18.08.2025, 17:50 11471
Kazakhstan and Grenada Signed Agreement on Visa-free Regime
Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, Kairat Umarov, and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the United Nations, Ingrid Jackson, signed the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of Grenada on Exemption from Visa Requirements for the Holders of Diplomatic and Service/Official Passports, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The international treaty provides for the waiver of entry visas for up to 30 calendar days for diplomats and officials of both countries. This step is aimed at fostering closer bilateral ties and further strengthening friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Grenada.
The Agreement has been concluded for an indefinite period and will enter into force on the date of receipt, through diplomatic channels, of the last written notification confirming the completion by both parties of the required domestic procedures.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in cooperation with the country’s diplomatic missions abroad, continues its active efforts to expand the number of states granting visa exemptions to citizens of Kazakhstan.
22.08.2025, 16:25 3841
Kazakhstan Officially Establishes Merke Nature Park
Kazakhstan has officially established the Merke Nature Park in the Zhambyl region to enhance biodiversity conservation and support climate resilience, with assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Xinhua reports.
Spanning more than 86,000 hectares in the Western Tianshan Mountains, the park is home to rare and endemic species. A recent wildlife survey recorded eight snow leopards, 120 argali sheep, 20 Indian gazelles and 22 Central Asian lynxes within its territory, according to the UNDP.
Beyond ecosystem protection, the park will foster ecotourism, environmental education and sustainable land use. Its plans include developing key infrastructure, creating employment opportunities, promoting scientific research and working with local communities to ensure long-term stewardship of the park's natural resources.
The establishment of the park represents an important step toward the effective management of natural resources and the preservation of ecosystems, said Daniyar Turgambayev, chairman of the Committee for Forestry and Wildlife under the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
Merke Nature Park sets an example of how local action underpins global biodiversity goals and climate resilience," said UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia.
As part of a broader cooperation, Kazakhstan and the UNDP have established 10 new protected areas, while six existing reserves have been expanded. Kazakhstan has also established two new ecological corridors for the first time to safeguard the migration routes of rare wildlife, covering a combined area of 2.9 million hectares.
19.08.2025, 11:00 31396
Kazakhstan reports slowdown in food price growth
Since the beginning of the year, Kazakhstan has observed significant slowdown in prices increase. With an average index at 8%, price growth dynamics has slowed down since the second quarter: in April, prices growth made 1.6%, in May - 1%, in June - 0.7%, in July - 0.4%, and in the first two weeks of August - only 0.1%, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova, prices for the majority of socially significant products remain the lowest in the Eurasian Economic Union.
Kazakhstan has the lowest market prices among the EAEU countries for 15 food items (sunflower oil, cottage cheese, eggs, salt, buckwheat, rice, flour, vegetables, etc.)," she said.
In her words, the lowest prices for milk and beef were recorded in Belarus, the lowest prices for chicken are in Belarus and Russia, with Kazakhstan standing second. As for butter, the lowest prices are observed in Kyrgyzstan.
In order to further stabilize prices at the domestic market, a package of measures has been implemented. The network of feeding yards is being developed, the country’s meat cluster is being formed, and agricultural fairs are being organized countrywide.
Earlier it was reported that food production in Kazakhstan had grown by 10.5% to reach 1.8 trillion tenge.
13.08.2025, 20:45 72201
Kazakhstan to launch Astana - Belgrade flights
Starting November 3, 2025, SCAT Airlines is launching direct flights from Astana to Belgrade, the lively, atmospheric capital of Serbia, where history intertwines with street art, cozy cafes, and vibrant Balkan energy, Kazinform News Agency cites its press service.
Flights Astana - Belgrade - Astana will operate on Mondays and Thursdays.
Belgrade is a city with character. Here you can stroll along the Danube embankment, explore the Kalemegdan Fortress, drink coffee on a terrace overlooking tiled roofs, and discover the gastronomic culture of the Balkans. For tourists, it is a new destination with a special flavor. For business travelers, it is another reliable bridge between Kazakhstan and Europe.
Tickets are already on sale, it said in a statement.
13.08.2025, 12:00 72571
Starlink internet officially launches in Kazakhstan
As of August 13, 2025, Starlink has officially begun providing satellite internet services in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.
This development will allow residents across the country to access high-speed, reliable internet through Starlink’s network of low Earth orbit satellites, operated by SpaceX.
On June 12, 2025, the Ministry and Starlink signed an agreement ensuring the company’s commitment to comply with the laws of Kazakhstan in delivering its services.
Starlink technology provides stable connectivity even in the most remote and hard-to-reach areas, expanding access to modern digital services for the population.
Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Kazakhstan!" the company announced on its official X (formerly Twitter) page.
Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev emphasized the collaborative efforts that led to the launch:
For the past year, we have been working to align the positions of Starlink with Kazakhstan’s government agencies and regulators. Today, Starlink has added Kazakhstan to its official coverage map. Special thanks to Elon Musk and the entire Starlink team for their efficient work and collaboration - a truly dream team."
12.08.2025, 19:08 80746
300,000 Kazakhstanis to access natural gas this year
Up to 12.6 million people or 62.4% of the total population have access to piped natural gas, 2.4% more than in 2023, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Energy Ministry.
According to the Ministry’s press service, efforts are under way across the nation to provide the population with natural gas.
It was noted that over 4,000 km of gas pipelines were constructed and 93 projects implemented in 2024. "77 more projects are slated for completion in 2025, providing up to 300,000 people with access to piped natural gas," said the Ministry.
12.08.2025, 18:53 80916
The Digital Transformation Group has been established in Kazakhstan
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting on the implementation of the Head of State’s instructions regarding the development of artificial intelligence, primeminister.kz reports.
Nine key areas outlined by the President were reviewed, including the introduction of AI into real sector industries, public administration, and healthcare; the development of an AI and digital transformation strategy; enhancement of public services and complaint-handling processes; modernization of IT architecture and the QazTech national platform; ensuring cybersecurity; supporting domestic IT start-ups; and developing Smart City initiatives.
Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev presented approaches to ensuring the implementation of the President’s instructions.
A priority task is the integration of AI into the economy. In this regard, the Government, together with the Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, has begun developing a roadmap for incorporating AI into production processes to increase labor productivity.
In healthcare, new technologies will enable more accurate diagnostics, personalized treatment selection, continuous patient monitoring, and the release of doctors from routine tasks - improving the quality, transparency, and efficiency of healthcare services. Important measures include granting domestic start-ups access to the Ministry of Health’s infrastructure and transitioning to a Unified Medical Data Base.
In public services, work is underway to designate Aitu as the national messenger. Government agencies will be migrated to Aitu, integrating key ecosystem participants into a unified digital environment. This approach will create a modern, secure, and user-friendly digital space where public services are accessible to every citizen in one click. Systematic efforts will also focus on improving IT architecture discipline, data protection, and cybersecurity.
The Head of State emphasized the urgency of implementing AI technologies across all sectors. These issues must be addressed quickly and in close cooperation. This is not only about improving the legal framework for AI but also about resolving data fragmentation, establishing clear regulations for supercomputer resource allocation, ensuring cybersecurity, and fully transitioning to the QazTech platform. All these tasks are strategically important for the country’s digital transformation and must be completed by December this year with a tangible economic impact," Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted.
The Ministry of Digital Development was instructed to refine the presented approaches in coordination with relevant government bodies and organizations. The Government will soon approve an action plan with specific timelines and deliverables.
To accelerate AI development and integration into the economy, as well as to oversee the implementation of the President’s instructions, the Prime Minister has issued a directive establishing a Digital Transformation Group (Digital Headquarters).
Chaired by the Prime Minister, the Digital Headquarters includes the Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Government Office, the Chair of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, the Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry, and the President’s Advisor on Digitalization.
The prompt adoption of binding decisions by the Digital Headquarters will facilitate the accelerated and widespread implementation of AI technologies.
08.08.2025, 09:55 113716
A global wave of crypto-related kidnappings sparks alarming security concerns
In recent months, a disturbing wave of kidnappings targeting cryptocurrency company executives and their families has drawn international attention, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent. These incidents, often violent, are part of a broader trend in which physical coercion is used to extort digital assets from victims. Perpetrators, exploiting personal data leaked in hacking attacks, are increasingly bypassing cyber defenses and turning to real-world aggression, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Among the most high-profile cases was the attempted abduction in Paris of the daughter of a senior executive at the Paymium crypto exchange. The woman and her two-year-old child narrowly escaped harm thanks to the intervention of neighbors and her husband, who was injured during the attack.
Other incidents have proven more severe. Earlier this year, David Balland, co-founder of French crypto wallet manufacturer Ledger, was abducted along with another individual. The assailants demanded €10 million in cryptocurrency, sending a video of Balland having a finger cut off as proof of their intentions. Authorities managed to locate Balland only after part of the ransom had been paid. Ledger ultimately transferred €3 million in total but was able to recover most of the sum by freezing the crypto assets involved.
These crimes are not just personal tragedies-they are a signal of systemic failure in public safety," said Eric Larcheveque, another Ledger co-founder. "How many entrepreneurs, how many talented individuals are now seriously considering leaving a country that no longer protects its citizens?"
