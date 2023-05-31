29.05.2023, 17:28 8271

Astana Opera’s Double Full House

Astana Opera’s Double Full House
Images | astanaopera.kz
Not a single empty seat: Almaty and Qaraghandy met the capital’s company with sold-out halls and prolonged applause. On May 27, the Gala Ballet featuring the Astana Opera’s repertoire novelties was held with great success at the famous Abai Opera House. The next day, May 28, the opera company caused a stir in Qaraghandy at the Saken Seifullin Theatre, Astana Opera press office reports.

May turned out to be really hot for the opera house. The company’s tours are simultaneously held in Almaty, Qaraghandy and Poland. In addition, this month the Astana Opera presents two premieres with great success to the Kazakh audience: the ballet Petite Mort by the outstanding contemporary choreographer Jiří Kylián and César Cui’s fairytale opera Puss in Boots. What is more, at the end of the tenth anniversary season, the opera house management announced the Operaliya International Festival.

As a reminder, on the first day of the tour to Almaty, the ballet company presented Yuri Grigorovich’s legendary production of Spartacus. The Gala Ballet, which created a sensation in the cultural capital, completed the program of performances.

The audience gave thunderous applause to the duet from Adolphe Adam’s ballet Giselle, beautifully performed by Anastasia Zaklinskaya and Dias Kurmangazy, and to the number from the production of How Long Is Now? in Raimondo Rebeck’s choreography, which was soulfully presented by Aigerim Beketayeva and Olzhas Tarlanov. For the first time on the Almaty stage, dancers Alexander Kornilov and Nazira Zayetova presented the number An Old Photograph choreographed by Dmitry Bryantsev. The funny story of young people was replaced by Qily Zaman to the music of the Turan ethno-folklore ensemble, which was fluidly and spiritually embodied by the company’s soloist Sultanbek Gumar. The mastery of the principal dancers Madina Unerbayeva, Aigerim Beketayeva, Yerkin Rakhmatullayev and Arman Urazov was evidenced by the shouts of "Bravo" coming from all corners of the auditorium.

However, most of all, Almaty high art aficionados, of course, were waiting for Jiří Kylián’s ballets Petite Mort and Sechs Tänze, which not many theatres in the world have the rights to perform. Therefore, as soon as Mozart’s music was heard, the hall froze in anticipation. And, to the delight of the capital’s ballet company, the audience’s expectations came true.

We all looked forward to the arrival of the Astana Opera with great impatience and joy, because for us it is an opportunity to get acquainted with new creative directions. Moreover, we are doubly happy that the formation of the Astana Opera began with our graduates, and we wished to see them onstage. They are in good professional form, for which many thanks to the artistic direction of the ballet company. My sincere gratitude to Altynai Asylmuratova for the great creative pleasure we received, I would like such meetings to become regular. All the dancers are excellent, but I was anxiously waiting for the performance of my pupil Yerkin Rakhmatullayev, and I was heartily glad of his success. Together with him the entire company showed a high level and professional growth. Jiří Kylián’s ballets were presented in the second part. This is a very interesting and expressive plastique, and the dancers managed to portray the characters that the choreographer offered them, the technique is complex, the performances are musical and bravo to the soloists, who managed to convey to the audience the serious essence of Kylián’s productions", - said the ballet dancer, teacher Alexander Medvedev.


I think that the professional level of the Astana Opera Ballet Company’s dancers is undeniably high, and therefore such a company is capable of dancing both classical and modern choreography of any master. My wish for the company is not to lose the heights it has gained, to keep its brand. We were fortunate to see a completely new program, and we appreciated the ballet dancers we love, but in a new line of characters. It was interesting that it was possible to stage a ballet in a humorous genre to classical music. Of course, artists grow on this. A ballet company’s repertoire must include both classical and modern choreography. I saw more today than I expected. Our collectives are colleagues, so it is always interesting to see what the Astana Opera Ballet Company is doing", - the Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, teacher-choreographer Murat Tukeyev shared.


Theatregoers did not want to let the dancers go for a long time, and each new wave of applause was stronger than the previous one.

Meanwhile, the opera company soloists were preparing at rehearsals to perform a gala program at the Qaraghandy stage venue. For the discerning audience, they chose bright stage numbers and a concert version of Rachmaninoff’s opera Aleko.

