Coronavirus latest: Mortality from coronavirus pneumonia was almost 8.5 times higher

174 thousand people fell ill with COVID-19 (CVI +) and pneumonia with signs of coronavirus infection (CVI-) in Kazakhstan within four months, 1794 have died, the press service of the Ministry of Health said.

Operational data for four months of 2021 (January-April), CVI +: morbidity - 167 222, mortality - 1480; CVI-: morbidity - 6873, mortality - 314," the report reads.

According to the official updated data of the Ministry of Health, 155,476 people fell ill with CVI, 1783 died, and 45 840 people fell ill with CVI, and 2496 died.

A total of CVI + over the entire time of the pandemic, 322 698 people fell ill, 3263 people died, and 52 713 people fell ill with CVI-, and 7260 died.

In fact, the day before - on May 18, the Ministry of Health named other figures - there were 362 030 cases of CVI and 4095 deaths, and as for the "Covid" pneumonia, 54,153 cases and 863 deaths were reported.

Thus, according to the new "updated" information from the Ministry of Health, for the period from the beginning of the pandemic to the end of April, there have been 39 332 fewer coronavirus cases than it was reported.





Over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan





In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,433 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





Almaty city remains the leader in terms of fresh daily infections with 534 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 439 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region reported the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 326.





Almaty region and Akmola regions have the fourth and the fifth highest figures with 166 and 129 COVID-19 cases, respectively.





120 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Aktobe region, 109 – in Shymkent city, 107 – in Pavlodar region, 105 – in West Kazakhstan region, 85 – in East Kazakhstan region, 79 – in Atyrau region, 63 – in Mangistau region, 39 – in Kyzylorda region, 39 – in Turkestan region, 37 – in Kostanay region, 33 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 23 – in Zhabmyl region.





In total, Kazakhstan has registered 366,481 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.





8 regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk 'red zone' as of today, May 20.





The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions remain in the 'red zone'.





Almaty, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar regions are in the 'yellow zone', while East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda and North Kazakhstan regions go 'green'.





107 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan





35,846 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of May 20, the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





According to the ministry, 13,265 patients are staying at hospitals, while 22,581 are receiving outpatient treatment.





742 patients are in critical condition, 187 are in extremely severe condition and 107 are on artificial lung ventilation.





Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,433 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 366,481 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 327,026 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus nationwide.





4 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs





Kazakhstan has recorded 105 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





78 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, four deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.





Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 54,382 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 52,981 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 869 people across the country.





Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,433 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 366,481 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 327,026 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.