s La Bohème. In the first and second rounds, she sang Manon’s aria from Puccini’s Manon Lescaut, Tchaikovsky’s art song Nochi Bezumniye, the folk song Ahau Bikem, Yenlik’s aria from Gaziza Zhubanova’s opera Yenlik - Kebek, as well as the composer’s art song Iz Travy Ya Vzletela.
According to the vocalist, thanks to the academy, she had an opportunity to perform the main parts in famous world operas.
Last year I performed Donna Elvira in Mozart’s Don Giovanni staged by Italian director Ala Simonishvili, and this year I performed the title role in Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta. Now we are preparing for the performance that will complete our studies: Rossini’s L’Italiana in Algeri will premiere at the Astana Opera in June."
This is Aigerim Amanzholova’s second Grand Prix during her years of study at the academy. The first time, she received the main prize at the Mukan Tulebayev International Vocal Competition.
Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, who won first place in the Dauys competition in Aqtobe, is also not a novice in vocal competitions. He is a winner of the Grand Prix of the Bibigul Tulegenova International Vocal Competition. The soloist notes the high level of preparation of the participants.
All young performers are experienced, with good vocal abilities, so I can say that the competition was held at a high level. I was prepared thanks to daily classes with my vocal teacher Azamat Zheltyrguzov and accompanist Zaru Zhazykbayeva", - the soloist says.
The specificity of the competition was the mandatory performance of works by Kazakh composers, in particular, natives of Western Kazakhstan - Akhmet and Gaziza Zhubanovs. Dinmukhamed Koshkinbaev performed Yestai’s song Qusni Qorlan, Abai’s aria Hey, Khalaiyq from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi’s opera Abai and Akhmet Zhubanov’s Zhyr Zhazamyn.
Valeriy Selivanov won third place in the competition. Another one of the academy’s attendees, Nurkanat Tapiyev, became a diploma winner.
It should be noted that participation in republican and international vocal competitions is an important part of the training of young performers at the Astana Opera International Opera Academy. This allows not only to demonstrate the level of professional skills, but also to gain new experience.
16.05.2023, 15:41 5521
Large-scale scheduled repair and track work is underway on the KTZ network
To ensure the safety of train traffic NC KTZ JSC increases the amount of work to repair the infrastructure. The deterioration of certain sections of the track requires the introduction of a speed limit for trains, which affects the observance of the schedule of passenger and freight trains. The train schedule is also influenced by many hours of technological "windows" (time for repairs), press service of KTZ informs.
Thus, there may be delays in trains between Astana-Almaty, Almaty-Petropavlovsk, Shymkent-Astana, Zhezkazgan-Almaty, Almaty-Uralsk.
Currently, repair and track work is underway in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Semey and Almaty regions. Within the boundaries of the Akmola branch of the main network on the Arshaly-Babatai section, a continuous change of rail supports is being carried out. Starting from May 1 of this year, on the Moiynty-Karaganda-Astana section, complex work is being carried out to clean up contaminated ballast, change old year-old reinforced concrete sleepers, restore the integrity of rail lashes, etc. by holding many hours of "windows".
To date, the overhaul and enhanced medium repair of the track at the sections of the Zhambyl branch of the main network has been completed.
In general, in 2023, over 1114 km of the main line will be updated on the KTZ network with various types of repairs. It also provides for the replacement of 634 sets of turnouts, it is planned to replace over 108 thousand wooden sleepers.
The company apologizes to passengers for the inconvenience caused and asks them to treat the current situation with understanding. NC KTZ JSC takes daily measures to comply with the regulatory schedule for the movement of passenger trains in the conditions of mass repair work.
Reference information on the schedule of passenger trains can be obtained by calling the free number "1433" and via the Telegram bot "KTZH_PP_BOT".
