Drunk driver ran over 4 children: President took incident investigation under control

The President took control of the investigation of the incident in Almaty region, where a drunk driver ran over four little girls. Two of them are in serious condition in the hospital. Help will be provided to the girls and their parents," the press secretary wrote.





On March 2 at 18:40 the driver of the UAZ car - a 54-year-old resident of the village of Koram, Yenbekshikazakh district, being in a state of alcoholic intoxication (medium degree), ran over young pedestrians: two 8-year-olds and two 9-year-old girls standing on the roadside.





The driver was placed in a temporary detention facility.





According to Almaty region’s health department, two girls are in a coma.













