24.07.2025, 20:05 23191
Archeologists discover coins dating back to reign of Mengu-Timur in Atyrau region
Images | Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
A group of archaeologists from the Khalel Dosmukhamedov Atyrau State University discovered rare medieval silver coins at the Aktobe-Laeti settlement, located near the city of Atyrau, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.
The coins date back to the reign of Mengu-Temir Khan, one of the rulers of the Golden Horde, founded in the Ulus of Jochi.
According to renowned numismatist Pavel Petrov, these coins date back to the second half of the 13th century. On one side of the minted coin there are the tamgas (symbolic emblem historically used by Turkic and Mongolic tribes and clans in Central Asia) of Mengu-Temir, and on the other side there are Chinese hieroglyphs. Probably, this refers to the political prisoner Nomukhan, who was captured during the conflicts between the descendants of Kublai - a descendant of Genghis Khan - and the Chagatai Ulus," archeologist Amangeldy Mugauly says.
In his words, another important artifact was found during the excavations. This is a clay vessel called "Tagara", which was preserved intact.
This year, archeological excavations at the ancient settlement are carried out in line with an order of the Atyrau Regional Center for Research of Historical and Cultural Heritage.
This place has been in our spotlight for the past two or three years. The entire territory of 53 hectares was completely fenced off. In the future, we plan to create an open-air museum here," chief of the center Tolybai Dostybaev says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
25.07.2025, 15:12 17456
Team Kazakhstan hauls 5 medals at IPhO-2025 in France
Images | Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani schoolchildren once again demonstrated their high intellectual potential at the global arena claiming five medals at the 55th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO-2025) hosted by Palaiseau, France, from July 17 to 25, Kazinform News Agency reports.
More than 400 gifted schoolchildren from 90 countries competed in the global mathematical event.
Led by Samat Maksutov, PhD and Associate Professor at the Suleiman Demirel University, and Alisher Yerkebayev, winner of international olympiads, the Kazakh team will return homeland with two silver and three bronze medals.
Team members are:
- Amirbek Azatbekov - 11th grade student at Astana-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School;
- Bekassyl Yelubay - 12th grade student at Almaty-based Nazarbayev Intellectual School;
- Amir Pshenbayev - 12th grade student at Spectrum International School of Astana;
- Nurgul Yegenbergenova - 10th grade student at NURORDA Lyceum of Astana;
- Artur Kim - 12th grade student at Spectrum International School of Astana.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.07.2025, 09:16 26336
Could Down syndrome be eliminated? Japanese scientists use CRISPR to target extra chromosome
Tell a friend
A groundbreaking study from Japan has introduced the possibility of eliminating the genetic cause of Down syndrome through cutting-edge gene-editing technology, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
Using CRISPR-Cas9, researchers at Mie University have successfully removed the extra copy of chromosome 21 from affected cells in laboratory settings - a scientific milestone that could reshape future approaches to treating the condition.
Using CRISPR-Cas9, researchers at Mie University have successfully removed the extra copy of chromosome 21 from affected cells in laboratory settings - a scientific milestone that could reshape future approaches to treating the condition.
Understanding Down syndrome and the CRISPR breakthrough
Down syndrome, or trisomy 21, affects approximately 1 in every 700 births in the United States and is caused by an extra copy of chromosome 21. This additional genetic material disrupts normal cellular processes, leading to a range of developmental and health issues, including intellectual disabilities, congenital heart defects, and increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease.
The Mie University team, led by researcher Ryotaro Hashizume, has now demonstrated that the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing tool can selectively remove this surplus chromosome in human cells.
Trisomic rescue via allele-specific multiple chromosome cleavage using CRISPR-Cas9 in trisomy 21 cells," the team wrote in their paper published in PNAS Nexus.
CRISPR-Cas9 works by using a specialized enzyme that targets and cuts precise DNA sequences. In this study, researchers engineered CRISPR guide molecules to recognize only the extra copy of chromosome 21 - a process called allele-specific editing.
We designed our CRISPR system to target the extra chromosome without affecting the normal pair," Hashizume explained. "Our goal was to remove the surplus material and see whether the cell’s gene expression returned to typical levels."
Initial tests were conducted on lab-grown stem cells. After the extra chromosome was removed, the scientists observed normalized patterns of gene expression and protein production. Importantly, genes associated with nervous system development became more active, while those tied to metabolism were suppressed - consistent with earlier research suggesting that trisomy 21 interferes with fetal brain development.
Impact on cell health and potential applications
The research team extended their trials beyond stem cells by editing skin fibroblasts - mature, non-stem cells taken from people with Down syndrome. In these cases as well, the extra chromosome was successfully removed in many of the treated cells.