Namely, that production was what started the enchanting performance of famous opera artists at the Saken Seifullin Theatre on Sunday, May 28. It is hard to imagine, but Sergei Rachmaninoff was only 19 years old when he, a graduate of the conservatory, in 17 days created his thesis work Aleko, which was destined to go down in the history of world opera on an equal footing with the masterpieces by recognized masters. And this year, the entire musical community is celebrating the great composer’s 150th anniversary, and the Astana Opera did not stand aside. Therefore, this operatic masterpiece was chosen for the Qaraghandy viewers, who are always at the forefront of theatrical art.

Both parts of the tour performance of the Astana Opera Choir and opera company were presented at a very high standard. The Qaraghandy audience was fortunate to listen to the opera Aleko in its entirety, because, as a rule, it is performed only in the form of arias, the duet of Zemfira and the Young Gypsy, and some other duets. This, unfortunately, is absolutely undeserved. Because Rachmaninoff’s music and this opera in particular is one of the most beautiful in the world. I liked all the performers. Notably Shyngys Rassylkhan (Old Gypsy) presented his part not only vocally, but also in terms of acting, at the highest level. Sergei Matveyev worked with the artists as a director, in addition, he is an excellent narrator. He approached the work of Pushkin and Rachmaninoff with great love and a careful attitude. All the mise en scenes were thought out to the smallest detail, which is probably why it is even difficult to call this a concert performance, we saw a full-fledged opera production. The artists lived out this story, felt it and conveyed it to the viewers. I really liked the choir and the orchestra, the performance was well-coordinated, I would even say monolithic. The voices of the artists were wonderful, and this evening I discovered several singers for myself: Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, Narul Toikenov, the sound was fresh and clear. Aigul Niyazova, Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva, Meir Bainesh, Azamat Zheltyrguzov are masters, many words are not needed here, they are magnificent", - noted a well-known Kazakhstani journalist Vera Lyakhovskaya.


Throughout the musical evening, Maestro Pyotr Gribanov cut a brilliant figure at the conductor’s stand of the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev Qaraghandy Academic Symphony Orchestra. It is important to note that the team completed its 40th season with this eventful concert.

The Gala Opera opened the second part of a rich tour program. Stage masters Aigul Niyazova, Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva, Gulzhanat Sapakova, Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Meir Bainesh, soloists Assem Sembina, Bolat Yessimkhanov, Shyngys Rassylkhan and Narul Toikenov, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev, and artists of the Astana Opera Choir perfectly performed excerpts and arias from famous operas both solo and in duets.

Almost every year the company of the Astana Opera comes to us on tour. This is due to the close creative ties between the two cities. We always look forward to your performances with great pleasure and never miss them. Tonight was no exception, it was truly magical. It is clear that the artists are in excellent vocal form, and also have a high level of acting skills. You just want to never stop listening to them perform, and I hope that they come to us again", - viewer Darkhan Utepov shared his emotions.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

30.05.2023, 21:59 431

Audience in Poland sang along to Kazakh songs

Audience in Poland sang along to Kazakh songs
Images | astanaopera.kz
The Astana Opera Choir performed songs by Kazakh composers on Polish soil with great success. The famous team went to this country to participate in the prestigious Hajnówka International Competition, held in the city of Białystok on May 26. The singers not only performed brilliantly at the competition, winning first place, but also gave a grand recital of music by Kazakh composers on May 27 in Warsaw as part of the tour, Astana Opera press office reports.

Poland greeted the Kazakh team with warm and sunny weather and gave the collective a really hearty welcome. In turn, the Astana Opera Choir introduced the Europeans to selected works written for the choir from the national musical heritage. In particular, these are Gaziza Zhubanova’s Zhalghyz Yemen, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s Chorale, Mynzhassar Mangitayev’s Qyrmandaghy Aitys from the suite Chants of Karatau, Bakhytzhan Baikadamov’s Kokek, Serikzhan Abdinurov’s Kui, Alibi Abdinurov’s Quyrmash, as well as a medley of Kazakh songs, folk song Yapurai and many other national works. The senior choirmaster of the capital’s opera house Dauren Mussin conducted the choir at the concert of Kazakh music.

