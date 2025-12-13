Kazakh Film Days Held in Oslo

Images | gov.kz

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Norway, together with the national film studio "Kazakhfilm" named after Shaken Aimanov, organized the "Kazakh Cinema Days" in Oslo from November 19 to December 11, 2025, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





As part of the program, the Kazakh films "Myn Bala: Warriors of the Steppe", "The Story of a Mother", and "Districts" were screened.





The screenings took place at one of the leading cultural centers located in the heart of the Norwegian capital - the Cinemateket (Norsk Filminstitutt) cinema.





The concept behind the film screenings was based on the idea of presenting the history of Kazakhstan across different periods - from the era of state formation to modern social realities.





The films were attended by representatives of Norway’s official, business, and public circles, as well as students, members of diplomatic missions, and the Kazakh diaspora.





The program generated genuine interest among local audiences in Kazakhstan’s history, cultural traditions, and contemporary society, highlighting the importance of such events for further dialogue between the two countries.





The Kazakh Cinema Days became an important event in the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Norway and contributed to strengthening cultural ties between our countries.