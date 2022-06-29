Система Orphus

93% of public services available online for Kazakhstan – Minister

28.06.2022, 10:46 3586
Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin urged government agencies to increase proportion of public services delivered over the Internet, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
While addressing the Government’s meeting on Tuesday, Minister Mussin revealed 93% of public services are available online. However, some government agencies have a lot of work ahead in that respect. 
 
For instance, according to Mussin, the Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population works extensively to switch important social services into proactive format. 
 
Other government agencies should further step up work on the introduction of proactive services and increase the proportion of public e-services created sans human factor. What they should do is to reconsider their business processes and up the proportion of e-services to 50%, he noted. 
 
Minister Mussin added that digital services have gained popularity among Kazakhstan, especially EGov Mobile app. Number of e-services delivered through the app has recently spiked 2-fold.
 
New mayor of Zhezkazgan city named

28.06.2022, 18:30 3791
Images | instagram/akimatzhez
Kairat Shaizhanov was named the new mayor of Zhezkazgan city, Kazinform correspondent rpeorts. 
 
The 44-year-old was born in the village of Atasu, Zhanaarkinsk district. 
 
Kairat Shaizhanov graduated from the Karaganda State Technical University and the Kazakh Consumer Society Union's Karaganda Economic University. 
 
Throughout his career, he was engaged in business activity and held government positions.
 
 In 2009 and 2013, he was deputy mayor of Satbayev city.
 
 Between 2015 and 2018, he served as akim (head) of Osakarovsk district, Karaganda region.
 
Over 58% Kazakhstanis trust TV content

28.06.2022, 14:10 3671
According to Minister of Information and Social Development Askar Umarov, 58.1% of Kazakhstanis trust TV content while online media stand second, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
As per the results of the survey conducted by Internews in Kazakhstan , 58.1% of Kazakhstanis trust TV content, while 34.3% trust online media. 
 
More than half of the respondents prefer state-run media (51.4%) and 9.6% of them trust private media. 39% of the respondents do not trust any media. 
 
As part of the implementation of the Presidential instructions, the Ministry of Information and Social Development carries out a system-wide work on recovering the competitiveness of mass media. Since 2020, the National Plan of Mass Media development has been implemented. The plan was adopted to solve acute issues in mass media requiring comprehensive solutions both from the state and media sector.
 
Head of State congratulates mass media workers on professional holiday

28.06.2022, 08:40 4171
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated journalists and workers of mass media on their professional holiday, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service. 
 
Dear journalists and mass media workers!
 
 I cordially congratulate you on your professional holiday! 
 
Working in the journalistic field is both a great honor and a great responsibility. Domestic mass media play an important role in strengthening the unity of our nation. 
 
Among the journalists today are true professionals, who always stay committed to the high and noble ideals of their profession. Working honestly and diligently for the benefit of society they have rightfully deserved the recognition of grateful readers and viewers.
 
 Today social media and the internet are flooded with a great amount of false information. Amid such tough conditions your unbiased and critical view can indeed build a reliable barrier to the spread of false stories and speculations. Therefore, nowadays professional journalism gains high significance like never before.
 
 We all face a big challenge to build a New Fair Kazakhstan. Your articles and stories, and journalistic investigations make a huge contribution to achieving this ambitious goal. And, therefore, a worthy assessment of the merits of true professionals has a deep symbolic meaning.
 
 To ensure information security and the ideological sovereignty of the country, domestic journalists should have their own point of view on the events occurring both in Kazakhstan and across the globe. We must strive to promote the interests of the state, being a role model for the entire society. It is our civic duty to justify the people's trust.
 
 I am confident that by preserving our unity we will reach great heights together on the path of building the New Kazakhstan!
 
 I wish you all well-being, success, and creative inspiration!
 
President signs law to imporve life quality of disabled peopl

27.06.2022, 20:30 9396
Images | pexels.com
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the introduction of changes and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan regarding the improvement of the quality of life of people with disabilities, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
 The text of the law shall be published in the press.
 
Almaty mayor unveils priorities of the city’s development

27.06.2022, 15:13 9291
More than 40 independent experts, including economists, urbanists, environmentalists, urban planners, IT specialists, public activists, business communities and others were involved in elaboration of the document, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
The document outlines the short-term and mid-term priorities of development of the city taking into account the best international practices, sociological research results, historical role of Almaty, its status, economic potential and the assessment of the current situation. 
 
The document will underlie the 2025 Almaty Development Plan and the city’s 2030 Midterm Prospects. It will be used also in the city’s 2040 General Layout and 2030 Comprehensive Plan of Almaty Agglomeration Development. 
 
The draft document includes 7 sections: comfortable urban environment, sustainable economic growth, managed urbanization, social sustainability and stability, green Almaty, smart city and safe city. 
 
According to the city administration, the implementation of the initiatives outlined in the document will let achieve a harmonious comprehensive development of the city. "Our goal is to qualitatively improve all the citizens’ living standards," mayor of the city Yerbolat Dossayev noted while presenting the document.
 
 The draft document was published on the website of JSC Almaty Development Center.
 
