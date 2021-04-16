COVID Digest: Shymkent moves to ‘red zone’, East Kazakhstan rgn to ‘yellow zone’

Shymkent city has moved to the 'red zone' and East Kazakhstan region to the 'yellow zone' on the map of the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reports.

Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent cities, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are put in the 'red zone' on the COVID-19 spread map.

East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions are in the coronavirus 'yellow zone'.

Turkestan and Kostanay regions are placed in the 'green zone' for COVID-19.





Quarantine measures extended in Turkestan rgn





A new order extending the quarantine measures is in place in Turkestan region.





Under the new order of the chief medical officer of Turkestan region, all the quarantine measures and restrictions have been prolonged in the region until the epidemiological situation is stable.





The order bans mass gatherings, operation of leisure facilities, children’s entertainment centers, and aqua parks.





Food and non-food markets are allowed to run with operating hours from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm on week days, and from 9:00am to 5:00pm on weekends and holidays, with 30% occupancy.





Under the order the region’s trade and entertainment centers, shopping malls, trade networks are to operate from 9:00am to 9:00pm and food hypermarkets, supermarkets, mini-markets, stores are to run from 9:00am to 11:00pm on week days and weekends.





Blended learning is allowed in schools, with at least 25 students in a class.





The region’s schools with a total student complement of 300 are to operate as usual unless the number of students in a class does not exceed 15.





591 COVID-19 patients in severe condition in Kazakhstan





36,436 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan. Of the 36,436, in-patient treatment is provided to 12,451 and out-patient treatment to 23,985.





Nationwide, the number of severe COVID-19 patients under treatment is 591. 172 more patients are in critical condition. 127 stay on ventilators.





Kazakhstan adds 5 new deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia, death toll rises to 741





85 fresh daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.





Five deaths and 84 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported nationwide.





Kazakhstan’s total number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases stands at 51,624. The death toll has risen to 741. 50,388 recovered from the disease.





Daily COVID-19 case count at 2,641 in Kazakhstan





Kazakhstan has added 2,641 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, taking the total to 278,695.





The cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan have reported the biggest numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 657 and 650, respectively. Almaty region is third in terms of the highest number of daily infections – 220.





Triple-digit COVID-19 infections have also been reported in Karaganda region – 202, West Kazakhstan region – 117, Atyrau region – 113, Shymkent city – 111, and Aktobe region – 109.





With 95, East Kazakhstan region has seen the highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases, followed by Akmola region – 85 and Kyzylorda region – 65.





52 fresh COVID-19 cases have been spotted in Mangistau region, 45 in Pavlodar region, 38 in Zhambyl region, 28 in Kostanay region, 28 in North Kazakhstan region, and 26 in Turkestan region.





Nearly 11 thou doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Almaty in past day





10,924 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Almaty city over the past day.





According to the health office, a total of 108,069 citizens of Almaty have so far received the COVID-19 vaccine. 203 vaccination sites with 406 teams numbering 1,809 health workers function in the city.





Notably, Almaty city is in the «red zone» for the spread of COVID-19.





Above 3,700 treated for COVID-19 at Almaty hospitals





3,712 patients are being treated for coronavirus infection at the hospitals in Almaty as of today.





As of April 14, 657 new coronavirus cases (local cases) were recorded in the city. 110 of them were asymptomatic. 339 were discharged, the healthcare department reports.





3,712 (including 112) are staying at infectious diseases hospitals, including 767 in critical condition, 2,945 have moderate symptoms. 235 patients are at the intensive care units, 32 are on life support.





As of today the city remains in the high COVID-19 risk red zone.