These results are particularly promising," Hashizume noted. "Even in differentiated cells, we observed correction of the chromosomal abnormality, which opens the door to broader applications across various tissue types."
Following the removal of the surplus chromosome, the corrected cells showed improved biological function. They grew at a faster rate and had a shorter doubling time compared to untreated trisomic cells. Additionally, the treated cells produced fewer reactive oxygen species - harmful byproducts associated with cellular stress and aging - indicating improved mitochondrial function and overall cell fitness.
However, the process is not without challenges. Some CRISPR cuts affected healthy chromosomes, raising concerns about off-target effects. To address this, researchers are refining the guidance molecules to ensure they bind only to the extra chromosome 21.
Precision is critical," Hashizume emphasized. "We are optimizing our targeting strategy and evaluating how these edited cells behave over time in real-world biological systems."
Experts say the implications are far-reaching. If the technique proves safe and reliable, it could be applied in regenerative medicine - for instance, in stem-cell-based therapies that use corrected cells to replace or repair damaged tissues in individuals with Down syndrome.
Ethical considerations and future outlook
While the science moves forward, the possibility of genetically eliminating Down syndrome raises profound ethical questions.
In Iceland, the condition has already become rare due to widespread prenatal screening and abortion decisions. This trend has sparked international debate. "When we start listening to what people with Down syndrome themselves have to say about this … they find it disturbing … and we hear the same stories from their families," told ABC News Australia Astridur Stefansdottir, a medical doctor and professor in applied ethics at the University of Iceland.
The Japanese team has made clear that their goal is not to erase Down syndrome from society, but to better understand how genetic editing can relieve the biological burdens associated with it.
Down syndrome remains associated with a wide spectrum of medical conditions. Nearly 50% of individuals are born with a congenital heart defect - most commonly an atrioventricular septal defect. They are also at higher risk for gastrointestinal problems, thyroid dysfunction, immune system irregularities, and early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
Scientists believe the extra chromosome 21 increases the production of amyloid precursor protein, which leads to amyloid beta plaque buildup in the brain - a key marker of Alzheimer’s. This has contributed to the three-to-five times higher risk of dementia in individuals with Down syndrome compared to the general population.
Scientists believe the extra chromosome 21 increases the production of amyloid precursor protein, which leads to amyloid beta plaque buildup in the brain - a key marker of Alzheimer’s. This has contributed to the three-to-five times higher risk of dementia in individuals with Down syndrome compared to the general population.
By removing the extra chromosome, researchers hope to reduce or delay the onset of these comorbidities. Still, experts caution that clinical application remains distant. "This technique is not ready for use in hospitals or routine medical practice," Hashizume said. "But it sets a new benchmark for what CRISPR can do - not just editing single genes, but removing entire chromosomes."
The study’s publication in PNAS Nexus marks a significant step in chromosome-level gene editing. As research continues, the team plans to conduct long-term monitoring of modified cells and explore whether the technique can be adapted for in vivo use.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.07.2025, 23:57 41536
Dimash Qudaibergen awarded People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Images | dimashnews.com
Tell a friend
On July 22, a grand finale of the 4th International Music Festival "Meykin Asia" took place in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Dimashnews reports.
During the official closing ceremony of the festival, in accordance with a decree by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, the honorary title of People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic was awarded to Kazakhstani singer, composer, and People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, Dimash Qudaibergen.
Dimash received the award from the State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic, Marat Imankulov, in the presence of the Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy, Mirbek Mambetaliev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.07.2025, 18:19 37606
Bibisara Assaubayeva officially awarded FIDE GM title
Images | fide_chess
Tell a friend
Two Kazakh chess players were officially awarded GM titles at the FIDE Presidential Council's meeting in Batumi, Georgia, Kazinform News Agency reports.
One of the key highlights of the meeting was the approval of 10 new Grandmasters. Among them is 21-year-old Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan, who becomes the second Kazakhstani woman and the 43rd female player in history to earn the prestigious GM title," FIDE informs via its Instagram.
Another GM title recipient is 14-year-old Edgar Mamedov.
As it was reported, Bibisara Assaubayeva earned her final GM norm at the Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship 2025 that brought together 64 GMs and 17 IMs rated from 2453 to 2771. She scored 15.3 points to surpass a rating of 2500 and earned her third GM norm.
Edgar Mamedov earned the eight points required to surpass a FIDE rating of 2,500 points at the Sharjah Masters International Chess Championship 2025 - A, to become the country’s first chess player to be a Grandmaster at 14 and the first in the history of Mangistau region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.07.2025, 17:30 47976
Heatwave with temperatures reaching 42C to grip Kazakhstan next three days
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The National Weather Service Kazhydromet released the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for July 22-24, 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Weather fronts are to bring rains and thunderstorms to the western, northern and eastern parts, with heavy rains in the west as well as hail and squall in the daytime on July 22-24. The rest of the country is to brace for a hot weather with no precipitation. High wind is to sweep across the country, whipping up dust storm in the south and southwest. Fog is forecast to coat the north and east of the country in the nighttime and morning, said Kazhydromet.
