01.06.2023, 09:35 21476
Alikhan Smailov demands elimination of all detected violations at Altyn Orda market
Actual issues of Altyn Orda, the largest trading market in the country, were considered at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov with the participation of the leadership of central government agencies, akimats of Almaty and Almaty region, General Prosecutor's Office, Agency for Protection and Development of Competition, Agency for Financial Monitoring, and other agencies, primeminister.kz reports.
It was noted that the market accommodated more than 5 thousand trading places, and its attendance reaches about 50 thousand buyers a day. The market covers up to 40% of wholesale and 70% of retail sales of vegetables, meat and fruits in Almaty and Almaty oblast. The main suppliers of goods for it are domestic producers, as well as companies from neighboring countries.
At the same time, given the large daily flow of products, an uncontrolled oligopoly on a regional scale is created in the market. As a result of inspections by the General Prosecutor's Office and state agencies, over 300 violations of the Republic of Kazakhstan legislation in the areas of sanitary, veterinary, environmental, water, labor, architectural and construction, fire, tax control, as well as in the field of protection of competition were revealed.
According to the Almaty region's Akimat, the identified violations have been partially eliminated. At the same time the number of complaints from entrepreneurs on the unfavorable conditions of business, which ultimately leads to an unjustified increase in commodity prices, has increased.
As a result of the discussion the Prime Minister stressed the need for a comprehensive response in accordance with applicable law. In particular, to bring the activities of Altyn Orda market in order and ensure transparency in the formation of prices ordered to organize public monitoring, as well as to create in its territory a permanent mobile group consisting of employees of the prosecutor's office, the Interior, Agency for Protection and Development of Competition, Agency for Financial Monitoring, and other authorized government agencies until the complete elimination of all violations.
At the same time, work will continue on creating alternative wholesale and distribution centers in the Almaty agglomeration, which will allow balancing trade flows and reducing the influence of the Altyn Orda market on pricing.
01.06.2023, 12:01 20876
Beloved Melodies of the Kazakh Steppe
Images | astanaopera.kz
In the first month of summer, an engrossing evening of chamber instrumental music by outstanding composers of Kazakhstan will be featured for the audience at the Astana Opera. A rich variety of works by national classical composers and contemporary authors will be performed in the bright concert program Guldengen Dala on June 14 at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, Astana Opera press office reports.
Masterpieces from the golden fund of instrumental music of Kazakhstan will be performed by the Astana Opera’s artists - the principal first violin of the orchestra Bagdat Abilkhanov, violinist Anel Shakirova, violist Olesya Morozova, cellists Kurvanzhan Akhatov, Aidar Kazken, as well as guest soloists - violinists Askar Duissenbayev, Madina Bekmadiyeva, cellist Yermek Kurmanayev and pianist Bekzat Akhmerov. Adlet Azbayev’s performance on the qyl-qobyz will open the evening, and Ruslan Baimurzin’s performance on the dombyra will provide the bright end to the concert. Piano - Zaru Zhazykbayeva.
The famous violinist Bagdat Abilkhanov noted that the Kazakh national music is very distinct, and it includes difficult-to-perform compositions of a diverse manner - virtuoso, melodic and dramatic. The rich program features many works, including the suite Bozaighyr by Yevgeny Brusilovsky, Romance and Aria by Gaziza Zhubanova, Caprice by Yosif Kogan, etc.
First and foremost, I would like to say how important it is for all Kazakhstanis to understand and honor their traditions, to know their native folklore and the rich cultural heritage that our ancestors left us. The masterpieces of national composers are not only very popular among the listeners and performers of our country, but also among foreign music lovers and masters of stage arts," the musician said.
It happens sometimes that when you come on tour abroad, you hear in a foreign country a recording of our native melodies performed by our outstanding artists, and this touches your heart and soul so much that tears involuntarily well up in your eyes. It is at these moments that you begin to truly appreciate where you come from, what you are and what you have done useful for your homeland. I am glad that Kazakh music is listened to and known in all the expanses of the Eurasian continent and beyond. I am sure that gradually more and more people will be familiar with our art. And we, in turn, will try to do everything possible, so that our dear listenersand the entire musical world know how many exciting works for violin, for chamber ensembles were written by composers of Kazakhstan, and how many interesting arrangements were made for solo violin. I must say that we have wonderful viewers who love us very much and do not miss our concerts. Moreover, representatives of both the older and the younger generations attend the concerts, they all listen to the performances with pleasure and show great interest in the work of Kazakh musicians," Bagdat Abilkhanov shares.
