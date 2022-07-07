Система Orphus

Kazakh PM praises pace of housing commissioning countrywide

05.07.2022, 12:06 9131
Kazakh PM praises pace of housing commissioning countrywide
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov gave an instruction on Tuesday to take necessary steps to timely put into service the planned volume of housing and utility infrastructure in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

This year 15 million square meters of housing is forecast to be commission in the country allowing up to 138,000 families improve their living conditions. In general, since the beginning of the year positive dynamics of the pace of housing commissioning has been observed. In the past five months Kazakhstan has commissioned 4,7 million square meters of housing for some 39,000 families," Prime Minister Smailov said at the Tuesday meeting of the Cabinet. 

 
He reminded that the Government had mapped out new approaches to the domestic housing policy allowing to increase the affordability of housing for citizens and improve their living standards. 
 
The work is underway, according to Smailov, to adopt the Concept of development of housing and utility infrastructure for 2026. "Given the importance and social focus of the measures taken it is necessary to ensure effectiveness, timeliness and quality of all new approaches and mechanisms," he stressed.
 
 Prime Minister Smailov instructed the Ministry of Industry to ensure qualitative and prompt work on the bill related to new approaches in the housing policy together with the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament. 
 
He also urged the Ministry and regional authorities to assume necessary steps to timely put into service the planned volumes of housing and utility infrastructure.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Cabinet discusses situation at CPC

06.07.2022, 16:17 6391
Cabinet discusses situation at CPC
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting of the Cabinet to discuss the suspension of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s activities at the Novorossiysk port, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz. 
 
The meeting focused on the measures required to minimize the negative consequences and losses of the national budget due to the restrictions on the Kazakh oil export.
 
 At the end of the meeting the Prime Minister gave a number of instructions. Earlier TASS reported that CPC had to suspend its activity for 30 days in compliance with a ruling of the Novorossiysk Court .
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Two workers die in explosion at Tengiz oilfield

06.07.2022, 15:45 6461
Two workers die in explosion at Tengiz oilfield
Images | Instagram/atyrau_tjd
Two workers died and at least three more were injured as a result of a blast at the Tengiz oilfield today, Kazinform learned from the regional police department. 
 
The accident took place at around 09:55 am in Zhylyoi district of Atyrau region, at the Tengiz deposit. As the press service of Tengizchevroil informed, the explosion occurred in a pipe during its testing. 
 
Both victims were born 1985. Medical assistance was provided to three other workers who had got various injuries.
 
 An investigation into the accident has been launched as per Part 3, Article 156 "Violation of Labour Protection Rules" of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan celebrates Day of Capital City

06.07.2022, 09:50 8791
Kazakhstan celebrates Day of Capital City
Every year, on July 6, the people of Kazakhstan celebrate the Day of the Capital City. This date was determined as per a decree of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan on transfer of the capital city from Almaty to Akmola. The idea on the transfer of the capital was initiated to the First President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev.
 
 An appropriate resolution of the Government was signed on July 6, 1996. On December 10, 1997, Akmola was declared the capital city of Kazakhstan. In less than a year Akmola was renamed as Astana and in 2019 the city was renamed as Nur-Sultan, in honor of the First President of Kazakhstan. 
 
The transfer of the capital city became a turning point in the history of sovereign Kazakhstan. 
 

Our capital city is a bright embodiment of Kazakhstan’s achievements. The landmark decision of the First President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the transfer of the capital city is of great historical importance for our nation. Thanks to his will and determination, a large political, economic, cultural and educational centre appeared in the heart of Eurasia," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said congratulating Kazakhstanis in 2019, the year of his election to the post of the country’s President. 

 
The need to move the capital of Kazakhstan is explained by a whole range of geopolitical, economic, social and other reasons. 
 
As the First President noted, the regional center Akmola was well located in the very center of the Eurasian continent, at the crossroads of the East and West, South and North.
 
Railroads and highways from Siberia to Central Asia, from China to Europe passed through Akmola. It is no coincidence that the young capital of Kazakhstan so quickly turned into a major regional political, economic, cultural, educational and medical center, and also became the venue for major international forums, including the Summit of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
 
Immediately after the transfer of the capital, huge work began on the reconstruction of the existing buildings and construction of new ones. Together with the revival of economy as a result of increased hydrocarbon production, the construction of a new capital gave a powerful impetus to the development of the construction industry, enabled to create new jobs and improve the lives of people not only in the capital, but throughout the country.
 
Kazakhstan made great efforts to solve an ambitious task - to create a new, world-class city, capable of becoming both an engine in the country's economic development and a symbol of aspiration for success.
 
In 1999, the city was awarded the medal and the title of the City of Peace by UNESCO 
 
On this day, various cultural events, sports competitions are organized, videos and films about the capital of Kazakhstan are shot. The celebration of the Day of Capital City is becoming more interesting and exciting every year. This day has already become a national holiday. It contributes to further strengthening of the national spirit, to the revival of the cultural heritage of the people of Kazakhstan.

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Astana Opera’s principal dancer to perform in numerous countries this summer

05.07.2022, 15:00 9451
The touring geography of Astana Opera’s principal dancer, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Adamzhan is expanding every year. Only this summer his performances are eagerly anticipated by the audience in a number of countries around the world. In June, eight gala concerts featuring our compatriot were already held in Milan. Now the dancer is preparing to amaze the viewers in other cities of Italy, as well as France and Australia, Kazinform has learned from the Astana Opera’s press service.
 
