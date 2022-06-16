Investigations of January events pose difficult challenges - Kazakh President

Images | The frame from the video

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke of the investigations of the January events in Almaty during an interview with Russian journalist Andrey Kondrashov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Tokayev, there was a coup attempt, a move to displace the Head of State in Almaty city. An act well-orchestrated by experienced professionals who led people to the administrative buildings. During these events over 3 thousand units of weaponry were stolen, more than half of which are yet to be found. The investigations of the events pose difficult challenges.

The thing is that the organizers and coordinators of those events acted professionally and covered crucial tracks which could lead to great revealings," said Tokayev in the interview.

The interdepartmental special group is working steadfastly to reveal all the details of the coup attempt.

The Kazakh President went on to say that the assault on Almaty city was cruel in nature as locals became victims of brutal violence. Doctors and ordinary citizens were affected. There were many looters coming from large markets and bazaars. Almaty's administration building and the presidential residence were burnt down. There is no need for making the Almaty events look easy.

According to him, the scale of the tragedy is serious and it will be very difficult to figure everything out in a short period.