16.05.2023, 11:02 6716
Rescuer Arslan Kurmanbekov awarded posthumously with III Degree Aibyn Order
Images | MES RK
By a presidential decree, Arslan Kurmanbekov, a senior firefighter and rescuer of the Fire Emergency Response Unit No 7 of Almaty Emergency Department, has been awarded posthumously with III Degree Aibyn Order, Kazinform reports.
Arslan Kurmanbekov died in line of the duty while extinguishing fire on the slope of mountain in the Ile-Alatau Nature Park.
Born in 1994, Arslan Kurmanbekov is a native of Talgar district of Almaty region. Previously he worked as a firefighter, senior firefighter-rescuer of the Specialized Firefighting Unit No9 of Almaty Emergency Department. In 2019, he was appointed a seniour firefighter-rescuer of the Firefighting Unit No7 of Almaty Emergency Department.
15.05.2023, 18:20 8421
To Die to Be Reborn: The Cult Ballet Premiered in the Capital
Images | astanaopera.kz
The premiere of one of the most impressive ballets in modern choreography - Jiří Kylián’s Petite Mort - stirred a lot of public attention. The globally renowned ballet delighted and amazed the capital’s theatregoers. The bold, innovative production was presented on May 13 and 14 at the Astana Opera’s Grand Hall.
The twin ballets Petite Mort and Sechs Tänze to Mozart’s brilliant music have finally reunited. Last year, the cheerful production of Sechs Tänze was added to the opera house’s repertoire, and in the anniversary season the ballet company took on another masterpiece by Jiří Kylián - Petite Mort. The artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova invited the capital’s audience to get acquainted with Kylián’s work of the 90s, a series of Black and White Ballets. During this period the famous choreographer developed a special style, thanks to which Jiří Kylián began to be called a ballet master - philosopher.
Petite Mort is one of the few modern ballets that have already fallen into the category of popular classics. It is extravagant, full of fascinating choreographic ideas, with a rich palette of emotions, and it has surrealistic and abstract themes. The production was made with such freedom that it was destined for audience success, and this was confirmed by a two-day premiere in the capital, Astana Opera’s press office reports.
It should be noted that all the dancers did an excellent job with the tasks set to them by Stefan Żeromski, Jiří Kylián’s assistant. The complex choreography with its inherent filigree synchronicity and graceful frankness of forms of expression was brought to life by the performers with clear precision. What is most important in this ballet, they were able to convey the uninhibited movements set by the master in the dance.
The Kazakh ballet company plunged headlong into a ballet about life and a broad range of human relationships: from sublime and sensitive to carnal and passionate.
Of course, one cannot fail to notice the high professionalism of the company’s male dancers, who handled rapiers with such dexterity, with the swords at times replacing partners for the dancers, that it seemed as if one was not at the opera house at all, but at a fencing tournament, where complex and breathtaking tricks were demonstrated. The beginning of the ballet drew the viewers in and carried them away with the perfect clarity of movements combined with a simultaneous sense of rhythm, and all this happened onstage without music.
Suddenly, the sound of Mozart’s amazing melodies started pouring in. Mass dances smoothly, almost imperceptibly for the audience, flowed into six adagios, which differed significantly from each other. Designer Joost Biegelaar implemented the idea of the transition from one scene to another in the form of a huge canvas. With undulating movements, it hid the entire stage, and as soon as it disappeared, new pairs of dancers emerged from under it.
Duet No. 1 was sensually performed by Yevgeniy Rybkin with Kamila Ormanova and with Gulnaz Zhanayeva on different days. The performers of the second duet, Sofiya Adilkhanova, Ruslan Kanagat, Bakhytgul Ispanova, Islam Kaiypbai demonstrated amazing body plastique. The company’s prima ballerinas were entrusted to perform a difficult third duet, which Aigerim Beketayeva danced with Daniyar Zhumatayev, and Shugyla Adepkhan with Arman Urazov. Without exaggeration, the dancers handled their task masterfully.