 Internationally acclaimed choreographers actively seek to include in their ballet programs the numbers performed by Kazakhstan’s No. 1 dancer – Bakhtiyar Adamzhan. Modern and classical art connoisseurs dream of getting to attend his performances. For the principal dancer, who enjoys great popularity not only at home, but also abroad, this summer began with important events. 
 
Thus, from June 17 to 28, he brilliantly performed at Roberto Bolle and Friends gala ballets of the outstanding contemporary dancer at the Italian Teatro degli Arcimboldi in Milan. Together with the principal dancers of the San Francisco Ballet and the Mariinsky Theatre, he presented to the audience excerpts from Ludwig Minkus’ Don Quixote and Adolphe Adam’s Le Corsaire. 
 

I met Roberto Bolle five years ago thanks to maestro Luigi Bonino. At the time, Luigi came to our opera house to stage the ballet Notre Dame de Paris choreographed by Roland Petit and we were also preparing for a gala concert at the same time. Maestro entered the rehearsal studio and made a video recording of our preparation. Later, he showed this video to Roberto Bolle and introduced me in absentia, saying: "There is this ballet dancer in Kazakhstan who must perform at your Roberto Bolle and Friends gala concerts. This will be a great discovery for everyone." Later, Roberto Bolle contacted me through social media and sent me an invitation to perform in his concert. This is how our acquaintance began," Bakhtiyar Adamzhan said. 

 
Since then, Roberto Bolle’s concerts have been featuring our compatriot. The artistic friendship between them is growing stronger from year to year. It is worth noting that receiving an invitation to Roberto Bolle’s gala concerts is a confirmation of the dancer’s high skill.
 
 "If you do not prove yourself at his gala concert, do not maintain the proper level, he will stop the collaboration, because his programs are of the highest quality. Roberto respects his audience. I am very grateful to him for his responsiveness, for invitations, and the opportunity to perform at Italy’s most prestigious stage venues," Bakhtiyar Adamzhan noted.
 
 The tour of Astana Opera’s principal in Italy does not end there: on July 21 and 22, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan will perform the ballet Notre Dame de Paris with the Italian Teatro dell’Opera di Roma ballet company for two days in a row. Here the ballet star will cut a brilliant figure in the main part of Quasimodo at the splendid setting of the Baths of Caracalla. 
 
This month, Spanish viewers also await Bakhtiyar Adamzhan. The dancer will perform in the STARS GALA, which will be held at the Teatro Principal de Alicante. It should be noted that great professionals from all over the world annually gather in this gala concert. This year, the best dancers of the Mariinsky, Bolshoi, Mikhailovsky theatres, Staatsballett Berlin, Wiener Staatsballett, Dutch National Ballet, as well as other well-known companies perform on the same stage together with Astana Opera’s principal dancer. The dancers will give an unforgettable experience to the Spanish audience, which understands and highly appreciates the art of ballet. Here Bakhtiyar is preparing to present the Pas de Deux from Riccardo Drigo’s Le Talisman and the Diana and Actaeon Pas de Deux from Cesare Pugni’s Esmeralda. 
 
Bakhtiyar Adamzhan’s tour performances around the world will continue in August in Australia. As a reminder, Bakhtiyar demonstrated his impeccable technique at the Ballet International Gala, which took place in January-February in this country and amazed the audience of the Green Continent. Now, a few months later, Astana Opera’s principal dancer and his stage partner, Shugyla Adepkhan, will delight their Australian fans again. 
 
The Kazakh dancer is also expected in Cannes (France), where Bakhtiyar Adamzhan will perform on October 13-15. 
 
The invitations, extended to Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, to participate in ballet evenings and performances that take place in different parts of the world, prove once again that he is one of the best dancers in the world. Undoubtedly, this enhances the prestige of Astana Opera and our entire country in the international arena.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Head of State receives CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov

05.07.2022, 12:32 9261
Head of State receives CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service. 
 
Nurlan Abdirov informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the results of the activity of the Central Referendum Commission, the CEC’s current work on improvement of the election system, and the approaches to the professionalization of Kazakhstan’s election authorities.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Over 90,000 apartments to be built in Kazakhstan in 2022 – Industry Minister

05.07.2022, 10:47 9036
Over 90,000 apartments to be built in Kazakhstan in 2022 – Industry Minister
Over 90,000 apartments are to be built in Kazakhstan this year, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 "This year it is planned to construct 15,1 million square meters of housing , including 90,000 apartments across Kazakhstan. Over 7,000 Kazakhstanis will be provided with rental housing as part of the domestic housing policy in place," Minister Uzkenbayev said at the session of the Government. 
 
According to him, up to 9,800 apartments are to be built in the regions of the country and offered to those on the affordable housing waiting list through Otbasy bank. 
 
Minister Uskenbayev noted that in the past five months pace of housing construction had slowed down in three regions of the country, namely Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions, urging local authorities to speed it up again.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Head of State amends voluneerism and charity legislation

04.07.2022, 20:40 18636
Head of State amends voluneerism and charity legislation
The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan to introduce changes and additions to a number of legislative acts on voluneer activity, charity, State social order, public order for strategic partnership, grants and prizes for non-governmental bodies, pharmaceutical and social provision, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.
 
The text of the law shall be published in the press.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President signs law on development of distressed assets market

04.07.2022, 20:36 14911
The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the introduction of changes and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan regarding the development of the market of distressed assets, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The text of the law shall be published in the press.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read