In addition to the concert Guldengen Dala, residents and guests of the capital will enjoy a varied repertoire of exciting musical evenings at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall in June. Thus, on June 4, Mozart’s flute concertos will be performed in the concert Magic Flute in a nuanced interpretation by the opera house’s principal flute Alexey Kossyrev and the Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Elmar Buribayev.
In the concert In the Twentieth Century Rhythms on June 7, Piazzolla’s masterpieces Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas and Histoire du Tango, Stravinsky’s Pulcinella Suite will be offered to the audience’s attention by musicians - the orchestra’s principal first violin Aisulu Abilkhanova, violinists Karina Anikushina and Assem Zhakparova. On this day, Ruslan Baimurzin will conduct the opera house’s Symphony Orchestra.
On June 9, the Gaziza Zhubanova State Quartet under the direction of cellist Yernar Myntayev will perform in the musical evening Aqzhelen.
Vocalists Nazym Sagintai, Artur Gabdiyev, Azat Malik, Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev and pianist Zaru Zhazykbayeva will perform on June 11 at the Romance of an Art Song concert.
On June 18, performances of the opera house’s contrabass players Sabit Dairov (principal contrabass), Anatoliy Yakushkin, Baurzhan Shakayev, Yermek Sarsembayev, Makhambet Zhargakov, Daulet Uderbayev, Nurlan Dvessov and Batyrkhan Khassenov will adorn the concert Vivat, Contrabass! Violinist Shynar Barlykova, cellist Mukhamedzhan Akhatov, clarinetist Almaz Tokpanov, harpist Dilyara Kaldybayeva, qobyz player Almat Saizhanov, guitarist Zhanibek Saparov, pianists Olga Kaminskaya and Meruert Zhekenova will take the stage with them.
At the musical evening Latino Cello on June 22, listeners will make a musical journey to Latin America together with the cellist Botagoz Kaliyeva and the Bueno Music Band.
The program of the month will end with a concert by the laureate of the Astana Piano Passion competition Zhuldyz Yerzhenis, which will take place on June 25. It is important to note that the certificate for performing at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall was the opera house’s special prize for the promising young pianist.
01.06.2023, 11:07 20701
Karaganda team wins big at Kazakhstan’s Summer Paralympic Games
Images | Department of Physical Culture and Sports of the Karaganda region
Karaganda Para-athletes won first place at the VI Summer Paralympic Games of Kazakhstan in the team scoring sweeping 44 gold, 15 silver and 10 bronze medals, Kazinform reports.
The games were held between May 11 and 30 in Almaty, Astana, and Aktobe cities. More than 1,000 sportsmen from 20 regions of Kazakhstan competed in 10 medal events.
66 athletes represented Karaganda region at large. The most medals they won were in swimming, field and track.
The Paralympic Games of Kazakhstan is a qualifier for the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.
01.06.2023, 10:03 20786
President congratulates Kazakhstanis on International Day for Protection of Children
Images | Depositphotos
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to congratulate Kazakhstanis on the International Day for Protection of Children, Kazinform reports.
In his tweet, President Tokayev noted that children are the future of our country and should be taken care of.
Creation of favorable conditions for the development of the coming generation will always be one of the priorities of the state, he tweeted.
In conclusion, the Head of State wished everyone solid health and success.
Kazakhstan marks the International Day for Protection of Children on June 1. It was instituted in Geneva during the World Conference on Child Welfare back in 1925.
31.05.2023, 15:53 20966
Astana Opera team welcomed the opera house’s choir at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport
Images | astanaopera.kz
The Astana Opera team welcomed the opera house’s choir at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport. The collective was returning from Poland after winning first place at the prestigious Hajnówka International Festival, Astana Opera press office reports.
The artists not only led the competition among 9 participating countries, but also gave a grand recital of Kazakh music in the capital of Poland - the city of Warsaw. The Kazakh team impressed the foreign audience so much that the artists were asked to give an extra concert of the music by Kazakh composers. This once again confirms that Kazakh culture has integrated into the global space and today is in demand by the cultural community.
At the International Airport, to the sound of the anthem, with the Kazakh flag, with shashu, bauyrsaqs, flowers, happy artists were greeted by their native team, the opera house management and mass media representatives.
