This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Gennady Golovkin participates in opening ceremony of World Boxing Cup stage in Brazil
relevant news
Kazakhstan to launch new routes and flights to Slovenia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
How many pink flamingos are there in Kazakhstan
The pink flamingo is included in the list of rare and endangered species of plants and animals in Kazakhstan. Its population is estimated at 10-50 thousand individuals. The Ministry is working to strengthen the protection of pink flamingo habitats in order to preserve and increase their numbers. In addition, the number of birds and the state of their ecosystems are regularly monitored", - the Ministry said.
In order to reduce the factors threatening birds, a ban has been introduced on flights of devices flying low over the areas where flamingos are during the nesting period. Measures are also being taken against the illegal catch of Artemia, which is the main food for flamingos", - the response says.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan's snow leopards could share same fate as Caspian Tiger
The main obstacles to the growth of the snow leopard population include poaching, conflicts with livestock breeders, habitat disruption, reduction in ungulate populations, infrastructure projects, urbanization, and mineral extraction. Every year, 3-5 snow leopards die in Kazakhstan due to direct human impact," the Ministry's experts reported.
Despite the measures being taken, the risk of the snow leopard's extinction in Kazakhstan due to climate change and the reduction of the global population remains high. If protection efforts are not sufficient, the population may decline even further, putting this species at risk of disappearing. This situation has previously led to the extinction of large predators such as the Caspian tiger," the Ministry stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Almaty’s Medeu Skating Rink to close for two-year-long renovation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
First microchip ‘designed in Kazakhstan’ paves the way for innovation
Our team is made up of talented, motivated young professionals. These are mostly NU students and graduates working in our labs," Nursultan said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s SCAT to launch direct flights from Shymkent to Seoul
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New endangered species featured in Kazakhstan's Red Book
To date, there are 227 species listed as rare and endangered in Kazakhstan. However, based on scientific research, we have proposed revising this list and reducing it to 217 species, which reflects positive changes in the populations of certain species," said Roman Yashchenko during a press briefing of the Regional Communications Service.
Thanks to systematic measures, the population of snow leopards in Kazakhstan has increased from a critically low number of 80-100 individuals in the 1990s to approximately 160-180 individuals nowadays," emphasized Roman Yashchenko.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Quake jolts south of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
02.04.2025, 09:55Innovations in public services: new digital solutions for business and citizens 02.04.2025, 10:573991Modern solutions to improve public service delivery quality introduced in Kazakhstan 02.04.2025, 08:511516Need to focus on optimising business processes 27.03.2025, 12:1274281Foreign workers in Kazakhstan: current statistics and employment sectors 27.03.2025, 10:2369716Kazakhstan completes talks with S. Korea’s KHNP over possible nuclear technology supply 28.03.2025, 09:0966416Population declining in Kazakhstan’s north and east, Labor Ministry 27.03.2025, 15:5965896Olzhas Bektenov holds Republican meeting on energy development in Ekibastuz power plant territory 27.03.2025, 13:56Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with progress of President's instructions on industry development in Pavlodar region63186Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with progress of President's instructions on industry development in Pavlodar region 18.03.2025, 19:30130141Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector 05.03.2025, 10:35119241Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38117191President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44116771President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 04.03.2025, 19:00115971New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named