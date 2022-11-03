Chinese-born Kazakh actress wins Flying Apsaras Awards

Popular Kazakh actress Riza Alimzhankyzy, who was born and lives in China, won Flying Apsaras Awards, Kazinform learned from China’s news agency The Paper.

Flying Apsaras Awards is a biennial awards ceremony honoring excellent achievement in Chinese television. It is the longest-running TV awards ceremony in China.

Riza Alimzhankyzy was named the laureate in the Best Actress nomination for her role in Minning Town TV series.

The drama was shown to the Chinese viewers in January 2021 on five major TV channels. The audience highly appreciated the series. The plot is based on the struggle against poverty of the villagers in Xihaigu district of the Donggan Autonomous Region of Ningxia. Riza plays the role of a brave girl who did not obey her strict father and took her fate into her own hands. She created the image of Li Shuihua, impressing the audience with her acting skills.

During the awards ceremony at the Shougang Arena in Beijing, Riza Alimzhankyzy said: "I am happy and lucky. I am very grateful to the jury and the audience who appreciated my work. I would like to express my gratitude to you in my native language. Rakhmet!"

Riza Alimzhankyzy is the first Kazakh actress to be awarded the Best Actress title since the establishment of Flying Apsaras Awards.

Born in July 1986 in Beijing, Riza began her career in art while studying at school and later worked as an amateur model. She graduated from the Beijing Film Academy in 2002 and became an actress. According to data provided by China’s Baidu browser, she grew up in a traditional Kazakh family. Her parents work at a language centre in Beijing.

Riza Alimzhankyzy is known in Chinese film industry as Reyizha Alimjan or Rayza. She gained popularity after starring in a number of TV series, such as Zhuan Huan’s Harem Life, and movies Is It Love and You Can’t Command Love as well as Somewhere Only We Know film.

In 2017, Riza was awarded in Popular Media Actress nomination at the XX Shanghai International Film Festival for her role in the film The Pursuit . In 2019, she was named the Best Actress at China’s Huading contest for her role in TV series Chang´an Day .