It is significant that the tour was supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
30.05.2023, 21:59 31211
Audience in Poland sang along to Kazakh songs
Images | astanaopera.kz
The Astana Opera Choir performed songs by Kazakh composers on Polish soil with great success. The famous team went to this country to participate in the prestigious Hajnówka International Competition, held in the city of Białystok on May 26. The singers not only performed brilliantly at the competition, winning first place, but also gave a grand recital of music by Kazakh composers on May 27 in Warsaw as part of the tour, Astana Opera press office reports.
Poland greeted the Kazakh team with warm and sunny weather and gave the collective a really hearty welcome. In turn, the Astana Opera Choir introduced the Europeans to selected works written for the choir from the national musical heritage. In particular, these are Gaziza Zhubanova’s Zhalghyz Yemen, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s Chorale, Mynzhassar Mangitayev’s Qyrmandaghy Aitys from the suite Chants of Karatau, Bakhytzhan Baikadamov’s Kokek, Serikzhan Abdinurov’s Kui, Alibi Abdinurov’s Quyrmash, as well as a medley of Kazakh songs, folk song Yapurai and many other national works. The senior choirmaster of the capital’s opera house Dauren Mussin conducted the choir at the concert of Kazakh music.
It should be noted that the popularization of Kazakh music on foreign tours is one of the main tasks implemented by the Astana Opera. This is not the first performance of the Kazakh choir in Poland. When the creative team visited this country for the first time, they performed several works by Kazakh composers and caused a sensation here. Now the Polish side itself has taken the initiative to hold a concert of Kazakh national music. And it was a memorable day when the Polish audience was immersed in the incredible atmosphere created by Kazakh melodies, and some listeners even tried to sing along to the Kazakh songs performed in Warsaw.
Today, Warsaw is not only the main city where important political decisions are made, but also a cultural center where residents receive spiritual nourishment. The Teatr Wielki, the Fryderyk Chopin Museum, the National Museum of Modern Art and many other cultural and historical sites are located here. Among them, the National Philharmonic is a favorite place for the residents of Warsaw and many world collectives that regularly perform here. This time, when the songs by Kazakh composers were performed on its stage, the listenersgot transfixed, deep in thought, silently enjoying the beautiful melodies. With the last chord, the audience burst into applause, admiring the beautiful voices of the Kazakh choir singers and their high professionalism. In just over an hour, the viewers became so attached to the performers that they did not want to let them leave the stage for a long time.
I would like to thank the Astana Opera Choir for an unforgettable experience. The Kazakh team’s idea to acquaint Europeans with the national musical culture of Kazakhstan was wonderful. Although I do not know the Kazakh language, Kazakh songs have penetrated deep into my soul. These melodies full of feelings immediately touched my heart and conveyed the beauty of the Kazakh steppe and the generosity of its people. I really liked all the songs performed by the choir, especially the work Zhalghyz Yemen made a special impression on me. This song was written by Kazakh composer Gaziza Zhubanova, and now it has become one of my favorite compositions", - said Mrs. Hanna Wojszyk, an audience member from Warsaw, who shared her impressions after the concert.
Warsaw resident Adam Lewandowski said that he had long admired the talent of the Kazakh choir and was looking forward to a new meeting with the team.
Today I witnessed such a wonderful evening, and the reason for this is the Astana Opera Choir under the direction of a wonderful professional, choirmaster Yerzhan Dautov. We know that the work of the famous Polish composer Fryderyk Chopin is highly respected in Kazakhstan, and the Polish people also appreciate Kazakh culture and art. We are well acquainted with a wonderful book about the Kazakhs, their art, authored by our Polish ethnographer Adolf Januszkiewicz "Diaries and Letters from Travels Across the Kyrgyz Steppes". I am very glad to hear Kazakh songs performed live by the choir. Once again I was convinced that the Astana Opera Choir is really powerful. I am sure that everyone liked the performance of the team, this can be seen from the reaction of the audience. I express my sincere gratitude to the singers, I wish them success in their work and to continue to be loved by the audiences all over the world", - Mr. Lewandowski said.
It is important to emphasize that a day before the concert in the capital of the country, the Kazakh choir performed at the prestigious Hajnówka International Competition together with teams from countries such as the USA, Romania, Greece, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and others. The works by Modest Mussorgsky, Krzysztof Penderecki, Apostol Nikolaev-Strumski, Anatoly Molodov were performed at the festival. It is known that for several years in a row our choir won first prizes at the prestigious music competition held in Białystok as part of the Hajnówka International Festival.
