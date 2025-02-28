Kazakhstan adds new routes to Georgia and China

Tell a friend

Air Astana and SCAT air companies will operate new flights to Georgia and China, the Kazakh Transport Ministry reports.





Air Astana plans to launch direct flights from Atyrau to Tbilisi on May 27. The flights will be operated three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays on Airbus aircraft. Now it flies from Almaty and Aktau cities.





SCAT will carry out flights from Shymkent to Xi’an starting from May 28 on Wednesdays and Saturdays.





The new flights are expected to contribute to the further development of trade and economic, investment, tourist and cultural cooperation between the countries.





It was earlier reported, Almaty eyes better air connectivity with China, and targets extra flights in 2025.





PM discusses problems and prospects of transport and logistics industry development with entrepreneurs





Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting of the Council of Domestic Entrepreneurs on the development of transport and logistics infrastructure of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the participation of the leadership of sectoral ministries and government organisations, primeminister.kz reports.





A constructive dialogue was held on the current situation and problems in the field of road, rail, water and air transport. Representatives of business stated about the existing administrative barriers that prevent the infusion of private investment and the implementation of new infrastructure projects in the industry. Proposals were made to improve regulatory norms to improve the business climate in the country.





Bakytbek Kadirov, General Director of Konkurent-B LLP, made proposals on attracting private investment in the railway industry. In particular, the construction of new tracks in regions that lack infrastructure but have potential for economic growth. This will help expand infrastructure bottlenecks and ensure the development of territorial connectivity within the country.





Prime Minister supported the initiative on private investments in the construction of railways and instructed the Ministry of Transport to make concrete proposals on the mechanism of return of investments till 1 March this year.





President of the Union of International Road Carriers Maksat Saktaganov raised the issue of control in transport. As a proposal the idea to introduce currency control on road transport was voiced. Also, in his opinion, it is necessary to amend the legislation on the procedure for checking the authenticity of authorisation documents.





Deputy Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov reported on plans to introduce QR-codes in order to ensure transparency of permit documents to prevent forgeries.





Director of Victory trans LLP Kuanyshbek Sadyrbayev initiated a number of changes in the rules of application of the permit system of road transport in Kazakhstan in international traffic to support domestic carriers.





Marat Berkaliyev, President of the Association Automobile Convent of Kazakhstan, which unites 60 large and 40 small bus carriers of the country, made proposals regarding the approval of a set of measures for the development of passenger transport on road transport in Kazakhstan for 3 years, which will provide for full subsidisation of losses of carriers, fleet renewal, etc.