Kazakhstan and Greece Give New Impetus to Partnership in Education

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece Timur Sultangozhin held a meeting with the Minister of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports Greece, Sofia Zacharaki, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the talks, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in deepening bilateral cooperation and agreed to give new impetus to collaboration in the fields of education and humanitarian affairs.





Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Education and Culture. The parties reaffirmed their readiness to intensify work in the key areas of the document, including academic exchanges, the development of direct inter-university links, and the launch of joint educational initiatives. In this context, the importance of expanding academic mobility for students and faculty members, establishing sustainable partnership mechanisms between higher education institutions, and promoting joint research and innovation projects was emphasized.





Ambassador also informed the Greek side about the constitutional reform underway in Kazakhstan and the upcoming referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution, noting that the reforms are aimed at further strengthening the parliamentary system, improving checks and balances, and enhancing human rights guarantees. He also highlighted the significance of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, hosted by Kazakhstan, as an authoritative international platform for promoting interfaith dialogue and advancing the principles of peace, mutual respect, and global cooperation.





The interlocutors also exchanged views on prospects for expanding humanitarian interaction. Mutual interest in strengthening cultural and educational ties was confirmed, and the important role of the Greek diaspora in Kazakhstan as a natural bridge of friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations was underlined.





As part of the visit, the Ambassador also held a meeting with Nikolaos G. Papaioannou, Deputy Minister of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports of Greece, responsible for higher education. During the meeting, the parties held substantive discussions on the prospects for expanding inter-university cooperation, enhancing academic mobility, and implementing joint scientific and educational initiatives.





The agreements reached provide a solid foundation for the practical implementation of joint initiatives and the consistent strengthening of the Kazakhstan-Greece partnership in the fields of education and culture.