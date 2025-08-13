12.08.2025, 19:08 6191
300,000 Kazakhstanis to access natural gas this year
Kazakhstan Today
Up to 12.6 million people or 62.4% of the total population have access to piped natural gas, 2.4% more than in 2023, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Energy Ministry.
According to the Ministry’s press service, efforts are under way across the nation to provide the population with natural gas.
It was noted that over 4,000 km of gas pipelines were constructed and 93 projects implemented in 2024. "77 more projects are slated for completion in 2025, providing up to 300,000 people with access to piped natural gas," said the Ministry.
12.08.2025, 18:53 6361
The Digital Transformation Group has been established in Kazakhstan
Deposiphotos
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting on the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions regarding the development of artificial intelligence, primeminister.kz reports.
Nine key areas outlined by the President were reviewed, including the introduction of AI into real sector industries, public administration, and healthcare; the development of an AI and digital transformation strategy; enhancement of public services and complaint-handling processes; modernization of IT architecture and the QazTech national platform; ensuring cybersecurity; supporting domestic IT start-ups; and developing Smart City initiatives.
Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev presented approaches to ensuring the implementation of the President’s instructions.
A priority task is the integration of AI into the economy. In this regard, the Government, together with the Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, has begun developing a roadmap for incorporating AI into production processes to increase labor productivity.
In healthcare, new technologies will enable more accurate diagnostics, personalized treatment selection, continuous patient monitoring, and the release of doctors from routine tasks - improving the quality, transparency, and efficiency of healthcare services. Important measures include granting domestic start-ups access to the Ministry of Health’s infrastructure and transitioning to a Unified Medical Data Base.
In public services, work is underway to designate Aitu as the national messenger. Government agencies will be migrated to Aitu, integrating key ecosystem participants into a unified digital environment. This approach will create a modern, secure, and user-friendly digital space where public services are accessible to every citizen in one click. Systematic efforts will also focus on improving IT architecture discipline, data protection, and cybersecurity.
The Head of State emphasized the urgency of implementing AI technologies across all sectors. These issues must be addressed quickly and in close cooperation. This is not only about improving the legal framework for AI but also about resolving data fragmentation, establishing clear regulations for supercomputer resource allocation, ensuring cybersecurity, and fully transitioning to the QazTech platform. All these tasks are strategically important for the country’s digital transformation and must be completed by December this year with a tangible economic impact," Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted.
The Ministry of Digital Development was instructed to refine the presented approaches in coordination with relevant government bodies and organizations. The Government will soon approve an action plan with specific timelines and deliverables.
To accelerate AI development and integration into the economy, as well as to oversee the implementation of the President’s instructions, the Prime Minister has issued a directive establishing a Digital Transformation Group (Digital Headquarters).
Chaired by the Prime Minister, the Digital Headquarters includes the Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Government Office, the Chair of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, and the President’s Advisor on Digitalization.
The prompt adoption of binding decisions by the Digital Headquarters will facilitate the accelerated and widespread implementation of AI technologies.
08.08.2025, 09:55 39161
A global wave of crypto-related kidnappings sparks alarming security concerns
Depositphotos
In recent months, a disturbing wave of kidnappings targeting cryptocurrency company executives and their families has drawn international attention, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent. These incidents, often violent, are part of a broader trend in which physical coercion is used to extort digital assets from victims. Perpetrators, exploiting personal data leaked in hacking attacks, are increasingly bypassing cyber defenses and turning to real-world aggression, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Among the most high-profile cases was the attempted abduction in Paris of the daughter of a senior executive at the Paymium crypto exchange. The woman and her two-year-old child narrowly escaped harm thanks to the intervention of neighbors and her husband, who was injured during the attack.
Other incidents have proven more severe. Earlier this year, David Balland, co-founder of French crypto wallet manufacturer Ledger, was abducted along with another individual. The assailants demanded €10 million in cryptocurrency, sending a video of Balland having a finger cut off as proof of their intentions. Authorities managed to locate Balland only after part of the ransom had been paid. Ledger ultimately transferred €3 million in total but was able to recover most of the sum by freezing the crypto assets involved.
These crimes are not just personal tragedies-they are a signal of systemic failure in public safety," said Eric Larcheveque, another Ledger co-founder. "How many entrepreneurs, how many talented individuals are now seriously considering leaving a country that no longer protects its citizens?"
