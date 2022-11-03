Система Orphus

Chinese-born Kazakh actress wins Flying Apsaras Awards

02.11.2022, 13:16 1056
Images | China’s news agency The Paper
Popular Kazakh actress Riza Alimzhankyzy, who was born and lives in China, won Flying Apsaras Awards, Kazinform learned from China’s news agency The Paper.
 
Flying Apsaras Awards is a biennial awards ceremony honoring excellent achievement in Chinese television. It is the longest-running TV awards ceremony in China.
 
Riza Alimzhankyzy was named the laureate in the Best Actress nomination for her role in Minning Town TV series.
 
The drama was shown to the Chinese viewers in January 2021 on five major TV channels. The audience highly appreciated the series. The plot is based on the struggle against poverty of the villagers in Xihaigu district of the Donggan Autonomous Region of Ningxia. Riza plays the role of a brave girl who did not obey her strict father and took her fate into her own hands. She created the image of Li Shuihua, impressing the audience with her acting skills.
 
During the awards ceremony at the Shougang Arena in Beijing, Riza Alimzhankyzy said: "I am happy and lucky. I am very grateful to the jury and the audience who appreciated my work. I would like to express my gratitude to you in my native language. Rakhmet!"
 
Riza Alimzhankyzy is the first Kazakh actress to be awarded the Best Actress title since the establishment of Flying Apsaras Awards.
 
Born in July 1986 in Beijing, Riza began her career in art while studying at school and later worked as an amateur model. She graduated from the Beijing Film Academy in 2002 and became an actress. According to data provided by China’s Baidu browser, she grew up in a traditional Kazakh family. Her parents work at a language centre in Beijing.
 
Riza Alimzhankyzy is known in Chinese film industry as Reyizha Alimjan or Rayza. She gained popularity after starring in a number of TV series, such as Zhuan Huan’s Harem Life, and movies Is It Love and You Can’t Command Love as well as Somewhere Only We Know film.
 
In 2017, Riza was awarded in Popular Media Actress nomination at the XX Shanghai International Film Festival for her role in the film The Pursuit . In 2019, she was named the Best Actress at China’s Huading contest for her role in TV series Chang´an Day .
 

Environmental activists gather 30,000 tons of waste

01.11.2022, 18:41 2471
Images | gov.kz
The nationwide environmental campaign declared on October 5 in Kazakhstan concluded on Sunday, the press service of the Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry reports.
 
The campaign is called to unite all who stands against consumer’s attitude to nature.
 
The first stage started on October 8 countrywide, the last ended on November 29.
 
The campaign brought together over 847,000 environmental activists, volunteers, representatives of state bodies, enterprises and population. As a result, more than 30,000 tons of waste were collected so far.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh film receives top prize of META Film Fest in Dubai

31.10.2022, 16:13 3411
Kazakh film receives top prize of META Film Fest in Dubai
Images | kazakhfilm.kz
Kazakhstan’s feature film Mukagali directed by Bulat Kalymbetov received the top prize of META Film Fest in Dubai, the UAE, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhfilm film studio.
 
META Film Fest is a new international film festival featuring works from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The festival kicked off on October 27 at Vox Cinemas cinema at Nakheel Mall in Palm Jumeirah. Up to 70 films from 25 countries were screened.
 
Kazakhstan’s four films Mikagali, Dawn of the Great Steppe, Akyn, and The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time were selected to the festival’s competition program.
 
The film Mukagali dedicated to the 90th anniversary of famed Kazakh poet Mukagali Makatayev tells the last years of life of the poet. The film was made by the Aimanov Kazakhfilm film studio.
 
The film was first screened in Kazakhstan on October 21, 2021. It had its world premiere at the 25th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) where it was awarded the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury.
 

Scientists and experts to discuss cryosphere and related hazards at conf in Almaty

27.10.2022, 13:35 7326
Scientists and experts to discuss cryosphere and related hazards at conf in Almaty
Images | unesco.kz
On 1-4 November 2022, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, UNESCO, in cooperation with the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) and the Central Asian Regional Glaciological Centre, supported by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, will organize the conference "Cryosphere and related hazards in High Mountain Asia in a changing climate".
 