And 2023 was no exception. The Astana Opera Choir returns home with a significant award - a well-deserved first place. Kazakh choir artists showed the best vocal skills at the prestigious competition.
It is significant that the tour was supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
30.05.2023, 11:04 31111
Passenger interests should be key priority - Alikhan Smailov on civil aviation development in Kazakhstan
Measures for further development of the civil aviation industry were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
The Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Marat Karabayev reported that at the end of 2022 the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines increased by 17% to 11 million people. The positive dynamics is maintained this year as well. At the same time air travel is growing rapidly. Thus, 410,000 flights were serviced in 2022, which is 90% higher than in 2021.
As of today there are over 700 domestic flights a week on 56 routes and international flights to 27 countries on 103 routes. Nine more destinations will be added this year: Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Ankara, Karachi, Lahore, Jeddah, Muscat, Prague and Tel Aviv. Flights to Mumbai, Hong Kong, Vienna, Tokyo, Singapore, New York and other cities are scheduled to open before 2025. The level of compliance with international flight safety standards in Kazakhstan is 82%. This is the highest indicator among the CIS countries. The Republic is on par with such European Union countries as Denmark and Poland.
In 2023, the modernization of the airports of Shymkent, Almaty, Kyzylorda and Kostanay is planned. Also, in accordance with the instruction of the Head of State, the issue of reconstruction of the runway of Pavlodar airport and taxiway, ramp of Balkhash airport is being worked out.
Plans for further development of the industry: increase the level of compliance with flight safety standards to 90%, reconstruction of all airport terminals, completion of new terminals in Shymkent and Almaty airports, etc.
Presentations at the meeting were also made by the CEO of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan Katalin Radu and heads of the largest players of the aviation market: the president of Air Astana Peter Foster and president of SCAT airline Vladimir Denisov.
Prime Minister stressed that after the pandemic domestic civil aviation begins a new stage of its development: the number of passengers increases, the previously existing flights are restored, new routes are opened.
Expansion of international routes promotes the further development of trade and economic, investment, tourist and cultural cooperation of Kazakhstan with other states. The head of the Government has identified a number of problems in the aviation industry, which must be solved.
In some airports of the country it is necessary to repair the runways. Almost everywhere outdated special equipment is used: ramps, refueling machines, tractors. International standards of airdrome area are not complied with, when the land around airports is used for residential and business buildings. This affects flight safety," Alikhan Smailov enumerated.
He added that the Government has repeatedly considered the issue of increasing the production of jet fuel, as it is the availability of domestic fuel is one of the key factors in attracting cargo airlines, which transit through the country.
Prime Minister also pointed out that the Kazakh people have expressed reasonable criticism of domestic airlines. For example, because of the cancellation of flights before departure.
In January-February this year, Fly Arystan cancelled almost half of the flights from Kostanay airport to Astana and Almaty. On February 25, the passengers of this airline made a scandal because of the delay of the flight Astana - Shymkent for 10 hours. As a result it was cancelled altogether. Unfortunately, representatives of the airlines avoid a direct dialogue with the passengers, do not comment on the reasons for the delay in time, do not offer an appropriate service," the Head of Government said.
According to him, the pricing policy also raises questions. For example, a one-and-a-half-hour flight by the so-called low-cost carrier from Astana to Almaty can cost twice as much as a similar route in Europe, the United States or China. In this connection, the Agency for Competition Protection and Development considers that the dynamic pricing of airlines works to maximize their revenues, but not in the interests of consumers.
The so-called fuel surcharge, which logically should depend on changes in the price of jet fuel, remains in the price of the ticket at the same level. Therefore, we should reconsider our attitude to pricing and constantly work to improve airline service and quality of service. The interests of passengers should be a key priority," Prime Minister pointed out.
Alikhan Smailov instructed the authorized government agencies to prepare road maps to modernize the airport infrastructure, work to withdraw illegally issued land near the airfields, as well as to work out the issue of increasing the production of aviation kerosene.
In conclusion, he noted the need to think about incentives to attract international passenger and cargo airlines, to work out the application of dynamic pricing to limit the use of high demand for maximum revenue, and to accelerate the exclusion from the law "On the use of airspace" the application of the fuel tax.
