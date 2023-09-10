Azamat Zheltyrguzov Received the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Award "Stars of the Commonwealth"

Tell a friend

The Astana Opera’s opera company director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Professor Azamat Zheltyrguzov, became a laureate of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Award "Stars of the Commonwealth". The award ceremony will take place in Bishkek on September 11 to 15, 2023, as part of the CIS Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia Forum, Astana Opera press office reports.





It is important to emphasize that the prize is annually awarded to representatives of the Commonwealth states for the most significant accomplishments in the field of humanitarian work, corresponding to the level of world achievements and contributing to the development of each of the CIS member countries and the Commonwealth as a whole.





This year, 16 nominees from 8 countries competed for the high award. By the decision of the jury, which included prominent figures of culture and education from all of the CIS countries, the prizes were awarded to eight applicants, including our compatriot Azamat Zheltyrguzov. He became a laureate of the "Stars of the Commonwealth" award in the category "For Outstanding Contribution to Culture and Art".





The Astana Opera team sincerely congratulates Azamat Zheltyrguzov on this wonderful award and wishes him new achievements in his creative work.