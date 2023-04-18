14.04.2023, 16:12 4111
Kazakhstan and Singapore debate opening direct flight
Kazakhstan and Singapore debate opening a direct flight, Kazinform reports.
As part of his trip to Singapore Deputy Prime Minister - Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev met with Changi Airport Group director general Lee Seow Hiang to discuss starting a new route connecting Kazakhstan and Singapore.
The Changi Airport is the main gateway of Singapore. It is the world's sixth and Asia’s second busiest airport.
As stated there, Kazakhstan made a progress in creating a favorable investment climate thanks to the reforms carried out.
17.04.2023, 09:47 3871
Kazakh student develops device that not let driver fall asleep at wheels
The device won the first place at the NURIS Hardware Challenge 2.0, the contest of startup projects
11th grader from Kokshetau city Asylkahn Kali and his team developed a device that will not let a driver fall asleep at the wheels and monitor the driver’s behavior. The device won the first place at the NURIS Hardware Challenge 2.0, the contest of startup projects, Kazinform reports.
Besides, the Kokshetau students won two more awards at the national contest of scientific projects on general educational subjects. Asanali Karim won the first place at the Environmental and Human Health Protection section for his Saq sapar project, while Asylkhan Kali secured the first place for his Aq Zhol project in the Computer Science.
The jury decided to grant them the right to represent Kazakhstan at the Regeneron ISEF-2023, the world's largest pre-college STEM competition to be held in the U.S.
05.04.2023, 11:36 32521
Kazakhstan to launch flights to over 10 new destinations
Kazakhstan will launch new flights to Doha, Ankara, Medina, Baku, and Dushanbe and increase flight frequencies to Istanbul, Tbilisi, Phuket, Male, Delhi, London, Iraklion and Podgorica, Kazinform learnt from the Tourism Committee at the Kazakh Culture and Sports.
A number of international air carriers plan to launch new routes to Kazakhstan. For example, Malaysia’s lowcoster Air Asia X announced its plans to operate a Kuala Lumpur-Almaty flight, while Thai Air Asia will fly from Bangkok to Almaty. Iranian Qeshm Air will open Almaty-Tokyo flights. Oman’s SalamAir will unveil a new Masqat-Almaty route on July 1.
Besides, Air Astana is in talks to perform the Almaty-Tel Aviv regular flights twice a week.
Last year Kazakhstan added 10 new routes to 7 countries.
03.04.2023, 10:44 39426
Almaty, Samarkand resume direct flights
Kazakhstan’s Almaty and Uzbekistan’s Samarkand cities resume direct flights, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.
This is done as part of expanding flight geography and increasing the number of international flights beginning from March 18.
FlyArystan will operate the flights twice a week on its A-320 planes.
According to the Ministry, the resumption of this international route is called to contribute to the further development of the trade-economic, cultural, and tourist relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
30.03.2023, 11:10 56756
Kazakhstani librarians to upgrade skills in Türkiye
They will get acquainted with the work of Turkish libraries and share best practices
The workers of Kazakhstani libraries will improve their skills at the Nation's Library of the Presidency, also referred to as the Presidential Library, in Ankara, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service.
They will get acquainted with the work of Turkish libraries and share best practices. In particular, they will know more about the work with rare editions, restoration works, informational support of libraries, present-day bibliographic events, etc.
The necessary organizational work is underway.
According to Vice Minister Nurkisa Daueshov, every year the Ministry organizes career enhancement events in CIS and non-CIS countries. Workers of museums, music and drama theatres also improved their qualifications.
28.03.2023, 14:46 61756
Nas Daily creates video clip about Almaty, ‘apple capital’ of the world
The team of Nuseir Yassin, an Arab-Israeli vlogger, renowned for creating over 1,000 daily, one-minute-long videos on social media, visited Almaty to make a video about its symbol, an apple
The team of Nuseir Yassin, an Arab-Israeli vlogger, renowned for creating over 1,000 daily, one-minute-long videos on social media, visited Almaty to make a video about its symbol, an apple, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The video about apples is available on Nas Daily’s YouTube, Instagram and TikTok accounts with the total number of subscribers at over 60 million. The clip has already gained over 1 million views on Instagram.
Did you know that every apple in the world comes from just one country? And you’ll never guess which one because I am in the country of apples. The country that brought you every apple in the world… Welcome to Kazakhstan! It’s a country in central Asia. Everywhere I look I see apples! Apple paintings, apple statues, apple windows. And even a city named after apples. This is Almaty city and Almaty means ‘Father of apples’. Turns out, apples come from Kazakhstan! Yes! Science figured out that every apple in the world can be traced back here. This is where the apple seed evolved and became the modern day apple. So the next time you bite into a juicy, crunchy apple think of Kazakhstan," says one of the members of the Nas Daily team.
