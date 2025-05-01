29.04.2025, 18:37 8486

Kazakhstan, Hong Kong to launch direct flights

Kazakhstan and Hong Kong are exploring the possibility of launching passenger and cargo flights between the two countries’ regions, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Transport.

In line with the Kazakh President’s directive to develop international aviation hubs and to ramp up cargo transportations through Kazakhstani airports, a delegation of the Ministry of Transport has visited the Hong Kong International Airport.

Throughout the past 14 years, the Hong Kong International Airport, has been retaining its status of the world's busiest airports in cargo traffic, with 4.9 million tons of cargo transported in 2024.

The Kazakh delegation led by Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev has held a meeting with Deputy Director of the Hong Kong Transport and Logistics Bureau Kelvin Ma, CEO of Airport Authority Hong Kong Vivian Cheung, and the top officials of Hong Kong Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Air Cargo

The discussions centered around the issue of launching direct passenger flights to Almaty and Astana, using the 5th Degree Freedom of The Air, as well as expansion of air cargo traffic between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong. It is expected that the implementation of these initiatives will let create new opportunities for trade and logistics between the countries.
 

29.04.2025, 09:41 17146

Baby weighing 1 kg undergoes successful heart surgery in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent

A baby of 45 days old weighing just 1 kg underwent a complicated heart surgery in the Shymkent city perinatal center, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The baby boy was born at the 25th week of gestation, about 28 cm long and weighing 655 grams. He was diagnosed with a congenital heart disorder - open arterial duct, and respiratory distress syndrome.

As soon as the baby gained a weight of 1 kg, he was operated on.

Doctors say the baby is in critical but stable condition and is being constantly monitored.
 

25.04.2025, 16:34 45841

How renewables could power every car on Earth

How renewables could power every car on Earth
Images | Depositphotos
The international think tank Ember has published a new analysis highlighting the role of solar and wind power in strengthening national energy independence. The report presents three key insights that show how the shift to renewables can not only reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports, but also provide long-term economic stability, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Most of the world's population depends on fossil fuel imports

According to Ember’s estimates based on 2022 data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), 74% of the global population lives in countries that are net importers of fossil fuels. These include Japan, which meets 87% of its energy demand through imports, South Korea (81%), Turkey (69%), and Germany (67%). By contrast, China has managed to keep its energy import dependency at just 21%, thanks to significant domestic energy production-particularly from renewables-and large-scale electrification of its economy.

The import cost of a solar panel ‘pays back’ in just one year

A $100 million investment in solar panels can generate as much electricity in a year as burning imported gas costing the same amount. Unlike fossil fuels, which require ongoing spending, solar panels are a one-time expense that can offset gas import costs within a year and save billions over their 30-year lifespan.

Beyond the cost of the panels themselves, installing solar panels involves additional expenses-such as labor, land, and financing-which International Renewable Energy Agency estimated at about $0.50 per watt in 2023. To reduce future reliance on imports, many countries are investing in domestic battery manufacturing.

The world is already producing enough solar and wind

In 2024, global wind and solar power generation reached 4,626 terawatt-hours (TWh). At the same time, global demand for motor gasoline amounted to 27.25 million barrels per day-equivalent to 14,042 TWh of energy. However, internal combustion engines are highly inefficient, converting only about 24% of that energy into useful work, which means just 3,370 TWh were actually used.

Electric vehicles, by contrast, are around 84% efficient, making much better use of electricity. If all of the wind and solar power generated in 2024 had been used to power electric vehicles, it would have delivered approximately 3,886 TWh of usable energy-enough to fully replace gasoline in the global vehicle fleet.

The share of renewables in global electricity generation reached 15% in 2024-three times higher than seven years earlier. And according to IEA projections, electricity demand from electric vehicles is expected to grow nearly tenfold by 2030.
 

23.04.2025, 19:52 62341

No request for help from nationals in Türkiye after 6.2M earthquake - Kazakh MFA

No request for help from nationals in Türkiye after 6.2M earthquake - Kazakh MFA
Images | Depositphotos
The General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Istanbul has not received any requests for help from Kazakhstani nationals after a powerful 6.2M earthquake in Türkiye’s Istanbul, with a series of aftershocks, on April 23, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that there are 1,137 citizens of Kazakhstan registered at the General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Istanbul.

It is closely monitoring developments in cooperation with Turkish authorities and diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan in the country, says the statement.

Kazakhstani nationals are urged to keep calmness and vigilant as well as follow the local authorities’ guidance.
 

22.04.2025, 13:23 71276

Sculptor Zurab Tsereteli passes away at 91

Sculptor Zurab Tsereteli passes away at 91
Images | ria.ru
Sculptor and President of the Russian Academy of Arts Zurab Tsereteli has passed away at the age of 91, his aide Sergey Shagulashvili told TASS.

Zurab Konstantinovich passed away at 1:30 a.m. Now we are deciding when to hold the wake," he said.