29.05.2023, 17:28 38626
Astana Opera’s Double Full House
Images | astanaopera.kz
Not a single empty seat: Almaty and Qaraghandy met the capital’s company with sold-out halls and prolonged applause. On May 27, the Gala Ballet featuring the Astana Opera’s repertoire novelties was held with great success at the famous Abai Opera House. The next day, May 28, the opera company caused a stir in Qaraghandy at the Saken Seifullin Theatre, Astana Opera press office reports.
May turned out to be really hot for the opera house. The company’s tours are simultaneously held in Almaty, Qaraghandy and Poland. In addition, this month the Astana Opera presents two premieres with great success to the Kazakh audience: the ballet Petite Mort by the outstanding contemporary choreographer Jiří Kylián and César Cui’s fairytale opera Puss in Boots. What is more, at the end of the tenth anniversary season, the opera house management announced the Operaliya International Festival.
As a reminder, on the first day of the tour to Almaty, the ballet company presented Yuri Grigorovich’s legendary production of Spartacus. The Gala Ballet, which created a sensation in the cultural capital, completed the program of performances.
The audience gave thunderous applause to the duet from Adolphe Adam’s ballet Giselle, beautifully performed by Anastasia Zaklinskaya and Dias Kurmangazy, and to the number from the production of How Long Is Now? in Raimondo Rebeck’s choreography, which was soulfully presented by Aigerim Beketayeva and Olzhas Tarlanov. For the first time on the Almaty stage, dancers Alexander Kornilov and Nazira Zayetova presented the number An Old Photograph choreographed by Dmitry Bryantsev. The funny story of young people was replaced by Qily Zaman to the music of the Turan ethno-folklore ensemble, which was fluidly and spiritually embodied by the company’s soloist Sultanbek Gumar. The mastery of the principal dancers Madina Unerbayeva, Aigerim Beketayeva, Yerkin Rakhmatullayev and Arman Urazov was evidenced by the shouts of "Bravo" coming from all corners of the auditorium.
However, most of all, Almaty high art aficionados, of course, were waiting for Jiří Kylián’s ballets Petite Mort and Sechs Tänze, which not many theatres in the world have the rights to perform. Therefore, as soon as Mozart’s music was heard, the hall froze in anticipation. And, to the delight of the capital’s ballet company, the audience’s expectations came true.
We all looked forward to the arrival of the Astana Opera with great impatience and joy, because for us it is an opportunity to get acquainted with new creative directions. Moreover, we are doubly happy that the formation of the Astana Opera began with our graduates, and we wished to see them onstage. They are in good professional form, for which many thanks to the artistic direction of the ballet company. My sincere gratitude to Altynai Asylmuratova for the great creative pleasure we received, I would like such meetings to become regular. All the dancers are excellent, but I was anxiously waiting for the performance of my pupil Yerkin Rakhmatullayev, and I was heartily glad of his success. Together with him the entire company showed a high level and professional growth. Jiří Kylián’s ballets were presented in the second part. This is a very interesting and expressive plastique, and the dancers managed to portray the characters that the choreographer offered them, the technique is complex, the performances are musical and bravo to the soloists, who managed to convey to the audience the serious essence of Kylián’s productions", - said the ballet dancer, teacher Alexander Medvedev.
I think that the professional level of the Astana Opera Ballet Company’s dancers is undeniably high, and therefore such a company is capable of dancing both classical and modern choreography of any master. My wish for the company is not to lose the heights it has gained, to keep its brand. We were fortunate to see a completely new program, and we appreciated the ballet dancers we love, but in a new line of characters. It was interesting that it was possible to stage a ballet in a humorous genre to classical music. Of course, artists grow on this. A ballet company’s repertoire must include both classical and modern choreography. I saw more today than I expected. Our collectives are colleagues, so it is always interesting to see what the Astana Opera Ballet Company is doing", - the Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, teacher-choreographer Murat Tukeyev shared.
Theatregoers did not want to let the dancers go for a long time, and each new wave of applause was stronger than the previous one.
Meanwhile, the opera company soloists were preparing at rehearsals to perform a gala program at the Qaraghandy stage venue. For the discerning audience, they chose bright stage numbers and a concert version of Rachmaninoff’s opera Aleko.
Namely, that production was what started the enchanting performance of famous opera artists at the Saken Seifullin Theatre on Sunday, May 28. It is hard to imagine, but Sergei Rachmaninoff was only 19 years old when he, a graduate of the conservatory, in 17 days created his thesis work Aleko, which was destined to go down in the history of world opera on an equal footing with the masterpieces by recognized masters. And this year, the entire musical community is celebrating the great composer’s 150th anniversary, and the Astana Opera did not stand aside. Therefore, this operatic masterpiece was chosen for the Qaraghandy viewers, who are always at the forefront of theatrical art.
