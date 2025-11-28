27.11.2025, 13:17 10956
Honoring Abai and Shared History: A Historic Day in Osh
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A street named after the great Kazakh poet Abai Qunanbaiuly was inaugurated in the Kyrgyz Republic. Additionally, a monument to Abai was erected at the starting point of the street, and a dedicated museum opened its doors, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
On the same day, the presentation of the book "Atam zhönündö bayan" by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, translated into Kyrgyz, took place.
Opening the ceremony, the Mayor of Osh, Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, noted that within the framework of the city’s reconstruction, the commemoration of the outstanding figure of the brotherly Kazakh people, Abai Qunanbaiuly, was carried out with direct support from the Kyrgyz leadership. He emphasized that this initiative would become an eternal symbol of friendship between the two nations.
On the same day, the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Osh organized the presentation of President Tokayev’s book "Atam zhönündö bayan" in the Kyrgyz language.
Deputy Minister of Culture and Information of the Kyrgyz Republic Askaraly Madaminov, Governor of Osh Region Elchibek Zhantaev, Vice-Rector of Osh State University Kursantbek Attokurov, and other intellectuals spoke at the official ceremony. They noted that President Tokayev’s book, which truthfully recounts the shared history of the two nations and the many trials experienced by their peoples during the 20th century, has a deep impact on the consciousness of the younger generation, helping them comprehend the essence of state and social processes and offering valuable guidance for the future.
Public and state figures of Kyrgyzstan, local intellectuals, and members of the diplomatic corps expressed profound appreciation and satisfaction with the publication of "Atam zhönündö bayan".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
27.11.2025, 15:10 10506
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft launched from Baikonur
Images | Roscosmos
Tell a friend
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-28 manned spacecraft on Thursday, November 27, launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome to the International Space Station, iz.ru reports.
The main crew of the spacecraft consists of cosmonauts of the Roscosmos state Corporation Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikaev, as well as NASA astronaut Christopher Williams. The crew is scheduled to spend 242 days in orbit and return to Earth at the end of July next year. Over 40 experiments and two spacewalks are planned as part of the mission.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.11.2025, 17:32 25391
Kazakhstan to launch innovative mining industry development university
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry and Kazakhmys Corporation LLP signed a memorandum of cooperation to establish a new innovative university, Ulytau University, in Ulytau region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Minister Sayasat Nurbek and Chairman of the Board Nurakhmet Nuriev signed the document.
The project aims to develop the region’s scientific and educational infrastructure, train highly qualified specialists for the mining and metallurgical complex, and create a modern educational ecosystem. The new university will serve as a platform to integrate education, science, and industry into a single model, enhancing the economic and social potential of Ulytau region.
The university plans to collaborate with the Colorado School of Mines (USA) and Satbayev University in Kazakhstan. It will offer programs aligned with international standards and access to advanced research and technologies. The launch of academic programs is scheduled for the next academic year.
Its infrastructure includes an academic building, a dormitory for 140–150 students, a sports complex, and a modern R&D center for developing new technologies, conducting research, and projects to improve the efficiency of mineral extraction and processing.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.11.2025, 21:40 135911
Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan has entered the international TOP-500 ranking of the world’s most powerful supercomputers for the first time, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of AI and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev on his official Instagram account.
According to the published data, the NIT JSC supercomputer has entered the TOP-100 and ranked 86th with a performance of 20.48 PFlop/s (Rmax). The system is listed in the ranking under the name Alem.Cloud (NITEC).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.11.2025, 07:11 196611
Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan will establish a state organ responsible for radioactive waste management, Xinhua reported, citing Gumar Sergazin, deputy chairman of the Kazakhstan Atomic Energy Agency.
Under a draft law, the new organ will oversee all issues related to the handling of radioactive waste, including transportation, processing and decontamination, said Sergazin.
It will also be in charge of the design and construction of a radioactive waste disposal site as well as radiation safety at the site, which is likely to be set at the Semipalatinsk test site, where half of about-8,300-square-km land is classified as contaminated, he said.