According to him, the death occurred due to heart failure.

Tsereteli is an artist and a sculptor, an educator and a public figure, People’s Artist of the USSR, Georgia and Russia, the President of the Russian Academy of Arts.

He was born in Tbilisi, Georgia. Tsereteli was in charge of many large-scale art projects. In 1970-1980, he was the art director of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in 1980 - the art director of the Moscow Olympics, in 1995, he oversaw the construction of the Poklonnaya Hill memorial in Moscow and the reconstruction of the interior of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.

His works are located in streets and squares, state and public buildings in Moscow and other cities in Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States and abroad.
 

22.04.2025, 09:06 87016

Over 140,000 girls vaccinated against HPV in Kazakhstan

There are 35,204 girls aged 11-13 eligible for the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination in Zhambyl region, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Zhambyl region education department.

Vaccination against HPV helps protect against cervical cancer. It is recommended that girls be vaccinated at the age of 11-13.

Vaccination is voluntary, though the region carries out a public awareness campaign. 82 seminars were held in the region this year, and 2,838 health workers passed training to administer the HPV vaccine. Over 330 meetings and roundtable discussions involving 2,200 teachers, 6,700 parents, and 5,500 schoolgirls were held.

There are 343 medical aid posts at schools and 281 vaccination rooms at medical facilities, and 30 mobile vaccination brigades in the region.

The region has 22,942 doses of the vaccine produced in the U.S.

It is recommended to administer two doses of the HPV vaccine.

 Over 140,000 girls have already received the first dose of the vaccine throughout Kazakhstan.
 

21.04.2025, 15:10 87271

Rare planetary alignment of Venus, Saturn, Moon at the close of April

Rare planetary alignment of Venus, Saturn, Moon at the close of April
Images | NASA/JPL-Caltech
A rare 'smiley face' triple conjunction is coming to Earth's morning skies around April 24th and 25th when Venus, Saturn and the crescent moon form a celestial smirk near the horizon, WAM reports.

That's when a rare celestial spectacle called a triple conjunction will occur. On the morning of Friday, Venus, Saturn and the crescent moon will appear close together in the predawn sky, forming a triangular formation reminiscent of a smiley face, according to NASA.

The arrangement of Venus, Saturn and a slender crescent Moon may create a unique visual phenomenon resembling a smiling face in the sky, NASA Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson said.

The two planets will act as the "eyes" of the "smile," with the delicate crescent Moon forming the "mouth," Culbertson added. Venus will be the brighter of the two planets.

This alignment will be visible to anyone who has a clear view of the eastern horizon before sunrise on 25th April.
 

20.04.2025, 10:30 103471

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Easter greetings to Kazakhstanis

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Easter greetings to Kazakhstanis
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered his greetings to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Orthodox Easter, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Kazakh President said: "This bright holiday represents spiritual renewal and purification, offering hope and joy to all who believe. It’s deeply symbolic that Catholics, Protestants and Orthodox Christians mark Easter on the same Sunday this year".

Tokayev highlighted the role of Christianity and other religions in the everyday life of the society.

Upholding the high humanist principles, Easter traditions have long been promoting family values and greater unity and solidarity within the nation, encouraging kindness and accord, he said.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed his confidence that the nationwide unity, mutual understanding and harmony between representatives of all ethnic groups and religions will secure sustainable progress of Kazakhstan.
 

18.04.2025, 10:39 119621

Telegram has always been compliant with EU laws - Durov responds to media allegations

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has pushed back against reports that his detainment in France last summer forced the messaging platform to begin complying with European regulations, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In a message posted on his Telegram channel, Durov addressed what he called a false claim published by a French newspaper. "Yesterday, a French newspaper claimed that my detainment in France last summer ‘finally’ forced Telegram to comply with European rules," he wrote, calling the allegation "false" because "Telegram has always been compliant with EU laws."

The information about this legal way to reach us could be obtained on our apps, website or just by googling ‘telegram EU police’ - long before my detainment in France. Why the French courts and police had been ignoring this process clearly defined by EU law is still a mystery to us, but it’s unfair to say that Telegram somehow ignored European rules. Paradoxically, it was French law enforcement that for some reason had been ignoring them," Durov said.


He continued, saying that "misinformation" will not be tolerated by him: "I love France and respect its police force, so I didn’t want to embarrass anyone by pointing out the above. But I cannot ignore when such obvious misinformation about Telegram is spread."

Durov added that Telegram has consistently invested in legal compliance and "in the EU in particular, we always start preparing to comply with laws years before they even come into force."

Back in August 2024, Durov was detained in Paris on August 24, spent four days in custody, and appeared in court. The investigation revolved around the alleged involvement in offenses spanning 12 different charges, with French authorities believing Telegram was used in connection to these crimes. In his first statement after the detention, Durov also pointed out that media portrayals of Telegram are "absolutely untrue."
 

