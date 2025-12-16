A Reading Contest of Abai’s "Kara sozder" Dedicated to the Poet’s 180th Anniversary Held in Istanbul

Tell a friend

To mark the 180th anniversary of the great poet and educator Abai Kunanbayuly, a reading contest of his Kara sozder (Book of Words) was held at the secondary school named after him in Istanbul, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





More than 30 students from grades 5 to 11 took part in the contest, delivering Abai’s Kara sozder (Book of Words) — considered a true gem of Kazakh literature — with heartfelt expression and in their own unique manner.





The main objective of the event was to deepen young people’s understanding of the great thinker’s legacy, to promote Abai’s works abroad, and to further strengthen the cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the brotherly nations of Kazakhstan and Türkiye.





At the conclusion of the contest, the students shared their impressions, noting that discovering the wisdom of Abai within the school environment and having the opportunity to read his works is a great honor for them. They also emphasized that such events provide a valuable opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the poet’s heritage.





In his remarks, Nurdin Amankul, the Consul General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, expressed his gratitude to the participants for their enthusiasm and active engagement, wishing them success in their academic pursuits. He highlighted the special role of Abai’s legacy in shaping the worldview of young people and noted that such cultural initiatives will continue.