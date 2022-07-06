Система Orphus

Head of State amends voluneerism and charity legislation

04.07.2022, 20:40 8651
Head of State amends voluneerism and charity legislation
The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan to introduce changes and additions to a number of legislative acts on voluneer activity, charity, State social order, public order for strategic partnership, grants and prizes for non-governmental bodies, pharmaceutical and social provision, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
The text of the law shall be published in the press.
 
President signs law on development of distressed assets market

04.07.2022, 20:36 8346
The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the introduction of changes and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan regarding the development of the market of distressed assets, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The text of the law shall be published in the press.
 
Head of State receives Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov

04.07.2022, 12:31 8201
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State heard a report on the lawmaking activity of the second session of the 7th convocation of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. According to Speaker Koshanov, a number of laws adopted was aimed at the legal enforcement of the reforms initiated by the Head of State.
 
Speaker Koshanov said that members of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament are traveling to regions of the country to meet with the population and get the feedback on the situation there. MPs will study the most pressing problems and solve them together with the Government in the future.
 
Speaker Koshanov went on to brief the President on the new formats of work of the lower chamber, work of the AMANAT Party aimed at ensuring the social justice in the society, as well as progress in the implementation of the Zher amanaty and Auyl amanaty projects.
 
The Majilis Speaker also informed the Head of State on results of the Kazakhstan delegation’s participation in the 11th plenary session of TURKPA hosted by Cholpon-Ata on June 23-24.
 
‘Time capsule’ with message to future diplomats laid at Kazakh MFA

01.07.2022, 18:40 27161
As part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic service of independent Kazakhstan, a ceremony of laying a "time capsule" with a message to future diplomats was held on the square in front of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The capsule should be opened in exactly 30 years, on July 1, 2052, when the country’s diplomacy will celebrate its 60th anniversary, kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
During the event, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi expressed confidence that future diplomats will worthily continue the work of their predecessors and will work just as hard to protect and promote the national interests of the country.
 
Speaking to the participants of the ceremony, Kuanysh Sultanov, a prominent statesman and an honoured veteran of Kazakh diplomacy, expressed hope that in 30 years Kazakh diplomacy would achieve even greater success and make a significant contribution to strengthening the authority of our country in the international arena and to the formation of mutually respectful, peaceful relations between peoples.
 
The message to future diplomats, contained in the capsule, reflects the vision of Kazakhstan's position in the world in 30 years, as well as the parting words and wishes of current diplomats and veterans of the diplomatic service of Kazakhstan.
 
The honorable mission to place the capsule in a specially installed pedestal was entrusted to young diplomats – Attachй of the Department of Europe Altynai Daribayeva and Attachй of the Department of Human Resources Damir Akhmetov.
 
Daribayeva wished new achievements to Kazakhstan, and for future diplomats to make every effort for the further development and prosperity of our country.
 
In turn, Akhmetov expressed hope that the diplomatic service of Kazakhstan will reach even greater heights by 2052, and our citizens will live in a peaceful and prosperous environment.
 
The ceremony was attended by the leadership of the Foreign Ministry, veterans of the diplomatic service of Kazakhstan, current diplomats, and other participants of the international conference "Republic of Kazakhstan in the modern system of international relations", organised at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic service of our country.
 
1st Olympic Arts competition to be launched in 2023

30.06.2022, 21:55 33061
Images | gazeta.ru
The International Olymp'Arts Committee (IOAC) announced on Wednesday that it will launch the first Olympic Arts competition in Geneva, Switzerland, in July 2023, hoping to provide an opportunity for talented artists worldwide to spread their message and become recognized global artists, Xinhua reports.
 
With the theme of "Environment and Energy," "OLYMP'ARTS 2023" plans to stage a "feast for the art" that will gather the participants from all over the world in Geneva with their works of various forms, including dance, music, painting and photography, for exhibitions, Qin Wen, executive president of IOAC's Executive Committee, told a press conference.
 
She added that the Olympic Arts trophy will be awarded to the best works selected by the public.
 
The IOAC also expects to take the opportunity to establish an OLYMP'ARTS Alliance, a worldwide association that uses art as a universal cultural language to develop related activities, she said.
 
An international NGO headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the IOAC was initiated in 1995.


Source: Kazinform
 
Head of State signs changes to electricity act

30.06.2022, 21:37 32981
Images | Akorda
Kazakh Head of State signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the introduction of changes and additions to some legislative acts regarding electricity, energy-saving and efficiency, subsoil use, local government, state border, housing and communal services, and science, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The text of the law shall be published in the press.
 
January riots: 445 sentenced so far

30.06.2022, 20:56 32901
Images | pexels.com
392 criminal cases in connection with the January riots have been taken to court, Yeldos Kilymzhanov, deputy chief of the Criminal Proceeding Service of the Prosecutor-General's Office, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

In these cases, 445 persons were sentenced. 46 accused received real prison sentences for serious crimes, including violence against authority figures and destruction of property by those who did not compensate the damage or had non-extinguished previous convictions," said Kilymzhanov during a briefing.

 
According to him, 514 accused are under arrest.
 

These individuals took an active part in the riots, set fire to buildings, stole arms, involved in armed attacks on government facilities and security forces. Taking into account the personality, health condition, and other materials, the charges to 284 inprisoned persons were replaced by a recognizance not to leave, bails, home arrests, and personal recognizance," he said.

 
He added that the bulk of the work is ongoing on mass riots and terrorist acts. Over one thousand people are recognized as suspects.
 
Kazakhstan reports growth in COVID-19 cases - Health Ministry

30.06.2022, 17:30 32791
Weekly COVID-19 cases have grown 3.6 times from 127 to 457 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 
Global COVID-19 cases have risen by 15%, and deaths by 3% over the past week.
 
Of 457 COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in the past week, 391 or 85% fell at Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities. Of those, 80% are unvaccinated patients or those who did not get the vaccine in the past six months.
 
The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is still underway in the country. According to the latest data, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 80.2% and the second jab to 78.0% of the eligible population in the country. A COVID-19 booster jab has been received by a total of 4.7 million people or 67.4% of those eligible for revaccination. A fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot was given to 170 thousand people or 50.6% of the eligible population.
 
20-21 thousand COVID-19 vaccine shots are administered on a daily basis in Kazakhstan.
 
The genetic sequence analysis revealed that Omicron strain was responsible for 99% of the infections, including Stealth Omicron for 27%, countrywide in May.
 
The Ministry recommends getting a COVID-19 booster jab, especially for at-risk people.
 
Kazakh Parliament wraps up 2nd session of 7th convocation

30.06.2022, 13:31 28806
Senate and Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament wrapped up their work by signaling the end to the second session of the 7th convocation, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov summed up results of the second session of the 7th convocation the key strategic priorities of which, in his words, were defined by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in September 2021 and in his recent state-of-the-nation address.
 
Speaker Koshanov stressed that the past period of parliamentary activity was filled with milestones and important decisions.
 
He added that within that period the Parliament chambers held four joint sessions. The Majilis convened for 42 plenary sessions to consider 271 issues. The Senate held analogous number of plenary sessions and touched upon 148 issues. The chambers jointly gave consideration to 127 bills and approved 78 of them. Of 78, 66 bills have been signed into laws by the Kazakh President.
 