Both parts of the tour performance of the Astana Opera Choir and opera company were presented at a very high standard. The Qaraghandy audience was fortunate to listen to the opera Aleko in its entirety, because, as a rule, it is performed only in the form of arias, the duet of Zemfira and the Young Gypsy, and some other duets. This, unfortunately, is absolutely undeserved. Because Rachmaninoff’s music and this opera in particular is one of the most beautiful in the world. I liked all the performers. Notably Shyngys Rassylkhan (Old Gypsy) presented his part not only vocally, but also in terms of acting, at the highest level. Sergei Matveyev worked with the artists as a director, in addition, he is an excellent narrator. He approached the work of Pushkin and Rachmaninoff with great love and a careful attitude. All the mise en scenes were thought out to the smallest detail, which is probably why it is even difficult to call this a concert performance, we saw a full-fledged opera production. The artists lived out this story, felt it and conveyed it to the viewers. I really liked the choir and the orchestra, the performance was well-coordinated, I would even say monolithic. The voices of the artists were wonderful, and this evening I discovered several singers for myself: Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, Narul Toikenov, the sound was fresh and clear. Aigul Niyazova, Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva, Meir Bainesh, Azamat Zheltyrguzov are masters, many words are not needed here, they are magnificent", - noted a well-known Kazakhstani journalist Vera Lyakhovskaya.
Throughout the musical evening, Maestro Pyotr Gribanov cut a brilliant figure at the conductor’s stand of the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev Qaraghandy Academic Symphony Orchestra. It is important to note that the team completed its 40th season with this eventful concert.
The Gala Opera opened the second part of a rich tour program. Stage masters Aigul Niyazova, Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva, Gulzhanat Sapakova, Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Meir Bainesh, soloists Assem Sembina, Bolat Yessimkhanov, Shyngys Rassylkhan and Narul Toikenov, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, and artists of the Astana Opera Choir perfectly performed excerpts and arias from famous operas both solo and in duets.
Almost every year the company of the Astana Opera comes to us on tour. This is due to the close creative ties between the two cities. We always look forward to your performances with great pleasure and never miss them. Tonight was no exception, it was truly magical. It is clear that the artists are in excellent vocal form, and also have a high level of acting skills. You just want to never stop listening to them perform, and I hope that they come to us again", - viewer Darkhan Utepov shared his emotions.
26.05.2023, 17:42 57331
Looming energy shortage in Kazakhstan
In his state-of-the-nation address in September 2021, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warned of the energy shortage expected in Kazakhstan by 2030. But the problem has reached the nation much earlier. Kazakhstan, a resource-rich nation in Central Asia, is currently grappling with a significant energy shortage. More about the growing shortage of energy in Kazakhstan and alternative solutions considered by the government is in the latest article from Kazinform.
Rising energy shortage
Kazakhstan seeks to handle the increasing demand for electricity coupled with limited domestic energy sources.
Kazakhstan, renowned for its vast reserves of oil, gas, and coal, has traditionally relied heavily on these resources to meet its energy needs. However, a surge in industrial development, urbanization, and population growth has strained the existing energy infrastructure, resulting in an alarming energy deficit. As a consequence, power outages and rolling blackouts have become increasingly common, severely impacting businesses, households, and public services across the country. The incidents in Ekibastuz and Ridder towns last winter are the vivid examples.
According to the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, 158 electric power plants of various forms of ownership produce electricity in Kazakhstan. In 2022, electricity generation was 112.8 billion kWh, the plan for 2023 is 114.9 billion kWh. Whereas, power consumption will reach nearly 153 billion kWh by 2035.
At the same time, due to a number of objective reasons, such as decommissioning, increased wear and tear, tougher environmental sanctions, the output of existing power sources will drop to less than 89 billion kWh.
According to the forecast, in the medium term in 2023-2029, the country's energy consumption will grow by an average of 3 percent annually. At the same time, the growth of power generation in the country will be slower.
By 2029, Kazakhstan is expected to have more than 3 GW of electric capacity deficit, said Serik Tyutebayev, chairman of Samruk Energy, a state-owned company that accounts for 28 percent of the total installed capacity of stations in the unified energy system.
