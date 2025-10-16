15.10.2025, 19:43 3706
Almaty welcomes up to 1.1 million tourists in January-June 2025
In the first half of 2025, Almaty welcomed 1.1 million tourists, representing a 6.5% increase compared to the same period last year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Among them, 320,000 were foreign visitors, with the main growth driven by travelers from India, China, the UAE, and Malaysia.
According to Olzhas Smagulov, deputy mayor of the city, the growth of tourism is supported by the expansion of air connections. In 2025, new international routes were launched to Guangzhou, Yining, Shanghai, Da Nang, Alanya, and Osh.
Data from Mastercard show that foreign tourists spend an average of 441 US dollars per day in Almaty - 8.7 times more than domestic travelers.
09.10.2025, 15:16 98686
Kazakhstan and Qatar agree on labor migration regulation
Images | depositphotos
Deputies of the Kazakh Senate approved the Law of Kazakhstan On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Qatar on regulating the employment of workers from Kazakhstan in Qatar, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The agreement was signed on February 14, 2024, during the Kazakh President’s visit to Qatar.
It is purposed to ensure legal and social protection of the citizens of Kazakhstan in Qatar.
The following clear procedures are established for this purpose:
- Selection (receiving applications from the Qatari side, informing the public through the Centers for Employment and Migration);
- Hiring of Kazakhstani citizens and determination of their rights when employed in Qatar (conclusion of an employment contract based on a standard agreement).
- The employer is not permitted to make any changes to its provisions.
07.10.2025, 18:55 128371
Karaganda Records Consistently "High" and "Very High" Levels of Air Pollution for Over a Decade - CACF
Images | Depositphotos
For over ten years, the city of Karaganda has been experiencing persistently high and very high levels of air pollution. More than half a million residents are exposed to air contaminated with suspended particulate matter, hydrogen sulfide, and other harmful chemical compounds. In 2024 alone, the city recorded over 46,000 instances where concentrations of hazardous substances exceeded permissible limits - 14,000 more than in Kazakhstan’s largest metropolis, Almaty, Project Office for Central Asia on Climate Change and Green Energy reports.
Karaganda is currently the fifth most populous city in the country, with a population exceeding 500,000. It is also one of Kazakhstan’s key industrial regions, home to a major territorial-industrial complex centered around heavy industry.
The local climate, typical for Northern and Central Kazakhstan, is sharply continental, characterized by harsh winters, moderately hot summers, and low annual precipitation.
The main sources of atmospheric pollution in Karaganda are thermal power plants, coal mining enterprises, and emissions from the private residential sector. Approximately 25,000 households in Karaganda use solid-fuel stoves for heating, consuming an average of 290,000 tonnes of coal during the heating season.
According to the national hydrometeorological service Kazhydromet, between 2015 and 2022 the Air Pollution Index for Karaganda was classified as "high". In 2023, the index was raised to "very high". In 2024, based on the Standard Index, the level of air pollution remained at the "very high" level.
In 2023, maximum exceedances reached up to 22.6 times the permissible level for PM2.5 and up to 12.1 times for PM10. In 2024, exceedances rose further to 26.6 times the limit for PM2.5 and 14.2 times for PM10. These elevated concentrations result primarily from the large number of coal-fired heating sources and industrial facilities operating on coal.
In 2024, a total of 46,256 exceedances of maximum permissible concentrations were recorded by air monitoring stations, with the majority attributed to particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and hydrogen sulfide.
In addition to these pollutants, elevated levels of carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, phenol, and ozone are also present in Karaganda's atmosphere.
It is important to note that the Regional Ecological Summit will take place in Astana from April 22-24, 2026. This high-level forum, with the participation of international experts, will address environmental challenges in Central Asia and explore viable solutions for the region.
06.10.2025, 20:57 146511
Over 1,500 Agricultural Fairs to Be Held Across Kazakhstan by the End of the Year
A regular meeting on curbing inflation, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, discussed measures to stabilize inflation by the end of the year, primeminister.kz reports.
The main driver of annual inflation growth - paid services - showed a slowdown in September: an increase of 1% compared to 1.4% in August. This is linked to the completion of all scheduled tariff adjustment activities in the utilities sector for 2025.
As previously noted, no new increases in utility tariffs are expected from October.
A slowdown is also being observed for a number of socially significant food products. During the last week of September, the average price index for socially important food items recorded zero growth. Price decreases were recorded for sugar, salt, pasta, rice, milk, and all key socially significant vegetables.
Overall, in September, the average price index showed a slowdown for bakery products and cereals, meat and meat products, oils and fats, eggs, and fruits and vegetables.