Currently, Kazakhstan has accumulated approximately 293 million cubic meters of radioactive waste, of which nearly 290 million are low-level radioactive.
Between 1949 and 1989, the Semipalatinsk test site in eastern Kazakhstan was one of the primary locations for the Soviet Union's above-ground and underground nuclear tests.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.11.2025, 20:14 210536
Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025
Images | kabar.kg
Tell a friend
Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025 - possible power outages warned for the week, kabar.kg cites gazetaexpress.com.
The sun erupted with a massive solar storm, the largest of the year, sending a wave of solar activity that could affect Earth as early as today.
A powerful X5.1 flare, which could disrupt satellites, high-frequency radio transmissions and high-altitude flights, erupted from the Sun today.
The storm caused a radiotelegraph outage in Europe and Africa around 5 a.m. ET, temporarily affecting aviation, shipping, emergency services, GPS, radar and satellite communications.
Space scientist Steph Yardley described this solar activity as "rare," noting that these extremely energetic particles from the Sun are so strong that they can be picked up by ground-based detectors.
Only 75 of these have been recorded since 1942," she wrote in X.
NOAA scientists are monitoring a possible solar coronal mass ejection (CME) - a large cloud of material and magnetic fields moving at about 3,000 miles per second.
If this mass is headed toward Earth, it could cause a severe geomagnetic storm, disrupting Earth's magnetic field overnight through Wednesday. Auroras could be seen as far away as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon.
Power systems, GPS navigation and HF radio communications could be affected, NOAA warned in a statement.
Officials have declared a G3 Watch, warning that another CME from November 10 could reach the evening of November 11 and continue until November 12.
This outburst came from the sun AR4274, which has been very active in recent days, producing two other significant outbursts on November 9 and 10.
The Sun has temporary dark spots, cooler than the surrounding area, called sunspots, and they are the source of such eruptions.
Officials warn that high-energy particles from the Sun are triggering radiation warnings.
Passengers and crew on high-altitude polar flights may experience slightly higher radiation exposure, while satellites in low orbit, especially those over the poles, are susceptible to temporary electrical outages.
Today's outburst joins a series of powerful outbursts from sunspot AR4274, including an X1.7 on November 9 and an X1.2 on November 10.
Solar flares are classified by their X-ray brightness, as measured by satellites, and are divided into five main categories: A, B, C, M and X, from weakest to most powerful. Class X flares are the most powerful and can disrupt satellites, radio communications and high-altitude flights.
Solar activity is expected to remain high as AR4274 is still Earth-facing and unstable. There is a 75% chance of further M-class flares that could cause brief radio outages, HF communications outages, and minor geomagnetic storms.
There is also a 40% chance of another powerful X-class explosion, which could cause widespread radiotelegraphy disruptions, satellite and GPS outages, impact on electrical grids, and radiation hazards to astronauts and high-altitude flights.
Another sunspot, AR4276, may produce smaller outbursts with limited effects during its development.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.11.2025, 09:11 233331
Paper Cups and Tea Bags Found to Contain Microplastics - Study
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Microplastic pollution has become a widespread and pressing concern globally due to its increasing accumulation and hidden threat to human health, wildlife, and the environment. In recent years, there have been few reports on the invisible threat of microplastic exacerbated by paper cups and tea bags, which have attracted considerable public attention, Springer Nature Link reports.
The plastic coatings of paper cups degrade when exposed to hot water and releasing harmful compounds, such as vinyl chloride, styrene, benzotriazole, diethylhexyl phthalate, and diethyl phthalate into the beverage. Moreover, various ions (e.g., sulfate, nitrate, fluoride, chloride), organic compounds (e.g., naphthalene, butanone, hexanal), and toxic heavy metals leach into the beverage.
Similarly, certain tea bags release microplastic particles composed of polymers, such acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polycarbonate, polyethylene, polypropylene, polytetrafluoroethylene, and nylon. These tea bags also release phthalates along with trace amounts of toxic metals including Cd, Co, Cr, and Ni. This study critically examines the overlooked presence and release of microplastics from paper cups and tea bags, particularly in the context of rising tea consumption in India. It aims to raise awareness and provide scientific insights into the potential health and environmental risks, highlighting the need for policy intervention and sustainable alternatives. This article delivers a comprehensive overview of the composition of paper cups and tea bags, along with the mechanisms through which microplastics and nanoplastics are released during the consumption of hot beverages. In addition, it offers current insights into the potential health risks associated with the ingestion of microplastics through tea consumption, as well as the broader environmental impacts.