It should be noted that the popularization of Kazakh music on foreign tours is one of the main tasks implemented by the Astana Opera. This is not the first performance of the Kazakh choir in Poland. When the creative team visited this country for the first time, they performed several works by Kazakh composers and caused a sensation here. Now the Polish side itself has taken the initiative to hold a concert of Kazakh national music. And it was a memorable day when the Polish audience was immersed in the incredible atmosphere created by Kazakh melodies, and some listeners even tried to sing along to the Kazakh songs performed in Warsaw.

Today, Warsaw is not only the main city where important political decisions are made, but also a cultural center where residents receive spiritual nourishment. The Teatr Wielki, the Fryderyk Chopin Museum, the National Museum of Modern Art and many other cultural and historical sites are located here. Among them, the National Philharmonic is a favorite place for the residents of Warsaw and many world collectives that regularly perform here. This time, when the songs by Kazakh composers were performed on its stage, the listenersgot transfixed, deep in thought, silently enjoying the beautiful melodies. With the last chord, the audience burst into applause, admiring the beautiful voices of the Kazakh choir singers and their high professionalism. In just over an hour, the viewers became so attached to the performers that they did not want to let them leave the stage for a long time.

I would like to thank the Astana Opera Choir for an unforgettable experience. The Kazakh team’s idea to acquaint Europeans with the national musical culture of Kazakhstan was wonderful. Although I do not know the Kazakh language, Kazakh songs have penetrated deep into my soul. These melodies full of feelings immediately touched my heart and conveyed the beauty of the Kazakh steppe and the generosity of its people. I really liked all the songs performed by the choir, especially the work Zhalghyz Yemen made a special impression on me. This song was written by Kazakh composer Gaziza Zhubanova, and now it has become one of my favorite compositions", - said Mrs. Hanna Wojszyk, an audience member from Warsaw, who shared her impressions after the concert.


Warsaw resident Adam Lewandowski said that he had long admired the talent of the Kazakh choir and was looking forward to a new meeting with the team.

Today I witnessed such a wonderful evening, and the reason for this is the Astana Opera Choir under the direction of a wonderful professional, choirmaster Yerzhan Dautov. We know that the work of the famous Polish composer Fryderyk Chopin is highly respected in Kazakhstan, and the Polish people also appreciate Kazakh culture and art. We are well acquainted with a wonderful book about the Kazakhs, their art, authored by our Polish ethnographer Adolf Januszkiewicz "Diaries and Letters from Travels Across the Kyrgyz Steppes". I am very glad to hear Kazakh songs performed live by the choir. Once again I was convinced that the Astana Opera Choir is really powerful. I am sure that everyone liked the performance of the team, this can be seen from the reaction of the audience. I express my sincere gratitude to the singers, I wish them success in their work and to continue to be loved by the audiences all over the world", - Mr. Lewandowski said.


It is important to emphasize that a day before the concert in the capital of the country, the Kazakh choir performed at the prestigious Hajnówka International Competition together with teams from countries such as the USA, Romania, Greece, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and others. The works by Modest Mussorgsky, Krzysztof Penderecki, Apostol Nikolaev-Strumski, Anatoly Molodov were performed at the festival. It is known that for several years in a row our choir won first prizes at the prestigious music competition held in Białystok as part of the Hajnówka International Festival.

And 2023 was no exception. The Astana Opera Choir returns home with a significant award - a well-deserved first place. Kazakh choir artists showed the best vocal skills at the prestigious competition.

It is significant that the tour was supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

30.05.2023, 11:04 331

Passenger interests should be key priority - Alikhan Smailov on civil aviation development in Kazakhstan

Passenger interests should be key priority - Alikhan Smailov on civil aviation development in Kazakhstan
Measures for further development of the civil aviation industry were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.

The Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Marat Karabayev reported that at the end of 2022 the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines increased by 17% to 11 million people. The positive dynamics is maintained this year as well. At the same time air travel is growing rapidly. Thus, 410,000 flights were serviced in 2022, which is 90% higher than in 2021.

As of today there are over 700 domestic flights a week on 56 routes and international flights to 27 countries on 103 routes. Nine more destinations will be added this year: Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Ankara, Karachi, Lahore, Jeddah, Muscat, Prague and Tel Aviv. Flights to Mumbai, Hong Kong, Vienna, Tokyo, Singapore, New York and other cities are scheduled to open before 2025. The level of compliance with international flight safety standards in Kazakhstan is 82%. This is the highest indicator among the CIS countries. The Republic is on par with such European Union countries as Denmark and Poland.