The event will bring together about 150 researchers, practitioners and policy makers, as well as representatives of government at various levels, youth and development partners from Central Asia, South Asia and around the world working in the field of the cryosphere, disaster risk reduction and the climate sector. For four days, they will share knowledge, best practices and ideas on sustainable development of societies in the face of climate change, the official website of the Almaty UNESCO Office reads.
 
Warming at a higher rate compared to the rest of the world, the high mountain environment is seeing accelerated melting of glaciers with far reaching consequences on lives, infrastructure, and livelihoods of communities.
 
High Mountain Asia shares a common challenge of maintaining and achieving water security, ensuring risk sensitive development, and enhancing community resilience, under current and projected climate change. There is a need to work together to identify pathways to strongly integrate the science-based understanding of climate impacts on the cryosphere into mitigation and adaptation policies, and enhance water and climate dialogue at various levels.
 
Countries in the region have made investment on projects to build research and monitoring infrastructure, monitor cryosphere changes, understand and manage risk, and develop coping and adaptation interventions. "Cryosphere and related hazards in High Mountain Asia in a changing climate" conference is a regional platform to bring High Mountain Asia countries to share and exchange good practices to foster collective learning to better address common threats will contribute towards building resilient communities and sustainable development.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

TikTok to operate in Kazakh language

26.10.2022, 14:42 10166
TikTok plans to open offices in Astana and Almaty cities. The app will also be translated into the Kazakh language. Director of the TikTok Global Business Solutions for Eastern Europe and future head of TikTok Kazakhstan Anastasia Panina said it at the Astana Media Week 2022 today.
 
According to her, Kazakhstani users are very creative, and people use the media platform to express themselves.
 

We see a great number of musicians, teachers, young moms, who create new content on the platform. We intend to be closer to our community, for this reason we are opening an office in Kazakhstan this fall. We will be happy to release more projects in collaboration with educational organizations, governmental structures, making the content more interesting and useful," she said and confirmed that the app will soon be functioning in the Kazakh language.

 

TikTok is quite popular in Kazakhstan, in many respects, thanks to its creative audience," Anastasia Panina added.


Source: kazinform 
 

Around 70 thou Russians given foreigner identity number in Kazakhstan

04.10.2022, 16:06 30786
Around 70 thousand Russian citizens have been given the foreigner (non-resident) identity number in Kazakhstan since September 21, Kazakh digital development and aerospace industry minister Bagdat Mussin said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to him, the foreigner identity number is important for recording the stay and registration as well as violations. It enables to identify movement, services, fines received, and so on via databases.
 

It’s an identity number and does not provide citizenship or anything else" he added.

 

68 Russians applied for Kazakhstan citizenship

04.10.2022, 13:02 30891
68 Russians applied for Kazakhstan citizenship
68 nationals of the Russian Federation have applied for the Kazakhstan citizenship, according to Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov, who said it on the sidelines of the Cabinet’s weekly meeting today.
 
The applicants will have to undergo some procedures to obtain the citizenship, he noted.
 
The journalists asked the Minister whether they would check the migrants on involvement in destructive movements or groups.
 
The Ministry keeps the situation under control, he assured. "If we detect such cases, appropriate measures will be taken," he said.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Above 200,000 Russian citizens arrived in Kazakhstan

04.10.2022, 12:34 30986

Over 200,000 nationals of Russia arrived in Kazakhstan since the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia," Kazakh Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said.

 

Over 200,000 Russians arrived, more than 147,000 left Kazakhstan since September 21," he told reporters following the Government meeting.

 

Yesterday over 7,000 citizens of Russia arrived in Kazakhstan, some 11,000 left the country. All the migration issues are under control," he resumed.

 
Source: kazinform 
 

Skills Enbek and Coursera sign memo on development of online learning in Kazakhstan

29.09.2022, 14:20 35751
Skills Enbek and Coursera sign memo on development of online learning in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan-based Skills Enbek platform and the largest international educational platform Coursera signed a memo on the development of online learning in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Labour and Social Protection Ministry’s press service reports.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
