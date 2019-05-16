Kazakhstan celebrates Victory Day

On May 9, Kazakhstan celebrates the Day of Victory in the World War II.

The celebrations traditionally begin with laying flowers at the Eternal Flame and paying a tribute to those killed in the war.

A tent camp with festive tables has been arranged at the capital's Student Park for the WWII veterans and home-front workers.

The celebrations of the Victory Day will continue with a festive concert.

Astana Opera offers to enjoy today a concert themed as The Eternal Flame of Victory.

The celebrations will end with festive fireworks at 11:00pm.

As many as 1 million 800 thousand Kazakhstanis fought in the World War II. Around 500 of them were awarded the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union, and 110 Kazakhstanis were awarded the Order of Glory.

630,000 Kazakhstanis were killed in battles, died of wounds and diseases, went missing or didn't return from captivity.

In Kazakhstan, Victory Day is a state holiday and a day off.