In 2023, the modernization of the airports of Shymkent, Almaty, Kyzylorda and Kostanay is planned. Also, in accordance with the instruction of the Head of State, the issue of reconstruction of the runway of Pavlodar airport and taxiway, ramp of Balkhash airport is being worked out.

Plans for further development of the industry: increase the level of compliance with flight safety standards to 90%, reconstruction of all airport terminals, completion of new terminals in Shymkent and Almaty airports, etc.

Presentations at the meeting were also made by the CEO of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan Katalin Radu and heads of the largest players of the aviation market: the president of Air Astana Peter Foster and president of SCAT airline Vladimir Denisov.

Prime Minister stressed that after the pandemic domestic civil aviation begins a new stage of its development: the number of passengers increases, the previously existing flights are restored, new routes are opened.

Expansion of international routes promotes the further development of trade and economic, investment, tourist and cultural cooperation of Kazakhstan with other states. The head of the Government has identified a number of problems in the aviation industry, which must be solved.

In some airports of the country it is necessary to repair the runways. Almost everywhere outdated special equipment is used: ramps, refueling machines, tractors. International standards of airdrome area are not complied with, when the land around airports is used for residential and business buildings. This affects flight safety," Alikhan Smailov enumerated.


He added that the Government has repeatedly considered the issue of increasing the production of jet fuel, as it is the availability of domestic fuel is one of the key factors in attracting cargo airlines, which transit through the country.

Prime Minister also pointed out that the Kazakh people have expressed reasonable criticism of domestic airlines. For example, because of the cancellation of flights before departure.

In January-February this year, Fly Arystan cancelled almost half of the flights from Kostanay airport to Astana and Almaty. On February 25, the passengers of this airline made a scandal because of the delay of the flight Astana - Shymkent for 10 hours. As a result it was cancelled altogether. Unfortunately, representatives of the airlines avoid a direct dialogue with the passengers, do not comment on the reasons for the delay in time, do not offer an appropriate service," the Head of Government said.


According to him, the pricing policy also raises questions. For example, a one-and-a-half-hour flight by the so-called low-cost carrier from Astana to Almaty can cost twice as much as a similar route in Europe, the United States or China. In this connection, the Agency for Competition Protection and Development considers that the dynamic pricing of airlines works to maximize their revenues, but not in the interests of consumers.

The so-called fuel surcharge, which logically should depend on changes in the price of jet fuel, remains in the price of the ticket at the same level. Therefore, we should reconsider our attitude to pricing and constantly work to improve airline service and quality of service. The interests of passengers should be a key priority," Prime Minister pointed out.


Alikhan Smailov instructed the authorized government agencies to prepare road maps to modernize the airport infrastructure, work to withdraw illegally issued land near the airfields, as well as to work out the issue of increasing the production of aviation kerosene.

In conclusion, he noted the need to think about incentives to attract international passenger and cargo airlines, to work out the application of dynamic pricing to limit the use of high demand for maximum revenue, and to accelerate the exclusion from the law "On the use of airspace" the application of the fuel tax.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

26.05.2023, 17:42 34826

Looming energy shortage in Kazakhstan

Looming energy shortage in Kazakhstan
In his state-of-the-nation address in September 2021, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warned of the energy shortage expected in Kazakhstan by 2030. But the problem has reached the nation much earlier. Kazakhstan, a resource-rich nation in Central Asia, is currently grappling with a significant energy shortage. More about the growing shortage of energy in Kazakhstan and alternative solutions considered by the government is in the latest article from Kazinform.

Rising energy shortage

Kazakhstan seeks to handle the increasing demand for electricity coupled with limited domestic energy sources.

Kazakhstan, renowned for its vast reserves of oil, gas, and coal, has traditionally relied heavily on these resources to meet its energy needs. However, a surge in industrial development, urbanization, and population growth has strained the existing energy infrastructure, resulting in an alarming energy deficit. As a consequence, power outages and rolling blackouts have become increasingly common, severely impacting businesses, households, and public services across the country. The incidents in Ekibastuz and Ridder towns last winter are the vivid examples.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, 158 electric power plants of various forms of ownership produce electricity in Kazakhstan. In 2022, electricity generation was 112.8 billion kWh, the plan for 2023 is 114.9 billion kWh. Whereas, power consumption will reach nearly 153 billion kWh by 2035.