A particularly notable decline was observed for cabbage, the price of which had been rising rapidly in the first half of the year. Compared to May, the national average price index for this vegetable fell by 52%. A significant decrease was also recorded for other seasonal fruits and vegetables.
According to First Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova, negotiations have been held with domestic producers in all regions to stabilize prices for socially important food products until the end of the year.
From October to December, a total of 1,619 agricultural fairs are scheduled to be held across the country. They will take place every weekend, including public holidays.
The successful implementation of a joint initiative by major retail chains in Astana and the Ministry of Agriculture for selling beef directly from producers was also noted.
This initiative has proven effective and will be expanded to the regions.
I would like to highlight the ‘Bereke Fest’ campaign, under which 80 retail chains across Kazakhstan provided direct access for agricultural firms to supermarket shelves for the supply of meat and other socially important goods. The retail chains showed social responsibility by setting up dedicated areas for such products. Together with local authorities and businesses, we are now preparing for large-scale fairs and campaigns during the Republic Day holidays," Aizhan Bizhanova emphasized.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, most regions have already completed contracting for the new harvest of vegetables for stabilization funds, totaling 245,000 tons, including 146.7 thousand tons of potatoes, 35.3 thousand tons of carrots, 27.4 thousand tons of onions, and 36 thousand tons of cabbage. Some delays were noted in the Aktobe and Ulytau regions, where cabbage procurement stands at just over 50%.
The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to assist these regions in finding suppliers to complete contracting.
06.10.2025, 19:18 146801
Kazakhstan to host filming of fourth "Armour of God" movie starring Jackie Chan
Images | Facebook/Jackie Chan
The company Sәlem Entertainment has officially confirmed the return of the iconic franchise starring Jackie Chan. Production of the fourth installment, titled "Armour of God: Ultimatum," will take place in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
During the Digital Bridge 2025 forum, the CEO of the media company, Igor Tsai, informed the President of Kazakhstan that filming of the new movie featuring Jackie Chan will be carried out locally.
02.10.2025, 13:14 202021
Durov announces opening of AI Lab in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
He reminded of the opening of Telegram’s first regional office in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting the Akorda press service.
I'm delighted to announce that today we are opening a specialized artificial intelligence laboratory in the Alem.ai building. We are implementing a joint project between Telegram and the Kazakhstan supercomputer cluster, launched by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence. This technology will enable over a billion people to use AI functions confidentially, transparently, and efficiently. We hope that Kazakhstan’s supercomputer cluster will become the first major provider of computing power for this network," he said.
01.10.2025, 12:30 215731
Kazakhstan to build two NPPs in Almaty region - Satkaliyev
Images | Depositphotos
Two nuclear power plants are planned for construction in the Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A meeting of the State Commission on the Atomic Industry was held, where a second prospective site for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan was identified. This site is also located in Zhambyl district of the Almaty region. In other words, our second plant will also be built in the south of the country, where there is currently an energy deficit. At present, electricity is supplied to the region through the International North-South Transport Corridor. The new station will ensure reliable and stable energy supply," Kazakh Atomic Energy Agency Almassadam Satkaliyev said at a briefing in the Majilis.
He added that negotiations are currently underway with all potential suppliers and bidders.
No final decision has been made regarding the Chinese company, CNNC. However, based on the proposals submitted, we consider it as the priority contractor," Satkaliyev noted.
30.09.2025, 21:45 234761
Kazakhstan’s snow leopard population more than doubles
Images | Depositphotos
The number of snow leopards in Kazakhstan has more than doubled, reaching approximately 189 individuals, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Thanks to our conservation and monitoring efforts, we have managed to increase the population from the critical level of the 1990s to around 189," Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Nurken Sharbiyev said.
He also highlighted progress in Kazakhstan’s tiger restoration program, including the establishment of the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve, which covers an area of 415,000 hectares.
Between 2018 and 2024, 205 Bactrian deer were introduced to the reserve to restore the natural prey base. Over 100 kulans were relocated, and concentration of the population of roe deer and wild boar has been strengthened," Nurken Sharbiyev noted.
26.09.2025, 14:58 296571
Astana to launch first LRT train on Sept 29–30
Images | primeminister.kz
Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek announced on the sidelines of the Majilis that the LRT will be launched in the capital as early as next week, Kazinform News Agency reports.
We expect that next week, on the 29th or 30th, we will launch the first train, for example, from he station near Abu Dhabi Plaza and in the direction of the bridge over Mangilik Yel. Going forward, we will increase the operating hours, number of stations, and number of trains on a daily basis. In a week, we will see test operation between one or two stations," the Mayor said.