Kazakhstan bids to inscribe Orteke folk dance on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists

27.06.2022, 14:23 9221
Images | The Department of Internal Affairs of Akmola region
The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with experts from the National Committee for Intangible Cultural Heritage under the National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO, is working to inscribe the Kazakh folk dance Orteke [dark-red goat] on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. 
 
The Kazakh folk dance Orteke has three versions: puppet, round dance and solo, Astana Opera informs on its website . 
 
The video below demonstrates a puppet dance.
 
 Performer:
 
 Ethnic ensemble Qorqyt of the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic (artistic director Sholpan Korganbek), soloist – Serik Nurmolda, deputy director of the Roza Baglanova KazakhConcert Central Concert Hall.


Source: Kazinform
 
New Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development named

27.06.2022, 12:22 9146
Images | primeminister.kz
Almaz Idyryssov was appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service. 
 
Born in 1983 in Karaganda, Almaz Idyryssov is a graduate of the Karaganda State Technical University. 
 
Throughout his career Idyryssov worked for Qazaqavtodor LLP, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, and the Ministry of Investment and Development. 
 
He joined the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development in 2019 and rose through the ranks to become the chief state construction inspector of the Republic of Kazakhstan in April 2022.
 
Gala ballet for the mind and heart to be held in Nur-Sultan

24.06.2022, 14:32 21876
An unforgettable ballet evening featuring Astana Opera’s dancers awaits the residents and guests of the capital on June 28. A renewed program, consisting of miniatures by contemporary national and foreign choreographers and pas de deux from classical ballets, accompanied by the opera house’s symphony orchestra, and Raimondo Rebeck’s one-act production How Long Is Now?, will make the hearts beat faster, Kazinform has learned from the Astana Opera’s press service. 
 
Every stage performance of the Astana Opera Ballet Company is a priceless gift for the high art aficionados. The dancers under the direction of the People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova are diligently preparing for the long-awaited meeting with the viewers. 
 
The new gala ballet program is rich and diverse. It includes numbers that are varied in their character and style. The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Madina Basbayeva and Daniyar Zhumatayev (debut) will perform the Seventh Waltz from the ballet Chopiniana to Frйdйric Chopin’s music. Duet from the ballet Carmen in Roland Petit’s choreography to Georges Bizet’s music will be presented by the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Gaukhar Ussina and Zhanibek Akhmediyev, and it will be his first time taking the stage in this role for the latter. Pas de deux from Boris Asafyev’s ballet Flames of Paris will feature Shugyla Adepkhan (debut) and Serik Nakyspekov, pas de deux from Ludwig Minkus’ Don Quixote – Madina Basbayeva and Arman Urazov.
 
 The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva and Daler Zaparov’s touching performance of a duet from the national ballet The Call of the Steppe to Renat Gaisin’s music in Patrick de Bana’s choreography and a sensual number Qily Zaman to the music of the ethno-folklore ensemble Turan, presented by Sultanbek Gumar, awaits the viewers.
 
 Duet from Raimondo Rebeck’s ballet Beethoven – Immortal – Love, prepared by Aigerim Beketayeva and Daler Zaparov, will be bright and memorable. 
 

The part I am presenting in this duet is abstract. The production was staged by Raimondo Rebeck, and in general it is one of my favorite ballets. I appreciate his works for their aesthetics, plastique, and special vision of scenes in the ballet. The choreography and the selection of musical material are very close to me. All this helps me, as a performer, to convey the ballet master’s idea. I have not performed this part for a very long time, so there will definitely be new zest in it," Aigerim Beketayeva shared. 

 
The famous German choreographer is also the author of the ballet How Long Is Now?. The production will conclude the gala ballet evening. Raimondo Rebeck is known for his fresh take on contemporary choreography. A teacher, choreographer, laureate of prestigious national and international competitions, he is in great demand and actively collaborates with ballet companies around the world. Raimondo Rebek has worked with Roland Petit, Maurice Bйjart, Rudolf Nureyev, Yvette Chauvirй, Altynai Asylmuratova, Hans van Manen, Jirн Kyliбn and other famous choreographers and dancers. It is worth noting that the German specialist is preparing one of the most exciting premieres of the upcoming anniversary season. 
 
Victor Carare created the sets for the production of How Long Is Now? according to Raimondo Rebeck’s design sketches. Lighting designer is Carlo Cerri and Arassel Dosmuratova worked on the costumes based on Raimondo Rebeck’s design sketches. 
 
The production of How Long Is Now? raises philosophical questions related to the meaning of existence. Three pairs of dancers illustrate various stages of a person’s life, formulating the answer to the difficult question why memories of various life events can either last an eternity or a single moment. 
 
In the one-act ballet, the parts will be performed by: Time – Arman Urazov, Youth – Shugyla Adepkhan and Aibar Toktar, Adulthood – Anastasia Zaklinskaya and Olzhas Tarlanov, Maturity – Moldir Shakimova and Daler Zaparov.
 
 It should be noted that the main distinguishing feature of the gala program is that within the framework of one evening, the audience can ‘attend’ several ballets at once, witnessing tender and pure love, passion and enmity, philosophize and reflect together with the performers on the main issues of humanity.
 