Sizzling temperatures of 40C are expected in the south of Aktobe and 42C in the west, north, center of Almaty region in the daytime on July 22-23.
A severe heatwave is set to push daytime temperatures to 35-39C in the west, 38-42C in the southwest, as well as 35C in the south of Kostanay region, 35-38C in the center, 40-42C in the south, and 35-39C in the southeast on July 24.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.07.2025, 15:51 76326
Para swimmer Aknazar Mutalipov completes swim across Lake Balkhash in 13 hours
Tell a friend
27-year-old para-athlete from Karaganda Aknazar Mutalipov completed a 20-kilometer swim across Lake Balkhash in just 13 hours, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Severnoye Pribalkhashyev newspaper.
The para-swimmer wanted to show others that "impossible is nothing, even if you lost one arm and one leg".
The goal of this swim is to prove to myself, above all else, and the entire world, that a person without one arm and one leg can overcome long distances. And, of course, I want to break a world record!, wrote Aknazar on his Instagram account.
The para-athlete is actively soliciting sponsors to officially register the achievement in the Guinness Book of Records.
In 2018, Aknazar lost his arm and leg in an incident while working in the railway industry, which only prompted his long-standing desire in swimming. Prior to his professional career, Aknazar took up swimming in Lake Balkhash, and then started taking swimming lessons and training with a coach.
In March last year, Aknazar stormed to the men’s 400m individual gold at the tournament in Taraz. Later, he crossed Lake Burabay, covering a distance of 2.5 kilometers in just one hour, under the guidance of his coach.
The same year, Aknazar was crowned the champion of Kazakhstan, and later in 2025 he received the title of a Candidate Master of Sports.
After months of training, Aknazar Mutalipov completed a 20-kilometer swim across Lake Balkhash in just 13 hours on July 8, 2025, showing his strength of mind, perseverance, and inspiration.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.07.2025, 12:00 76611
OpenAI launches new agent mode for ChatGPT
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
OpenAI on Thursday announced a new feature for ChatGPT that allows the chatbot to perform tasks on a user’s behalf, marking another step toward the development of advanced digital assistants, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
"The new agent mode, which is rolling out gradually, lets ChatGPT "think" and "act" using its own virtual computer. "For example, users can ask: ‘Look at my calendar and brief me on upcoming client meetings based on recent news,’ or ‘plan and buy ingredients to make Japanese breakfast for four,’" the company said in a blog post.
The feature is available to subscribers of the Pro, Plus, and Team plans. It builds on OpenAI’s existing tools - Operator, which browses the web, and Deep Research, which compiles and analyzes online information.
I would explain this to my own family as cutting edge and experimental; a chance to try the future, but not something I’d yet use for high-stakes uses or with a lot of personal information," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote on X.
OpenAI acknowledged potential risks. It said the model’s access to user data is restricted, certain actions like sending emails require user approval, and high-risk tasks such as bank transfers are blocked.
The announcement comes amid intensifying competition between tech giants in the AI race, with Google and Apple pursuing similar agent technologies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.07.2025, 10:05 82826
Astana school student wins two medals at 2025 International Scientific Physics Olympiad
Tell a friend
Kazakh team took 1st in the overall team ranking at the ISPhO-2025 International Scientific Physics Olympiad, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the municipal mayor’s office.
The prestigious educational event was held in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, from June 30 through July 7, bringing together best school students from 21 countries.
Daniel Tulebayev, 11th grade student of Astana-based NURORDA Lyceum claimed bronze medal at the main stage of the competition. He also took silver in the theoretical round.
The Kazakh team has earned a total of five medals at the event.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
21.07.2025, 17:30Heatwave with temperatures reaching 42C to grip Kazakhstan next three days 22.07.2025, 23:5741461Dimash Qudaibergen awarded People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title 22.07.2025, 18:1937531Bibisara Assaubayeva officially awarded FIDE GM title 21.07.2025, 23:1134916Kazakhstan to relocate some 500 young saigas to Uzbekistan 21.07.2025, 12:3434651Kazakh President signs into law allied relations treaty with Kyrgyzstan 27.06.2025, 18:09221191President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk 27.06.2025, 16:21217866Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana 27.06.2025, 17:19198651Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting 27.06.2025, 15:23182041Telegram received membership status at Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub 03.07.2025, 22:38178541Armenia wants to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization