This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Azamat Zheltyrguzov Received the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Award "Stars of the Commonwealth"
relevant news
Kazakhstan not to raise conscription age
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Hong Kong fights flooding after typhoon brings heavy rainfall
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
That’s not true. There are no negotiations on this issue. Do not believe these rumors," he said.
The company [ArcelorMittal Temirtau - edit] has overdue liabilities in repair of equipment and investments. Of course, we are concerned about the tragic events which happen at the enterprise and lead to death of people. We are working on attraction of other investors, who can work more effectively and invest in development of this enterprise, as labour safety is a priority. We do not hold negotiations with the company you named," Sklyar said.
What companies [investors - edit], I cannot say. It’s a premature information," he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14,561 gained Kazakhstani citizenship this year
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China launches new remote sensing satellite
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Israel discovers 1,900-year-old Roman swords near Dead Sea
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Anthrax cases rise to 15 in Akmola region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
CEC is ready to hold referendum on nuclear power plant construction - Shavkat Utemissov
The date of the referendum will be set later," said Utemissov on the sidelines of the Majilis session.
Preparatory works, including compilation of the list of voters, the works of territorial election commissions… I mean everything goes on plan. We are ready," Utemissov said.
There is absolutely no information on this question. The CEC will be ready, if they decide to hold the referendum in 2023," he noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
04.09.2023, 22:19Timur Suleimenov named Chairman of National Bank of Kazakhstan 04.09.2023, 20:5446536Head of State Tokayev tasks National Bank to reduce inflation 04.09.2023, 18:4033596Kazakh President chairs Security Council meeting 06.09.2023, 08:1831341General layout of Konayev city presented to President Tokayev 05.09.2023, 14:2731231Alikhan Smailov introduces Zhambyl region new akim 16.08.2023, 09:32126481Serik Zhumangarin offers Huawei to develop IT infrastructure and digitalization in Kazakhstan 16.08.2023, 10:38126351China's largest marketplace is interested in promoting Kazakhstani goods 16.08.2023, 08:28123436Kazakhstan economy growth for 7 months amounted to 4.8% 15.08.2023, 17:45AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan117436AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan 14.08.2023, 17:41109196Mutual trade of Kazakhstan with the countries of the EAEU increased by 4.1%