Another pair of brilliant soloists, Madina Unerbayeva with her partner Serik Nakyspekov, presented the fourth duet, lining up every movement and imbuing the dance with frantic passion, which gave the modern choreography the most vivid colors. Anastasia Zaklinskaya, Galymzhan Nurmukhamet, Moldir Shakimova, Dias Kurmangazy took the stage in the fifth duet. The dancers have good classical training, and it was not difficult for them to adapt to the new style, especially since some of them have already worked with Kylián’s choreography. Yerkezhan Zhunussova, Zhanibek Akhmediyev, Assel Shaikenova and Olzhas Tarlanov wonderfully performed the final sixth duet.
The performance complexity lay in the incredible musicality of the ballet, where the dancers’ bodies had to respond to every note. It was imperative that they were not late even for a second with each movement. Every duet is based on a certain piece of music, some shorter, some longer, but the emphasis is on the bewitching clarity of lines and the dancers’ mastery of their bodies. The choreographer literally "saw" the music, understood it, which is how such inventiveness of forms was born.
Everyone was also impressed by the bright scenes with ballerinas hiding behind luxurious black gowns that moved on wheels. However, as it turned out, the panniers only hid the dancers’ main costumes - flesh-colored corsets. The soloists moved so gracefully in them that the dance acquired a kind of meditativeness and lost all physicality. Using the language of plastique, masterfully set to Mozart’s timeless music, Kylián spoke to the audience about the immortality of art.
It seemed that the young music director and conductor of the production Elmar Buribayev at the helm of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra helped to convey to the audience the deep philosophical meaning of each note, embedded by the composer in the musical and orchestral canvas. The orchestra sounded deep and pure, the Maestro and musicians were at their best, as was the pianist Dolores Umbetaliyeva, who lyrically keenly performed the solo piano part.
In a word, the entire team soared in the free flight of creativity, turning to Mozart’s philosophy and Jiří Kylián’s ballet aesthetics. Only the thunderous applause from the audience brought the dancers back to reality, and again and again the performers were called back to bow and smile in response to the cries of "Bravo!"
15.05.2023, 17:15 8536
KTZ introduces a domestic system of microprocessor centralization
The system of station microprocessor interlocking МПЦ-QZ of Kazakhstani developers was put into trial operation on one of the busiest directions - on the Dostyk-Aktogay section, press service of KTZ informs.
The development represents a new generation of microprocessor centralizations. This is a modern platform solution that integrates the functions of a Dispatch Centralization line point, automatic blocking, automatic locomotive and crossing signaling.
The use of МПЦ-QZ will make it possible to automate the management of the transportation process as much as possible, to ensure the required throughput of railway lines. At the same time, thanks to the built-in diagnostics and monitoring system, operating costs are significantly reduced.
According to the head of the central laboratory of NC KTZ JSC Bakhyt Toibayev, the system will reduce the influence of the human factor, which will positively affect the safety of train traffic, as well as give impetus to the development of domestic personnel and the introduction of digital technologies in the management of the transportation process.
12.05.2023, 18:59 16601
Kazakh Composers’ Music to Be Performed in Poland
Images | astanaopera.kz
The celebrated Astana Opera Choir under the direction of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov will perform in Białystok, and will also give a big recital of Kazakh composers’ music in Warsaw, Astana Opera’s press office reports.
Choral art connoisseurs always look forward to the performances of the Astana Opera Choir. Furthermore, world-renowned stage directors and conductors generously give the highest commendations to the team, valuing highly their professionalism and vocal skills. "Extraordinary choir", "powerful choir", "brilliant choirmaster" - such epithets are regularly addressed to the choir of the capital’s opera house. The Kazakh choir collective is also very much loved in China, where the team received a gold medal at the 11th China International Choir Festival.
The Polish audience did not become an exception. They are also well acquainted with the work of the capital’s team, which twice became the winner of the prestigious music competition held as part of the Hajnówka International Festival in the city of Białystok in the Professional Choir category. The artists of the Astana Opera Choir performed at this festival for the first time in 2006, receiving the Grand Prix. In 2011, this time having arrived in Poland already by the organizers’ invitation, the team was again among the winners, taking first place. This year, the capital’s team was again invited to take part in the prestigious Hajnówka International Festival.
