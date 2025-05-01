This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, Hong Kong to launch direct flights
relevant news
Baby weighing 1 kg undergoes successful heart surgery in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
How renewables could power every car on Earth
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
No request for help from nationals in Türkiye after 6.2M earthquake - Kazakh MFA
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Sculptor Zurab Tsereteli passes away at 91
Zurab Konstantinovich passed away at 1:30 a.m. Now we are deciding when to hold the wake," he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 140,000 girls vaccinated against HPV in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Rare planetary alignment of Venus, Saturn, Moon at the close of April
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Easter greetings to Kazakhstanis
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Telegram has always been compliant with EU laws - Durov responds to media allegations
The information about this legal way to reach us could be obtained on our apps, website or just by googling ‘telegram EU police’ - long before my detainment in France. Why the French courts and police had been ignoring this process clearly defined by EU law is still a mystery to us, but it’s unfair to say that Telegram somehow ignored European rules. Paradoxically, it was French law enforcement that for some reason had been ignoring them," Durov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
24.04.2025, 10:38China to launch Chang'e-8 lunar mission around 2029, collaborating with international partners 25.04.2025, 23:3049996President highlighted new public policy points at session of Assembly of People, says Karin 25.04.2025, 16:3445671How renewables could power every car on Earth 24.04.2025, 11:0641401Kazakh taekwondo athletes pocket 2 medals at international tournament in China 25.04.2025, 14:2838516Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin hold talks 18.04.2025, 11:41127451Man kills two with police mother’s gun at Florida State University 18.04.2025, 10:39119566Telegram has always been compliant with EU laws - Durov responds to media allegations 17.04.2025, 20:56110541Script for Genealogy of Kazakh Khans added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register 20.04.2025, 10:30103431Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Easter greetings to Kazakhstanis 17.04.2025, 19:58103096Tokayev briefed on preparations for 34th session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People