France alone has seen at least five such incidents in recent months, while dozens more have been reported globally over the past year. Industry insiders warn that the true number may be even higher, as many victims refuse to speak publicly due to safety concerns.
From cybersecurity to physical threats
With blockchain technology enabling instant and irreversible transfers, and cyber defenses growing more sophisticated, criminals increasingly opt for physical attacks to gain access to digital wallets. Experts suggest that the shift from hacking to "wrench attacks" - a term used to describe using physical force to pressure victims - reflects a dangerous evolution in criminal tactics.
Crypto is digital, but the people behind it live in the physical world," said Jameson Lopp, a cryptocurrency security specialist who maintains a public database of such assaults. "In 2024, we tracked 32 verified physical incidents. So far this year, we’re already at 23."
Security firms report growing demand for armed bodyguards, armored vehicles, and home safety audits from cryptocurrency executives. Families are advised to limit social media presence and erase leaked personal data to reduce visibility to potential attackers.
The situation escalated further when details emerged about a security breach at a major crypto platform Coinbase. Criminals bribed third-party customer service agents, gaining access to user data including names, addresses, ID photos, and account balances. Several clients later fell victim to phishing attacks and even physical extortion. One victim, declining to be named, said, "I can’t risk speaking publicly-someone might come to my door."
Industry response and national security measures
In response to mounting fears, several crypto exchanges and companies have ramped up their protective measures. Coinbase reportedly allocated $6.2 million in 2024 to protect its CEO, significantly more than what JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Nvidia spent on executive security combined. Circle spent $800,000 on CEO Jeremy Allaire’s protection, and Robinhood allocated $1.6 million for Vlad Tenev.
France’s Interior Ministry recently announced new initiatives to support the crypto industry amid security threats. Emergency contact lines with law enforcement are being established specifically for crypto professionals, while elite police units will provide security briefings and site assessments.
The issue has become particularly pressing in Paris, where multiple abductions and attempted kidnappings occurred within a few months. The father of an unnamed crypto millionaire was seized in the capital, and in early May, the Paymium incident further shook the community.
Security is no longer an optional expense-it is the cost of doing business," noted a representative of the EthCC crypto conference, which this year significantly bolstered its protective measures. "In previous years, we worked only with local police. Now we’ve added national special forces and private firms."
As awareness grows, more people are realizing that success in the crypto world comes with real, physical risks. Industry leaders are urging governments to recognize the national security implications of these crimes and provide more robust protective frameworks for digital finance innovators and their families.
Earlier, it was reported that Bitcoin surged to a record high of $122,000 in mid-July, boosting the entire crypto market amid strong ETF inflows, short squeezes, and growing optimism surrounding U.S. cryptocurrency legislation.
05.08.2025, 20:46 59601
22% of computer science papers may contain AI-generated text, study finds
Depositphotos
Since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, the use of generative artificial intelligence in academic writing has become increasingly noticeable. A large-scale study published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour found signs of AI involvement in up to 22.5% of computer science papers, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing Science.
The authors analyzed over one million papers and preprints published between 2020 and 2024, focusing on abstracts and introductions. These are the sections most often edited with the help of language models. To detect signs of AI use, the researchers applied statistical methods that track the frequency of certain words commonly found in AI-generated text, such as "pivotal," "showcase," and "intricate."
According to James Zou, a co-author of the study and a computational biologist at Stanford University, a sharp increase in AI-generated content was seen just months after ChatGPT became publicly available. The trend was especially strong in fields closely tied to artificial intelligence, including computer science, electrical engineering, and related areas.
By comparison, signs of language model use were found in only 7.7% of math abstracts, with even lower rates in biomedical research and physics. Still, the trend is gradually spreading across all scientific fields.
Early on, the academic community tried to limit the use of generative AI. Many journals introduced policies requiring authors to disclose if such tools were used.
In practice, though, enforcing these rules has proven difficult. Some papers included obvious traces of language models, such as phrases like "regenerate response" or "my knowledge cutoff." Researchers, including University of Toulouse computer scientist Guillaume Cabanac, began compiling databases of questionable publications.
Today, detecting AI involvement is becoming increasingly difficult. Authors have learned to avoid giveaway phrases, and current detection tools often deliver inconsistent results, especially when evaluating work by non-native English speakers.