In 2023, the power shortage, according to estimates, may reach 1.4 GW," said Tyutebayev. "Over the past five years, the level of electricity consumption has increased by 9.4 percent. New power generation facilities are launched, but at a much slower rate due to the lack of financing and low tariffs. Because of this, the load on the existing cogeneration plants is growing. Their wear and tear lead to frequent accidents, such as in Ekibastuz, Rudny, Ridder, Temirtau."
Why is there shortage?
Energy expert Zhakyp Khairushev explains that the shortage does not happen overnight.
The kind of shortages we have now don't happen overnight. They take years to emerge and for that, we need to have the relevant consumption. And this is a very large consumption for our energy system. It could not have grown so quickly as a result of natural growth", - the expert believes.
Kazakhstan has experienced rapid economic growth and urbanization in recent years. At the end of 2022, the level of urbanization in Kazakhstan was 61.5 percent, the figure the country’s government planned to reach only in 2025. Over the past five years, the share of urban population in the country increased by almost 4 percentage points.
This, in turn, leads to an increase in energy consumption as industries expand and more people move to urban areas. The existing energy infrastructure is struggling to keep up with the rising demand.
Another significant problem facing the industry is that Kazakhstan inherited most of the energy infrastructure from the Soviet Union, meaning that energy facilities are aging and require modernization and upgrades to meet the current demand. Insufficient investment in infrastructure maintenance and development has resulted in inefficiencies and limitations in the energy sector.
Because power facilities have not been renovated in the past years, generating equipment is worn out by 65 percent on average, electric networks by 83 percent and heating networks by 80 percent.
Following the task set by Tokayev, an audit of all plants and power grids in the country will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
To stimulate the market, investments will be directed to the reconstruction and modernization of facilities, and a new program, called Tariff in Exchange for Investment, is being developed. The volume of investment in the industry under the program is estimated at around 400 billion tenge annually.
This year, Kazakhstan will also adopt a law on heat and power engineering aimed at solving the problems of heat supply in the regions. A digital energy platform will be put into operation to manage risks and monitor the technical condition of plants.
Addressing the energy shortage
To address the problem, the country took measures to diversify its energy mix and invest in alternative sources. This diversification aims to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and enhance long-term energy security.
At the Climate Ambitions Summit in December 2020, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the nation’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2060. He reiterated the target the nation set in its concept of transitioning to green economy to bring the share of renewable energy in the total energy grid to 15 percent by 2030.
In an ambitious move, Kazakhstan has embarked on the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) with hopes of resolving its energy crisis.
While the public has shown opposition to the construction of the plant, largely due to the country’s tragic nuclear history, some experts say the construction of a nuclear power plant is a critical step for Kazakhstan to overcome its energy shortage.
This is what President Tokayev reiterated on multiple occasions that nuclear energy offers a reliable, sustainable, and low-carbon solution that can meet the growing electricity demands of the nation.
With the gradual decline of the coal era, in addition to renewable energy, we will have to think about sources of reliable baseline energy generation. Already by 2030, Kazakhstan will have a shortage of electricity. Global experience suggests the most optimal way out is peaceful nuclear power. The question is not simple, so its solution must be approached rationally, without speculation and emotion", - said Tokayev in his address in September 2021.
Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev said pre-tender procedures have been conducted and companies have sent non-binding bids.
Now several bids are considered, it is a French company, a Korean company, there is an offer from Chinese partners, from Russian partners", - Satkaliyev in April.
He listed the advantages of various companies in the construction of nuclear power plants.
If we talk about the experience of construction and the number of units and efficient plants currently under construction in the world, Rosatom has a definite leadership. If we talk about power equipment, of course, French companies are the leaders here," - he explained.
He added that European, American, Korean and Chinese companies are quite advanced in terms of automation systems and auxiliary equipment.
Exactly the same stations are now being built in Egypt and Türkiye and are proving their effectiveness. But, nevertheless, we must also take into account the geopolitical aspects of construction. At the moment, we cannot say who will finally win the tender", - he said.
The officials say they are committed to adhering to the highest international safety standards for nuclear energy.
According to Tim Yeo, the chairman of the New Nuclear Watch Institute, a London-based think tank, Kazakhstan can benefit from the development of nuclear power and renewable energy sources.
According to the expert, in the past 12 months the world realized that the energy market can be quite unpredictable. The countries can experience price surges and difficulties with energy supplies at the same time. Investments into nuclear power cut emissions, ensure energy security and help stabilize energy prices, he added.
