Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty
11 kids with similar symptoms seek medical care in Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region
Kazakhstan may vaccinate boys against human papillomavirus
Gennady Golovkin participates in opening ceremony of World Boxing Cup stage in Brazil
Kazakhstan to launch new routes and flights to Slovenia
How many pink flamingos are there in Kazakhstan
The pink flamingo is included in the list of rare and endangered species of plants and animals in Kazakhstan. Its population is estimated at 10-50 thousand individuals. The Ministry is working to strengthen the protection of pink flamingo habitats in order to preserve and increase their numbers. In addition, the number of birds and the state of their ecosystems are regularly monitored", - the Ministry said.
In order to reduce the factors threatening birds, a ban has been introduced on flights of devices flying low over the areas where flamingos are during the nesting period. Measures are also being taken against the illegal catch of Artemia, which is the main food for flamingos", - the response says.
Kazakhstan's snow leopards could share same fate as Caspian Tiger
The main obstacles to the growth of the snow leopard population include poaching, conflicts with livestock breeders, habitat disruption, reduction in ungulate populations, infrastructure projects, urbanization, and mineral extraction. Every year, 3-5 snow leopards die in Kazakhstan due to direct human impact," the Ministry's experts reported.
Despite the measures being taken, the risk of the snow leopard's extinction in Kazakhstan due to climate change and the reduction of the global population remains high. If protection efforts are not sufficient, the population may decline even further, putting this species at risk of disappearing. This situation has previously led to the extinction of large predators such as the Caspian tiger," the Ministry stated.
Almaty’s Medeu Skating Rink to close for two-year-long renovation
First microchip ‘designed in Kazakhstan’ paves the way for innovation
Our team is made up of talented, motivated young professionals. These are mostly NU students and graduates working in our labs," Nursultan said.
