Air China launches direct air link between Beijing, Almaty
Images | Xinhua/Li Renzi
Chinese carrier Air China on Wednesday launched a direct air route between Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan, with a ceremony held at Almaty International Airport for the inaugural flight, Xinhua reports.
The new round-trip services, operated under flight numbers CA799 and CA800, run every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday using Boeing 737 aircraft.
The new route will serve as an air bridge between the two cities, said Chen Zhaozhen, general manager of Air China's Almaty office, adding that the route is expected to elevate economic and trade cooperation, cultural exchanges and tourism between China and Kazakhstan to a new level.
Galiya Toxeitova, head of the Tourism Department of Almaty, expressed confidence that the new route will provide greater convenience for travel between the two countries.
Looking ahead, she expressed hope to expand cooperation and increase the number of direct flights, bringing greater benefits to travelers and injecting new momentum into regional economic development.
01.08.2025, 14:37 1946
Kazakhstan’s population increased by 104,000 since early 2025
Images | Depositphotos
As of July 1, 2025, the population of Kazakhstan reached 20,387,811, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Statistics Bureau.
In early 2025, the country's population was 20,283,399.
Almaty is the most populous city with 2,319,893 residents. Then come Turkistan region with a population of 2,150,228 people and Almaty region - 1,578,089 people.
1,576,337 people live in Astana, 1,277,743 live in Shymkent, 1,220,041 live in Zhambyl region, and 1,132,697 live in Karaganda region.
01.08.2025, 09:57 1696
Russia registers, uses vaccine against bladder cancer - scientist
Imuron-vac, a Russian vaccine for immunotherapy of bladder cancer, developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, has been registered by the Russian Health Ministry and is being used for post-surgery treatment of patients, the center’s Director Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.
Yes, it has been registered. <...> And it is being successfully used for immunotherapy after surgical treatment of bladder cancer," he said.
In his words, the vaccine is also being exported to countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, where it is in great demand. The delivery of a large batch of the medicine to Armenia is now being planned.
The scientist went on to say that the trials of the vaccine have been successfully completed, returning valuable data.
29.07.2025, 21:35 11671
First HIV prevention drug offering 100% protection approved for global use
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Yeztugo, the first-ever HIV prevention drug to offer nearly 100% protection with just two injections per year, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
This is a historic day in the decades-long fight against HIV," said Daniel O’Day, Chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences, which developed the drug. "Yeztugo is one of the most important scientific breakthroughs of our time and offers a real opportunity to help end the HIV epidemic."
Yeztugo, known generically as lenacapavir, is a capsid inhibitor that disrupts the HIV-1 virus’s ability to replicate by targeting its protein shell. In 2024, the journal Science named it the Breakthrough Invention of the Year.
Previously approved in 2022 under the name Sunlenca for treatment of existing HIV cases, the new formulation is now positioned for preventive use (PrEP), showing up to 99% effectiveness in blocking sexual transmission.
Carlos del Rio, MD, from Emory University, called the biannual injection "a transformative PrEP option," potentially improving access and adherence while reducing stigma.
Gilead is expanding access by licensing the drug royalty-free to six generic manufacturers for use in 120 low- and middle-income countries. The company has also partnered with the Global Fund to supply doses for up to two million people over three years - at no profit.
This is not just a scientific breakthrough - it’s a game-changer," said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. "But we can only succeed if the world steps up with the resources required."
25.07.2025, 15:12 59331
Team Kazakhstan hauls 5 medals at IPhO-2025 in France
Images | Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani schoolchildren once again demonstrated their high intellectual potential at the global arena claiming five medals at the 55th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO-2025) hosted by Palaiseau, France, from July 17 to 25, Kazinform News Agency reports.
More than 400 gifted schoolchildren from 90 countries competed in the global mathematical event.
Led by Samat Maksutov, PhD and Associate Professor at the Suleiman Demirel University, and Alisher Yerkebayev, winner of international olympiads, the Kazakh team will return homeland with two silver and three bronze medals.
Team members are:
- Amirbek Azatbekov - 11th grade student at Astana-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School;
- Bekassyl Yelubay - 12th grade student at Almaty-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School;
- Amir Pshenbayev - 12th grade student at Spectrum International School of Astana;
- Nurgul Yegenbergenova - 10th grade student at NURORDA Lyceum of Astana;
- Artur Kim - 12th grade student at Spectrum International School of Astana.
24.07.2025, 20:05 65066
Archeologists discover coins dating back to reign of Mengu-Timur in Atyrau region
Images | Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan
A group of archaeologists from the Khalel Dosmukhamedov Atyrau State University discovered rare medieval silver coins at the Aktobe-Laeti settlement, located near the city of Atyrau, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.
The coins date back to the reign of Mengu-Temir Khan, one of the rulers of the Golden Horde, founded in the Ulus of Jochi.
According to renowned numismatist Pavel Petrov, these coins date back to the second half of the 13th century. On one side of the minted coin there are the tamgas (symbolic emblem historically used by Turkic and Mongolic tribes and clans in Central Asia) of Mengu-Temir, and on the other side there are Chinese hieroglyphs. Probably, this refers to the political prisoner Nomukhan, who was captured during the conflicts between the descendants of Kublai - a descendant of Genghis Khan - and the Chagatai Ulus," archeologist Amangeldy Mugauly says.
In his words, another important artifact was found during the excavations. This is a clay vessel called "Tagara", which was preserved intact.
This year, archeological excavations at the ancient settlement are carried out in line with an order of the Atyrau Regional Center for Research of Historical and Cultural Heritage.
This place has been in our spotlight for the past two or three years. The entire territory of 53 hectares was completely fenced off. In the future, we plan to create an open-air museum here," chief of the center Tolybai Dostybaev says.
