COVID Digest: Mangistau rgn moves to ‘green zone’, Shymkent to ‘yellow zone’

Shymkent city has moved to the 'yellow zone' and Mangistau region to the 'green zone' on the map of the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reports.

Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions are put in the 'red zone' on the COVID-19 spread map.

Shymkent city, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Kyzylorda regions are in the coronavirus 'yellow zone'.

Zhambyl, Mangistau, Turkestan, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the 'green zone' for COVID-19.





Kazakhstan adds 2,142 COVID-19 cases over past day





Kazakhstan has added 2,142 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide caseload to 344,731.





Almaty city has seen the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases - 570, followed by Nur-Sultan city at 324. Karaganda region has reported the third biggest number of daily COVID-19 infections – 251.





Triple-digit daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Almaty region – 185, Akmola region – 130, Pavlodar region – 125, and West Kazakhstan region – 102.





87 people have been affected by the virus in East Kazakhstan region.





Aktobe region has reported 68 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Atyrau region – 62, Mangistau region – 55, Zhambyl region – 51, Shymkent city – 45, Turkestan region – 29, Kostanay region – 25, Kyzylorda region – 22, and North Kazakhstan region – 11.





2 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan has added 22 fresh cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs over the past day, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





Two fresh deaths and 57 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported nationwide.





A total of 53,541 have so far been affected by COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country. 831 have died of and 52,240 have recovered from the diseases nationwide.





Notably, the country has reported 2,350 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.





COVID-19-like pneumonia affects 23 in Kazakhstan in past day





23 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan.





Over the past day, the country one has died of and 44 recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia.





Since August 1, 2020, Kazakhstan has reported a total of 53,564 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. 52,284 recovered from and 832 died of the disease throughout the country.





Notably, the country has reported 2,142 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.













