Kazakh diaspora in Ukraine congratulates Kazakhstanis on Constitution Day

The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan established Umai National Award in the field of Art . The applications submission is underway at Astana Opera. The competition is aimed at supporting teams and individual artists for significant creative achievements and outstanding professional advances. The award ceremony for the 2022 winners will be held in a festive atmosphere on December 23 at the Astana Opera Grand Hall.





As the press office of Astana Opera informs, a pplications including all the necessary documents are accepted by email, indicated on the opera house’s official website. The Umai award is presented in four main nominations: Theatrical Art, Musical and Performing Arts, Choreographic Art, Fine and Decorative and Applied Arts, each with its own prizes.





The Theatre Arts nomination includes seven separate awards: Opera Art (for best male and female parts in an opera), Acting Skills (for best male and female roles in a dramatic or musical-dramatic performance: operetta, musical, rock opera, musical comedy), Best Stage Directing, Best Design, Best Musical and Dramatic Performance.





Another 3 awards will be given out to the winners in the Musical Performing Arts nomination: Best Traditional Performer (singing), Best Traditional Performer (instrumental), and Best Musical Ensemble (classical or folk).





Five monetary prizes, including Best Dance Collective (folk, modern or variety dance ensemble), Best Performer in a Ballet (male and female ballet soloists), Best Choreographer, Best Ballet Performance, will be awarded in the Choreographic Art nomination.





The Best Work of Decorative and Applied Art nomination is intended for craftspeople, who will receive the Best Work of Decorative and Applied Art award. Two Fine and Decorative and Applied Art prizes will be awarded to the work of a painter/graphic artist, as well as a project in contemporary art (performances, installations, art objects, etc.).





In addition, as part of the Umai-2022 award, the Best Children’s Performance special prize, marking the Year of Children in Kazakhstan, was established.





«The main goal of the award is to popularize and develop creative achievements of outstanding representatives of national culture and art,» Galym Akhmedyarov, Astana Opera’s general director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, noted. «From its results, we expect the emergence of new names of creative personalities, innovative trends in the development of national culture and art. The award is also aimed at stimulating mastership, creating opportunities for preserving and enhancing the best traditions in the fields of theatrical, musical, choreographic, fine and decorative and applied arts of Kazakhstan, as well as attracting attention, including that of the international cultural community, to outstanding figures of culture and art of Kazakhstan and creative projects in our country.»





In 2022, both creative teams and performers can be nominated for their work in two theatrical (concert) seasons: September 2020 – July 2021, September 2021 – July 2022.





It should be noted that the organizing committee and the panel of experts, which will be making the selections, has already been formed. It includes well-known personalities in the fields of art, in which they will be choosing the best of the best. Applications will be accepted until December 9.





Kazakhstanis awarded the title of laureates of international and republican competitions, festivals and exhibitions, as well as candidates whose works contribute to the development of culture and art of Kazakhstan, are eligible to apply for the Umai award. Candidates can be nominated by republican, regional or local authorities, cultural organizations, non-governmental organizations and public associations, creative unions and associations, educational institutions in the field of culture and art.