The article also thoroughly discusses recent advancements in analytical detection and identification techniques, such as AFM, ATR-FTIR, micro-FTIR, Raman spectroscopy, Focal Plane Array (FPA)-Based Reflectance Micro-FT-IR, Py-GC-MS, and LC-MS/MS, used for the characterization of microplastics released from paper cups and tea bags. To enhance understanding of the issue, the article highlights the environmental consequences and health hazards posed by microplastics both during consumption and after the disposal of paper cups and tea bags. Furthermore, this review identifies key research gaps and presents recommendations to reduce the risk of microplastic ingestion from tea infused in paper cups or tea bags. The conclusions drawn from this study are crucial and may contribute significantly to addressing the problem of microplastic contamination from paper cups and tea bags.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.11.2025, 18:14 280666
Scientists Forecast a Powerful Geomagnetic Storm for Tomorrow
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
The first model of the movement of solar plasma clouds ejected from the Sun to Earth has been created, along with a preliminary geomagnetic activity forecast. The forecast currently does not take into account the most recent, strongest ejection that occurred last night and will be revised upwards during the day, Laboratory of Solar Astronomy reports.
Regardless of what the graphs show, Earth will experience the strongest geomagnetic storm of the year tomorrow, Friday, November 7, and one of the strongest in recent years. The plasma movement model is very similar to what preceded the G5 magnetic storm of May 11-12 last year, when several ejections simultaneously approached Earth, converging along the way into a single structure of record size.
Currently, even in a weakened form, the forecast for tomorrow shows G3-G4 storms, meaning they range from strong to very strong. When revised throughout the day, this range will most likely shift to the G4-G5 range.
The only positive aspect is the confidence of the mathematical models that the impact will be marginal: the main core of the ejecta, according to their calculations, passes to the left of the Earth, and the planet will be hit by the peripheral sections of the plasma cloud. However, they made the same prediction the day before, whereas, in fact, those gas clouds that were expected to pass tens of millions of kilometers from Earth are currently impacting the planet and causing powerful planet-wide storms. Visual inspection also shows that everything ejected by the Sun is heading toward Earth.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.11.2025, 18:06 287496
Amur tigers to arrive in Kazakhstan in 2026
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Russia will train Kazakh human-tiger conflict mitigation specialists, chairman of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry Daniyar Turgambayev told the press conference of the Central Communications Service, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to him, in 2025, a joint working group convened for its meetings twice under the Kazakhstan-Russia Memorandum on Amur tiger reintroduction. The parties agreed on training Kazakh specialists in human-predator conflict resolution and bringing three or four Amur tigers from Russia in the first half of 2026.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
21.11.2025, 22:30Kazakhstan interested in 'TRIPP' Project - Tokayev 21.11.2025, 19:50Bektenov Holds a Meeting of the Council for the Development of Alatau as Part of the Implementation of Presidential Instructions153046Bektenov Holds a Meeting of the Council for the Development of Alatau as Part of the Implementation of Presidential Instructions 21.11.2025, 12:25122166Kazakh President and Armenia’s Prime Minister hold talks 21.11.2025, 16:1098276Kazakhstan eyes $350mln exports to Armenia 24.11.2025, 18:4691516Kazakh President signs amendments to intellectual property law 29.10.2025, 17:15362046Kazakhstani prankers might be blocked on social media - deputy 31.10.2025, 15:40351921Kazakhstan aims to increase foreign student numbers to 100,000 05.11.2025, 18:06287576Amur tigers to arrive in Kazakhstan in 2026 06.11.2025, 18:14281351Scientists Forecast a Powerful Geomagnetic Storm for Tomorrow 29.10.2025, 12:48273651Kazakhstan to launch centralized database for archaeological works