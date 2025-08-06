This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh students sweep four medals at IOI 2025
relevant news
22% of computer science papers may contain AI-generated text, study finds
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's Far East sends another ash plume 7-km high
Explosions raised volcanic ash as high as seven kilometers [4.3 miles] above sea level," the statement reads. "The ash plume spread 490 kilometers [304.5 miles] to the east and southeast of the volcano."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Pilot and cosmonaut Talgat Mussabayev passes away
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New direct flight launched between Almaty and Beijing
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s population increased by 104,000 since early 2025
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Russia registers, uses vaccine against bladder cancer - scientist
Yes, it has been registered. <...> And it is being successfully used for immunotherapy after surgical treatment of bladder cancer," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Air China launches direct air link between Beijing, Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
First HIV prevention drug offering 100% protection approved for global use
This is a historic day in the decades-long fight against HIV," said Daniel O’Day, Chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences, which developed the drug. "Yeztugo is one of the most important scientific breakthroughs of our time and offers a real opportunity to help end the HIV epidemic."
This is not just a scientific breakthrough - it’s a game-changer," said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. "But we can only succeed if the world steps up with the resources required."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
05.08.2025, 15:26Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's Far East sends another ash plume 7-km high 05.08.2025, 14:193376Central Asia’s experience indicates that geography does not dictate the fate, Kazakh President 05.08.2025, 10:313226President Tokayev attends informal meeting of Central Asian leaders 05.08.2025, 12:383106The government will expand the list of goods subject to labeling 05.08.2025, 16:293076Voices of landlocked developing countries must be louder - President Tokayev 31.07.2025, 09:3541661Air China launches direct air link between Beijing, Almaty 01.08.2025, 18:2232586New direct flight launched between Almaty and Beijing 01.08.2025, 14:3732401Kazakhstan’s population increased by 104,000 since early 2025 01.08.2025, 09:5732151Russia registers, uses vaccine against bladder cancer - scientist 30.07.2025, 20:1824931Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanks Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for a warm welcome in Ankara 07.07.2025, 20:47160906Drawing wisdom, strength from great victory in WWⅡ 07.07.2025, 18:00154146Kazakh actor named best at SCO Film Festival in China 07.07.2025, 09:00148111Kazakhstan fully supports BRICS Summit goals and objectives 09.07.2025, 09:00145566Kazakhstan’s First National Urban Forum Launches a New Urban Agenda 10.07.2025, 19:44137026Kazakhstan launches space telescope in Chile’s Atacama Desert