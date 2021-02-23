Epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan stabilized

Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat revealed that the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan had stabilized.

The epidemiological situation in the country has stabilized. Many people in Kazakhstan run their errands and have already forgotten about the virus. However, we still register 700-800 fresh daily infections. In order to stop the spread of the virus many countries in the world have rolled out the mass vaccination campaigns. For instance, the vaccination campaign in Kazakhstan has kicked off in February," Vice Minister Giniyat said during the visit to one of the outpatient clinics in the Kazakh capital Monday.

She reminded that the third stage of clinical trials of Kazakhstan’s homegrown vaccine is set to wrap up in April.

As for the homegrown vaccine, the third stage of clinical trials is underway. It is expected to wrap up this April. Based on the results of these trials the Kazakhstanis vaccine will be available countrywide," Giniyat added.

Earlier it was reported that Vice Minister of Healthcare – chief state sanitary officer Yerlan Kiyasov and Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat had been inoculated with the second dose of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine at one of the outpatient clinics in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.