At the same time, due to a number of objective reasons, such as decommissioning, increased wear and tear, tougher environmental sanctions, the output of existing power sources will drop to less than 89 billion kWh.

According to the forecast, in the medium term in 2023-2029, the country's energy consumption will grow by an average of 3 percent annually. At the same time, the growth of power generation in the country will be slower.

By 2029, Kazakhstan is expected to have more than 3 GW of electric capacity deficit, said Serik Tyutebayev, chairman of Samruk Energy, a state-owned company that accounts for 28 percent of the total installed capacity of stations in the unified energy system.

In 2023, the power shortage, according to estimates, may reach 1.4 GW," said Tyutebayev. "Over the past five years, the level of electricity consumption has increased by 9.4 percent. New power generation facilities are launched, but at a much slower rate due to the lack of financing and low tariffs. Because of this, the load on the existing cogeneration plants is growing. Their wear and tear lead to frequent accidents, such as in Ekibastuz, Rudny, Ridder, Temirtau."


Why is there shortage?

Energy expert Zhakyp Khairushev explains that the shortage does not happen overnight.

The kind of shortages we have now don't happen overnight. They take years to emerge and for that, we need to have the relevant consumption. And this is a very large consumption for our energy system. It could not have grown so quickly as a result of natural growth", - the expert believes.


Kazakhstan has experienced rapid economic growth and urbanization in recent years. At the end of 2022, the level of urbanization in Kazakhstan was 61.5 percent, the figure the country’s government planned to reach only in 2025. Over the past five years, the share of urban population in the country increased by almost 4 percentage points.

This, in turn, leads to an increase in energy consumption as industries expand and more people move to urban areas. The existing energy infrastructure is struggling to keep up with the rising demand.

Another significant problem facing the industry is that Kazakhstan inherited most of the energy infrastructure from the Soviet Union, meaning that energy facilities are aging and require modernization and upgrades to meet the current demand. Insufficient investment in infrastructure maintenance and development has resulted in inefficiencies and limitations in the energy sector.

Because power facilities have not been renovated in the past years, generating equipment is worn out by 65 percent on average, electric networks by 83 percent and heating networks by 80 percent.

Following the task set by Tokayev, an audit of all plants and power grids in the country will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

To stimulate the market, investments will be directed to the reconstruction and modernization of facilities, and a new program, called Tariff in Exchange for Investment, is being developed. The volume of investment in the industry under the program is estimated at around 400 billion tenge annually.

This year, Kazakhstan will also adopt a law on heat and power engineering aimed at solving the problems of heat supply in the regions. A digital energy platform will be put into operation to manage risks and monitor the technical condition of plants.

Addressing the energy shortage

To address the problem, the country took measures to diversify its energy mix and invest in alternative sources. This diversification aims to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and enhance long-term energy security.

At the Climate Ambitions Summit in December 2020, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the nation’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2060. He reiterated the target the nation set in its concept of transitioning to green economy to bring the share of renewable energy in the total energy grid to 15 percent by 2030.

In an ambitious move, Kazakhstan has embarked on the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) with hopes of resolving its energy crisis.

While the public has shown opposition to the construction of the plant, largely due to the country’s tragic nuclear history, some experts say the construction of a nuclear power plant is a critical step for Kazakhstan to overcome its energy shortage.

This is what President Tokayev reiterated on multiple occasions that nuclear energy offers a reliable, sustainable, and low-carbon solution that can meet the growing electricity demands of the nation.

With the gradual decline of the coal era, in addition to renewable energy, we will have to think about sources of reliable baseline energy generation. Already by 2030, Kazakhstan will have a shortage of electricity. Global experience suggests the most optimal way out is peaceful nuclear power. The question is not simple, so its solution must be approached rationally, without speculation and emotion", - said Tokayev in his address in September 2021.


Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev said pre-tender procedures have been conducted and companies have sent non-binding bids.

Now several bids are considered, it is a French company, a Korean company, there is an offer from Chinese partners, from Russian partners", - Satkaliyev in April.


He listed the advantages of various companies in the construction of nuclear power plants.

If we talk about the experience of construction and the number of units and efficient plants currently under construction in the world, Rosatom has a definite leadership. If we talk about power equipment, of course, French companies are the leaders here," - he explained.


He added that European, American, Korean and Chinese companies are quite advanced in terms of automation systems and auxiliary equipment.

Exactly the same stations are now being built in Egypt and Türkiye and are proving their effectiveness. But, nevertheless, we must also take into account the geopolitical aspects of construction. At the moment, we cannot say who will finally win the tender", - he said.


The officials say they are committed to adhering to the highest international safety standards for nuclear energy.

According to Tim Yeo, the chairman of the New Nuclear Watch Institute, a London-based think tank, Kazakhstan can benefit from the development of nuclear power and renewable energy sources.

According to the expert, in the past 12 months the world realized that the energy market can be quite unpredictable. The countries can experience price surges and difficulties with energy supplies at the same time. Investments into nuclear power cut emissions, ensure energy security and help stabilize energy prices, he added.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

26.05.2023, 15:47 34716

The victorious Spartacus launched a tour to Almaty

The victorious Spartacus launched a tour to Almaty
Images | astanaopera.kz
The tour of the Astana Opera Ballet Company began with great success on May 25 at the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre. Aram Khachaturian’s legendary ballet Spartacus choreographed by the outstanding ballet master Yuri Grigorovich was presented to the discerning theatregoers. The star of Kazakh and world ballet Bakhtiyar Adamzhan cut a brilliant figure in the title role, Astana Opera press office reports.

The last time the capital’s ballet company came on tour to the Abai Opera House was in 2021. After a two-year break, the dancers had plenty to show the Almaty audience, because the repertoire of the Astana Opera was enlarged, and the composition of the ballet company was updated, fairly rejuvenated due to the recently accepted, promising graduates of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography and the Seleznev Almaty Choreographic School. Nevertheless, the leading cast is still unchanged and just as magnificent.

Thus, on the first day of the tour, ballet aficionados truly enjoyed the high art performed by stage masters Bakhtiyar Adamzhan as Spartacus, Madina Unerbayeva as Phrygia, Aigerim Beketayeva, who took the stage as Aegina, the formidable commander Crassus was portrayed by Arman Urazov, and the Gladiator by Serik Nakyspekov.

First of all, the greatest compliment for a performance is when the critic, who watches and judges professionally, is impressed as a regular viewer. I just left the performance and I can safely say that the Astana Opera has clearly shown its status as the main theatre of the country. By itself, Spartacus is a male ballet, but I would like to emphasize how much the level of the female corps de ballet has grown in terms of style, in terms of hands, school, ensemble - a sign of high professionalism. I would like to note a very careful and respectful attitude to Yuri Grigorovich’s choreography, in which there is no "water", no incomprehensible pantomime scenes, everything is done perfectly. The preservation of all this is the merit of the répétiteurs and the artistic director of the ballet company. And above all, the preservation of nuances, because here everything is a dance, in this dramatic ballet every pirouette and jump carries a dramatic meaning", - the renowned ballet critic Flyura Mussina noted.


I saw Bakhtiyar Adamzhan at the premiere in June 2014, then he was still a very young Spartacus, but now he has brought a lot of psychological nuances to his portrayal. His Spartacus has gained strength, matured, everything was played out dramatically, the jumps had their own meaning - this is the jump of victory, the jump of a warrior. There is no need to talk about the charisma of this dancer for a long time, because everyone knows it, but his ability to fill not only the stage, but the entire auditorium with his energy is astounding. I think that this is truly his part, he is growing in it and today he has achieved an excellent result. Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Madina Unerbayeva have a wonderful duet, they feel each other very well and complement each other. Madina is the indisputable prima of the opera house, since she is a very smart ballerina, it can be seen, and in this portrayal she is laconic and precise. Their duet was reminiscent of a blockbuster, we are used to admiring ballet, delighting in its beauty, marveling at jumps, and here was an exciting action in three acts - a global, monumental story that even refers to the modern day, and at the same time - an eternal story of love, duty, justice and military honor. Aigerim Beketayeva’s Aegina was very interesting, because Aigerim is a unique artist, she does everything in her own way. Her Aegina is unlike any other. The character interpretation she created was touching, enthralling and convincing. And even at the end she brought in her own theme, Aegina does everything in the name of love for Crassus. This is her special talent, and it is wonderful that it is being preserved and treated with care in the opera house. I would like to mention separately the corps de ballet, but rather it is the body of the performance. Both the female and male cast, common scenes - the dancers performed Grigorovich’s choreography in a filigree, delicately nuanced manner, he would be happy", - the ballet critic concluded.