Risks and challenges
Although the study focused mainly on abstracts and introductions, co-author and data scientist at the University of Tübingen, Dmitry Kobak warns that researchers may increasingly turn to AI to write sections that review previous studies. This could make those parts of papers more uniform and eventually create a vicious cycle, where new language models are trained on content generated by earlier ones.
The publication of AI-generated papers that include errors or fabricated information raises concerns about the reliability of the peer review process and may undermine trust in scientific publishing overall.
05.08.2025, 15:26 60541
Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's Far East sends another ash plume 7-km high
The Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano has spewed another high column of ash into the air over the past day, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said in a statement on Telegram, TASS reports.
Explosions raised volcanic ash as high as seven kilometers [4.3 miles] above sea level," the statement reads. "The ash plume spread 490 kilometers [304.5 miles] to the east and southeast of the volcano."
The Klyuchevskoy Volcano (Klyuchevskaya Sopka) is the tallest active volcano in Eurasia. It is cone-shaped with a summit crater about 700 meters (almost 3,000 feet) wide.
There are about 80 side blast craters and cinder cones on the volcano’s slopes. Klyuchevskaya Sopka is located 30 km from the village of Klyuchi in the Ust-Kamchatsky district, which is home to about 4,500 people. Nearby, the Bezymyanny volcano is also erupting.
04.08.2025, 10:57 60761
Kazakh students sweep four medals at IOI 2025
Kazakh school students claimed three silver and one bronze medals at the prestigious International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2025) held in Sucre, Bolivia, from July 27 to August 3, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.
Maxim Tsoi from Almaty, Mansur Mamdakhunov from Kyzylorda region, Akezhan Askar from Semey and Dauzhan Beketov from Almaty defended the country’s colors at the Olympiad.
The first International Olympiad in Informatics was held in 1989 in Bulgaria. Kazakhstan claimed a total of 75 medals in the IOI since 1998.
04.08.2025, 09:54 60931
Pilot and cosmonaut Talgat Mussabayev passes away
Wikimedia.org/ Ras67/ NASA
The Head of State sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of the pilot and cosmonaut, Khalyk Khakharmany, and state and public figure Talgat Mussabayev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Talgat Mussabayev, a hero who completed three space flights and glorified our country. He said Talgat Mussabayev devoted his entire career to the progress of the country’s cosmonautics. "As a Senate deputy, he initiated many good undertakings. He will always be remembered as a man who was respected for his professionalism and active civic position, the telegram reads.
Talgat Mussabayev was born in 1951 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Engineering Institute of Civil Aviation in Riga and the Higher Aviation School. He was honored with several awards as an aerobatic flyer and selected as a cosmonaut on May 11, 1990. His first spaceflight was as a crew member of the long-duration mission Mir EO-16 which was launched by Soyuz TM-19. Mussabayev had two more missions before retiring in 2003.
In 2007, Mussabayev was appointed as the Head of the National Space Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KazCosmos). In 2017 he joined the Kazakh Senate and became a member of the Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
01.08.2025, 18:22 89441
New direct flight launched between Almaty and Beijing
A new direct flight route between Almaty and Beijing was officially launched in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The opening ceremony was attended by Jiang Wei, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Almaty, Galiya Tokseitova, the head of the city’s tourism department, as well as representatives of Almaty International Airport and the airline.
Air China will operate the Beijing-Almaty-Beijing route four times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays - using Boeing 737 aircraft. The flight duration is four hours and fifty minutes.
Almaty is currently connected by air with several major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xi’an, Urumqi, Yining, Hangzhou, and Sanya. The new service will complement the existing network and increase the frequency of flights between the two countries, which now exceeds 150 per month.
In the first quarter of 2025 alone, Almaty welcomed 20,952 tourists from China - a 39.9% increase compared to the same period last year.
01.08.2025, 14:37 85031
Kazakhstan’s population increased by 104,000 since early 2025
Depositphotos
As of July 1, 2025, the population of Kazakhstan reached 20,387,811, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Statistics Bureau.
In early 2025, the country's population was 20,283,399.
Almaty is the most populous city with 2,319,893 residents. Then come Turkistan region with a population of 2,150,228 people and Almaty region - 1,578,089 people.
1,576,337 people live in Astana, 1,277,743 live in Shymkent, 1,220,041 live in Zhambyl region, and 1,132,697 live in Karaganda region.