France alone has seen at least five such incidents in recent months, while dozens more have been reported globally over the past year. Industry insiders warn that the true number may be even higher, as many victims refuse to speak publicly due to safety concerns.
From cybersecurity to physical threats
With blockchain technology enabling instant and irreversible transfers, and cyber defenses growing more sophisticated, criminals increasingly opt for physical attacks to gain access to digital wallets. Experts suggest that the shift from hacking to "wrench attacks" - a term used to describe using physical force to pressure victims - reflects a dangerous evolution in criminal tactics.
Crypto is digital, but the people behind it live in the physical world," said Jameson Lopp, a cryptocurrency security specialist who maintains a public database of such assaults. "In 2024, we tracked 32 verified physical incidents. So far this year, we’re already at 23."
Security firms report growing demand for armed bodyguards, armored vehicles, and home safety audits from cryptocurrency executives. Families are advised to limit social media presence and erase leaked personal data to reduce visibility to potential attackers.
The situation escalated further when details emerged about a security breach at a major crypto platform Coinbase. Criminals bribed third-party customer service agents, gaining access to user data including names, addresses, ID photos, and account balances. Several clients later fell victim to phishing attacks and even physical extortion. One victim, declining to be named, said, "I can’t risk speaking publicly-someone might come to my door."
Industry response and national security measures
In response to mounting fears, several crypto exchanges and companies have ramped up their protective measures. Coinbase reportedly allocated $6.2 million in 2024 to protect its CEO, significantly more than what JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Nvidia spent on executive security combined. Circle spent $800,000 on CEO Jeremy Allaire’s protection, and Robinhood allocated $1.6 million for Vlad Tenev.
France’s Interior Ministry recently announced new initiatives to support the crypto industry amid security threats. Emergency contact lines with law enforcement are being established specifically for crypto professionals, while elite police units will provide security briefings and site assessments.
The issue has become particularly pressing in Paris, where multiple abductions and attempted kidnappings occurred within a few months. The father of an unnamed crypto millionaire was seized in the capital, and in early May, the Paymium incident further shook the community.
Security is no longer an optional expense-it is the cost of doing business," noted a representative of the EthCC crypto conference, which this year significantly bolstered its protective measures. "In previous years, we worked only with local police. Now we’ve added national special forces and private firms."
As awareness grows, more people are realizing that success in the crypto world comes with real, physical risks. Industry leaders are urging governments to recognize the national security implications of these crimes and provide more robust protective frameworks for digital finance innovators and their families.
Earlier, it was reported that Bitcoin surged to a record high of $122,000 in mid-July, boosting the entire crypto market amid strong ETF inflows, short squeezes, and growing optimism surrounding U.S. cryptocurrency legislation.
05.08.2025, 20:46 131141
22% of computer science papers may contain AI-generated text, study finds
Since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, the use of generative artificial intelligence in academic writing has become increasingly noticeable. A large-scale study published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour found signs of AI involvement in up to 22.5% of computer science papers, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing Science.
The authors analyzed over one million papers and preprints published between 2020 and 2024, focusing on abstracts and introductions. These are the sections most often edited with the help of language models. To detect signs of AI use, the researchers applied statistical methods that track the frequency of certain words commonly found in AI-generated text, such as "pivotal," "showcase," and "intricate."
According to James Zou, a co-author of the study and a computational biologist at Stanford University, a sharp increase in AI-generated content was seen just months after ChatGPT became publicly available. The trend was especially strong in fields closely tied to artificial intelligence, including computer science, electrical engineering, and related areas.
By comparison, signs of language model use were found in only 7.7% of math abstracts, with even lower rates in biomedical research and physics. Still, the trend is gradually spreading across all scientific fields.
Early on, the academic community tried to limit the use of generative AI. Many journals introduced policies requiring authors to disclose if such tools were used.
In practice, though, enforcing these rules has proven difficult. Some papers included obvious traces of language models, such as phrases like "regenerate response" or "my knowledge cutoff." Researchers, including University of Toulouse computer scientist Guillaume Cabanac, began compiling databases of questionable publications.
Today, detecting AI involvement is becoming increasingly difficult. Authors have learned to avoid giveaway phrases, and current detection tools often deliver inconsistent results, especially when evaluating work by non-native English speakers.
Risks and challenges
Although the study focused mainly on abstracts and introductions, co-author and data scientist at the University of Tübingen, Dmitry Kobak warns that researchers may increasingly turn to AI to write sections that review previous studies. This could make those parts of papers more uniform and eventually create a vicious cycle, where new language models are trained on content generated by earlier ones.
The publication of AI-generated papers that include errors or fabricated information raises concerns about the reliability of the peer review process and may undermine trust in scientific publishing overall.