The world-famous ballerina, artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova builds her own special system for the development and advancement of the company in the international arena and, of course, touring occupies a dominant place in it. It is known that it is a special pleasure for the artistic director of the ballet company and for the dancers to perform in Almaty, because there is a well-established audience here, there are ballet art aficionados and connoisseurs.

We brought a rather complex program: a grand, large-scale production of Spartacus. I wanted to show this particular ballet, because we have good performers - an outstanding Spartacus - Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, who is regularly invited to other countries, to famous theatrical venues, we have an excellent Crassus - Arman Urazov, he feels his part well. Wonderful principal dancers, our stars - Madina Unerbayeva, Aigerim Beketayeva", - Altynai Asylmuratova said.


I am delighted, I did not expect to see such a high level of performance, I knew that there would be a good soloist, but that the entire company dances beautifully, a magnificent corps de ballet - it was a discovery for me. Soloist Bakhtiyar Adamzhan is a star, he even shines. Incidentally, the last time I saw him was in Schéhérazade, and he was resplendent, gracing the entire performance. Today, the soloists have created a true celebration for us, I would like to extend my thanks to them", - the viewer Yuliya shared.


The ballet company has done a wonderful job, there is simply nothing to find fault with, I am very glad that I attended this performance. My impressions are grand, the soloists are magnificent - Madina Unerbayeva, Aigerim Beketayeva, the male cast - Bakhtiyar Adamzhan and Arman Urazov keep the bar high. Grigorovich’s production, of course, is familiar to us, we watched it at the Bolshoi Theatre. He is a brilliant choreographer, so marks are unnecessary here, only one big thanks to the company and teachers", - Tamara Malbekova, a famous ballerina, teacher of the Seleznev Almaty Choreographic School, emphasized.


We are very fortunate that Spartacus staged by Yuri Grigorovich was finally seen on our stage. It is important that we can perceive our Almaty version, as well, which also has its advantages, but this performance, of course, is brilliant. Spartacus Bakhtiyar Adamzhan is the best dancer today, this has long been recognized, including by a number of international competitions. He tours all over the world with his signature parts. The beautiful Aegina in the ballet company is Aigerim Beketayeva, a wonderful ballerina, very fluid, expressive, an exceptionally joyful ballerina. Despite the fact that she is a lyrical ballerina, she is very good here. Phrygia Madina Unerbayeva is a famous dancer who studied with Farida Koigeldinova, who unfortunately passed away, and this is her only pupil who remained in Kazakhstan. And she bears the name of her teacher with dignity and honor", - the Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR, teacher, ballet dancer Eduard Malbekov noted.


The tour will continue with the Gala Ballet, which will take place on May 27. An exclusive program, featuring repertoire novelties of the capital’s opera house, was prepared for residents and guests of the city. These are the Black and White ballets of the outstanding contemporary choreographer Jiří Kylián - Sechs Tänze, Petite Mort, as well as a rich program of gala performances. Incidentally, tickets for performances are no longer available, the tours are sold out, and the performances themselves take place to the cries of "Bravo" and thunderous applause!
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

26.05.2023, 12:30 34946

Firefighters manage to bring wildfire in Abai region under control  

Firefighters manage to bring wildfire in Abai region under control
Images | t.me/qr_tjm
 Firefighters finally brought the wildfire in Abai region that had been raging for days under control, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies.

The wildfire in Abai region has been raging since Monday, May 22. The blaze started in the territory of Altai Krai in Russia and spread to the area of a neighboring wildlife reserve in Kazakhstan.

Over 800 firefighters were summoned to the scene of the fire. Over 200 units of firefighting equipment, 10 helicopters and a firefighting train were used in the firefighting efforts hampered by wind gusting up to 6-10 m/s.


In order to help firefighting efforts, Minister of Emergencies Yuri Ilyin instructed to regularly monitor the area of the wildfire from the air.

On Thursday, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov ordered to fully extinguish the focal points of fire and glow nests and estimate the fire damage in the region.

The wildfire covered an area of 3,500 ha.

Presently, according to the ministry, the situation is under control.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

26.05.2023, 11:29 35061

Kassym and Jomart twins born in Aktobe

Twin boys born in Aktobe early morning May 17 were named after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as Kassym and Jomart, Kazinform reports.

A 27-year-old mother and the boys born on the 34 weeks of gestation were discharged from the hospital. The first baby was born at 06:00 a.m. weighing 2,445 grams, and the other was welcomed at 06:30 a.m.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned 70 on May 17.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

25.05.2023, 21:53 44276

Dimash releases new music video Omir  

Dimash releases new music video Omir
On 24 May, on his birthday, Dimash Kudaibergen presented a new music composition ‘Omir’, dedicated to all his fans, Kazinform quotes Dimashnews.com.

‘Omir’ is a deep and touching composition by Dimash, an internal monologue with himself.

The music video, made in muted shades, was filmed in the MOOD VIDEO genre.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

25.05.2023, 15:50 44311

Astana Opera Academy’s attendees ready for the big stage

Astana Opera Academy’s attendees ready for the big stage
Images | astanaopera.kz
The Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees worthily passed the main artistic exam - a stage test, or participation in the Astana Opera’s large-scale production of Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème. This was confirmed by the unceasing applause to the young performers who won the audience’s hearts on May 23, Astana Opera press office reports.

The curtain rose, and a series of events flashed before the viewers’ eyes: the splendor and poverty of Paris, young people in love, but unbearably unhappy, trying to sort out their lives. One of the best works by the great Italian composer Giacomo Puccini is performed at the capital’s opera house quite often, being an in-demand production, because there is little to compare it to in terms of beauty and depth. This evening, the stage "newbies" - almost graduates of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy - presented this timeless story about creativity, love and happiness. And they did it amazingly well.

An artistic company, driven by the maladjustment in life, does not lose hope of solving their problems. One of them, the poet Rodolfo - Oraz Mukhamedyar - a young man inspired by passion and thirsting for success, falls in love with his neighbor Mimi - Nazym Sagintai. She turns out to be terminally ill, and cruel fate does not give them a chance for the future. The main characters managed to convey all the drama of the situation, approaching their parts with great responsibility. The performers’ good vocal skills were clearly heard, and the artists took the upper and lower notes with virtuoso ease. And here one must say "Bravo!" to their teachers - the Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Talgat Mussabayev, Zhupar Gabdullina. And the tremendous staging work done with the academicians by Nikolai Kulikov.

Valeriy Selivanov, the performer of the part of Colline, and Dariga Mussayeva, the coquettish Musetta, who knows her own worth, approached their parts with a truly artistic flair. Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev presented Marcello as a kind of generalized portrayal of a bright, straightforward handsome man. Azat Malik - Schaunard, Shyngys Rassylkhan - Alcindoro, Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev - Benoît, Nurkanat Tapiyev - Parpignol, as well as Samat Zharylkassynov as the Customs Sergeant and Yeskendir Sadvakassov - Soldier handled their parts perfectly. Their heroes’ personalities turned out to be very lifelike, with all the imperfections characteristic of an ordinary person. The listeners did not get the impression of pretense, on the contrary, undemanding comedy in the first act, unrestrained carnival in the second, and a lyrical, sad finale in the last act distinguished their performances.

To crown it all, Puccini’s music intensified the universal-scale tragedy. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Ruslan Baimurzin, holder of the Order of Qurmet, sounded truly seamless and harmonious. It was clear that the orchestra musicians often work with the music of the Italian classic, which is why one could hear the refinement and filigree of the form.

It is important to note that the International Opera Academy attendees have achieved great heights during the two-year period of study. During this time, they repeatedly participated in prestigious international competitions and always returned home with resounding victories. As a reminder, the International Academy is a project of the Astana Opera, aimed at professional training of international-level vocalists and strengthening the image of the opera house in the international arena. The performance that will sum up the training at the academy will be Gioachino Rossini’s opera L’Italiana in Algeri. It will premiere on June 29 and 30 at the Astana Opera as part of the Operaliya International Festival.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

 

Most viewed