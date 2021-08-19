Children suffering from chronic diseases may be allowed to study online

Images | uralskweek.kz

Children suffering from chronic diseases in Almaty may be allowed to study online, said, Zhandarbek Bekshin, chief sanitary doctor of Almaty.

We have held a number of meetings and parents have applied with the statements that some children have chronic diseases, they ask to transfer them to online education. Parents say a child is weakened, has respiratory diseases. In this case, if it is confirmed by medical documents, they will be transferred to online study. This issue is under consideration. We have not had any talks about healthy children," he said,

He said if similar applications come from parents of healthy children, they will be considered individually together with the Ministry of Education.













