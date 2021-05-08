Coronavirus latest: 1,634,939 vaccinated in Kazakhstan

1,634,939 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of May 7, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Friday.





The biggest number of those vaccinated is reported in Almaty city – 246,665. Almaty region reported the second highest number of people who got their shot of COVID-19 vaccine – 178,077. Ranked third is Turkestan region with 158,055 people who were inoculated.





125,840 people were vaccinated in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.





Recall that mass vaccination has kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021 at the instruction of the Head of State.





Over 782 COVID-19 patients in critical condition





782 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of May 7.





According to the ministry, 14,551 patients are staying at hospitals, while 27,885 are receiving outpatient treatment.





782 patients are in critical condition, 188 are in extremely severe condition and 115 are on artificial lung ventilation.





Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,840 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 337,652 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 291,829 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.





In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,840 new cases of the coronavirus infection.





Almaty city remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 689 cases. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 586 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 250.





229 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Almaty region. West Kazakhstan region reported 145 new COVID-19 cases. Shymkent city and Akmola regions logged 139 and 137 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.





119 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 108 – in East Kazakhstan region,87 – in Aktobe region, 79 – in Atyrau region, 75 – in Zhambyl region, 60 – in Mangistau region,58 – in Kyzylorda region, 32 – in Turkestan region, 24 – in Kostanay region, and 23 – in North Kazakhstan region.





In total, 337,652 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.





6 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan has recorded 101 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





85 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, six deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.





Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 53,400 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 52,100 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 829 people across the country.