The mission of Nas Daily is to show its subscribers and viewers the most incredible people and places on planet Earth.
The Almaty city administration revealed that the video clip about the megapolis was created with the support of the Almaty tourism department and Visit Almaty tourist information center. In total, Nas Daily shot five video clips - four in Almaty and one in Astana - focusing on the culture, history and other aspects of life in Kazakhstan.
27.03.2023, 10:46 64856
Shymbulak sets Guinness record as world’s highest slope for night skiing
The ceremony of awarding the certificate and the official scoring of the record was held at the Talgar Passage, at an altitude of 3,200 meters above sea level
Shymbulak ski resort has officially set a Guinness World record in the nomination "The world’s highest slope for night skiing", Kazinform correspondent reports.
The ceremony of awarding the certificate and the official scoring of the record was held at the Talgar Passage, at an altitude of 3,200 meters above sea level.
Representative of Guinness World Records, Mrs. Sheyda Subashi-Gemiji in her speech stated that she was happy to be in Shymbulak together with the guests of the resort. She presented the Guinness Record Certificate to Director General of the resort Rinat Abdrakhmanov.
I am pleased to announce that Shymbulak mountain resort officially sets a Guinness record as the world’s highest slope for night skiing. This is a new record in the world," Sheyda Subashi-Gemiji voiced.
Minister of Culture and Sport Askhat Oralov and Deputy Mayor of Almaty Arman Kyrykbaev attended the ceremony.
Night skiing in Shymbulak was launched in November 2021. Hundreds of thousands of lovers of an active lifestyle have already visited the resort.
50,346 tourists were recorded in 2021-2022 season. This season their number rose by 10% and reached 55,486.
21.03.2023, 10:05 70151
Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday
Images | akorda.kz
People of Kazakhstan are celebrating today Nauryz Meiramy, spring holiday, the Day of Spring Equinox, Kazinform reports.
From the ancient times, Nauryz has been embodying wellbeing and renovation.
Nauryz is the holiday that has reached us from the remote past. It is believed that Nauryz Meiramy, the celebration of which begins on the day of spring equinox - March 21, was celebrated back in the days of the ancient kings of Persia. It is widely believed that Nauryz began to be celebrated approximately in the 4th-6th centuries BC, during Shah Jamshid reign. Some sources say that Nauryz has the history of about 4-5 millennia.
Kazakhstan has been observing Nauryz since 1999. March 21,22,23 are days off. In 2009 Nauryz was included into the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Representative List. A year later the UN General Assembly declared March 21st as the International Day of Nauryz (Novruz).
The main dish served during Nauryz is Nauryz kozhe, which traditionally includes seven ingredients symbolizing seven elements of life. They are water, meat, salt, fat, flour, cereal and milk. Seven ingredients symbolize seven virtues, such as joy, success, intelligence, health, wealth, agility, growth and divine protection.
Traditionally on the eve of Nauryz, one should repay debts, forgive offenses - i.e, leave all the troubles in the old year and forget about the bad. During Nauryz Meiramy, people visit relatives, friends, and welcome guests.
In general, about 300mln people celebrate Nauryz. In 2001, Nauryz was declared the state holiday of Kazakhstan. Since 2009, it has been celebrated for three consecutive days.
14.03.2023, 09:35 94256
Kazakhstan celebrates Amal spring holiday
n this day, people congratulate each other on the beginning of spring, exchange warm wishes and pay the tribute of respect to the older generation
Today the people of Kazakhstan celebrate Korisu or Amal spring holiday. On this day, people congratulate each other on the beginning of spring, exchange warm wishes and pay the tribute of respect to the older generation, Kazinform reports.
Every year, the residents of western regions put on their traditional clothes and congratulate each other on the spring holiday.
The Day of Equinox comes on March 22, but western Kazakhstan celebrates this day on March 14.
Korisu holiday gains popularity in all regions of Kazakhstan today. It is widely celebrated by the Kazakhs living in Syrdarya, Kostanay and Torgay regions as well as those living in Astrakhan, Saratov, Samara, Orenburg regions of Russia.
The main requirement of Amal is to show respect for the elders, take care of the younger ones, support for the weak, and assisting the poor. On this day, young people greet the elders, shake hands and hug each other. Aksakals (respected elders) bless the youth. This is the day of greeting - a holiday of brotherhood, modesty, and charity.