24.07.2025, 09:16 68091
Could Down syndrome be eliminated? Japanese scientists use CRISPR to target extra chromosome
A groundbreaking study from Japan has introduced the possibility of eliminating the genetic cause of Down syndrome through cutting-edge gene-editing technology, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
Using CRISPR-Cas9, researchers at Mie University have successfully removed the extra copy of chromosome 21 from affected cells in laboratory settings - a scientific milestone that could reshape future approaches to treating the condition.
Using CRISPR-Cas9, researchers at Mie University have successfully removed the extra copy of chromosome 21 from affected cells in laboratory settings - a scientific milestone that could reshape future approaches to treating the condition.
Understanding Down syndrome and the CRISPR breakthrough
Down syndrome, or trisomy 21, affects approximately 1 in every 700 births in the United States and is caused by an extra copy of chromosome 21. This additional genetic material disrupts normal cellular processes, leading to a range of developmental and health issues, including intellectual disabilities, congenital heart defects, and increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease.
The Mie University team, led by researcher Ryotaro Hashizume, has now demonstrated that the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing tool can selectively remove this surplus chromosome in human cells.
Trisomic rescue via allele-specific multiple chromosome cleavage using CRISPR-Cas9 in trisomy 21 cells," the team wrote in their paper published in PNAS Nexus.
CRISPR-Cas9 works by using a specialized enzyme that targets and cuts precise DNA sequences. In this study, researchers engineered CRISPR guide molecules to recognize only the extra copy of chromosome 21 - a process called allele-specific editing.
We designed our CRISPR system to target the extra chromosome without affecting the normal pair," Hashizume explained. "Our goal was to remove the surplus material and see whether the cell’s gene expression returned to typical levels."
Initial tests were conducted on lab-grown stem cells. After the extra chromosome was removed, the scientists observed normalized patterns of gene expression and protein production. Importantly, genes associated with nervous system development became more active, while those tied to metabolism were suppressed - consistent with earlier research suggesting that trisomy 21 interferes with fetal brain development.
Impact on cell health and potential applications
The research team extended their trials beyond stem cells by editing skin fibroblasts - mature, non-stem cells taken from people with Down syndrome. In these cases as well, the extra chromosome was successfully removed in many of the treated cells.
These results are particularly promising," Hashizume noted. "Even in differentiated cells, we observed correction of the chromosomal abnormality, which opens the door to broader applications across various tissue types."
Following the removal of the surplus chromosome, the corrected cells showed improved biological function. They grew at a faster rate and had a shorter doubling time compared to untreated trisomic cells. Additionally, the treated cells produced fewer reactive oxygen species - harmful byproducts associated with cellular stress and aging - indicating improved mitochondrial function and overall cell fitness.
However, the process is not without challenges. Some CRISPR cuts affected healthy chromosomes, raising concerns about off-target effects. To address this, researchers are refining the guidance molecules to ensure they bind only to the extra chromosome 21.
Precision is critical," Hashizume emphasized. "We are optimizing our targeting strategy and evaluating how these edited cells behave over time in real-world biological systems."
Experts say the implications are far-reaching. If the technique proves safe and reliable, it could be applied in regenerative medicine - for instance, in stem-cell-based therapies that use corrected cells to replace or repair damaged tissues in individuals with Down syndrome.
Ethical considerations and future outlook
While the science moves forward, the possibility of genetically eliminating Down syndrome raises profound ethical questions.
In Iceland, the condition has already become rare due to widespread prenatal screening and abortion decisions. This trend has sparked international debate. "When we start listening to what people with Down syndrome themselves have to say about this … they find it disturbing … and we hear the same stories from their families," told ABC News Australia Astridur Stefansdottir, a medical doctor and professor in applied ethics at the University of Iceland.
The Japanese team has made clear that their goal is not to erase Down syndrome from society, but to better understand how genetic editing can relieve the biological burdens associated with it.
Down syndrome remains associated with a wide spectrum of medical conditions. Nearly 50% of individuals are born with a congenital heart defect - most commonly an atrioventricular septal defect. They are also at higher risk for gastrointestinal problems, thyroid dysfunction, immune system irregularities, and early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
Scientists believe the extra chromosome 21 increases the production of amyloid precursor protein, which leads to amyloid beta plaque buildup in the brain - a key marker of Alzheimer's. This has contributed to the three-to-five times higher risk of dementia in individuals with Down syndrome compared to the general population.
Scientists believe the extra chromosome 21 increases the production of amyloid precursor protein, which leads to amyloid beta plaque buildup in the brain - a key marker of Alzheimer’s. This has contributed to the three-to-five times higher risk of dementia in individuals with Down syndrome compared to the general population.
By removing the extra chromosome, researchers hope to reduce or delay the onset of these comorbidities. Still, experts caution that clinical application remains distant. "This technique is not ready for use in hospitals or routine medical practice," Hashizume said. "But it sets a new benchmark for what CRISPR can do - not just editing single genes, but removing entire chromosomes."
The study’s publication in PNAS Nexus marks a significant step in chromosome-level gene editing. As research continues, the team plans to conduct long-term monitoring of modified cells and explore whether the technique can be adapted for in vivo use.
22.07.2025, 23:57 82601
Dimash Qudaibergen awarded People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Images | dimashnews.com
On July 22, a grand finale of the 4th International Music Festival "Meykin Asia" took place in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Dimashnews reports.
During the official closing ceremony of the festival, in accordance with a decree by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, the honorary title of People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic was awarded to Kazakhstani singer, composer, and People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, Dimash Qudaibergen.
Dimash received the award from the State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic, Marat Imankulov, in the presence of the Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy, Mirbek Mambetaliev.