Speaking without false modesty, the organizers of the festival and its audience noted the high level of a cappella performance of music written by European composers. We performed rather complex works by Apostol Nikolaev-Strumski, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, and Sergei Rachmaninoff", - says Astana Opera’s principal choirmaster Yerzhan Dautov.
The Hajnówka International Festival in the Polish city of Białystok has been held annually since 1982. During this time, 944 choirs from 44 countries in Europe, Asia, North America, Australia and Africa performed there. The main principle of the festival was the promotion of cultural diversity, as well as respect and tolerance of representatives of East and West. The Hajnówka Festival, held under the patronage of the President of Poland and the Polish Composers Union, is on a par with such well-known cultural events as the Chopin Piano Competition and the "Warsaw Autumn" International Contemporary Music Festival.
The festival has very serious traditions. Well-known collectives performed there, and iconic musicians and composers, such as the famous Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki, Igor Raevsky, Boris Tevlin, were represented on the jury," Yerzhan Dautov notes. "This year we are preparing a serious program for participation in the festival. The Astana Opera Choir will perform works by Modest Mussorgsky, Krzysztof Penderecki, Apostol Nikolaev-Strumski, and Anatoly Molodov. We plan to demonstrate not only the performance level, but also the command of a wide variety of styles, along with opera music. We want to show that our team is versatile and has no limits or restraints in our creative work. In addition, we will present our recital to European listeners, which will include the most beloved and recognizable Kazakh music works: Gaziza Zhubanova’s Zhalghyz Yemen, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s Choral, Serikzhan Abdinurov’s Kui, Alibi Abdinurov’s Quyrmash, a medley of Kazakh songs and others."
It should be noted that the concert of Kazakh national music was initiated by the Polish side.
When we first arrived at the festival, we held a small local concert, where we performed only a few works by Kazakh composers, which were received very warmly and with great interest by the Polish audience," the choirmaster says. "Therefore, we consider the upcoming concert of the Astana Opera Choir in Warsaw as a way to introduce Europeans to the Kazakh national musical culture, an opportunity to demonstrate the level of vocal mastery that our country has reached."
12.05.2023, 08:50 16746
The safety and security of transported grain cargo is under special control
In "KTZ - Freight transportation" LLP much attention is paid to ensuring the safety of grain cargo. Every year, an agreement is concluded with "Militarized Railway Guard" (VZhDO) LLP for the protection of nomenclature cargo. During transportation, grain cargoes are accompanied by paramilitary guards, press service of KTZ informs.
Mobile groups of railway workers and employees of the VZhDO have been created at the stations to carry out raids, sudden checks in order to prevent theft. Additional video surveillance cameras are installed at stations, train stations and platforms. The locomotives are equipped with outdoor video recorders.
KTZ together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is implementing a "Roadmap to improve the level of safety and security of property on the railway of the Republic of Kazakhstan." On an ongoing basis, meetings are held between the heads of KTZ and the Department of Police on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
11.05.2023, 17:28 17756
Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train brigade already helped over 4,000 rural residents
During the period from April 26 to May 10, Salamatty Kazakhstan specialized medical train has visited Kopa, Medeu, Zhety-Su, Shelek, Taskarasu, Aidarly, Zhetygen and Ili stations in Zhetysu region, Kazinform reports.
4,616 residents including 887 children and 3,729 adults have undergone medical examination over this period. The total number of visits to doctors has already reached 13,576.
As reported, the speicalized medical train has been operating in Kazakhstan since 2010. 80,649 people received treatment and consultations in 2022. 21,867 of them are children. 5,097 underwent minor surgeries, and 26,587 received dental health services. The medical train has already visited 150 villages.
The project is implemented by Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund with the participation of the National Women’s and Family Affairs Commission, Healthcare Ministry and Social Projects Fund of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.
