09.02.2024, 12:38 13121
Kazakhstan introduces face mask rule in public places
Images | pixabay.com
Tell a friend
Chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova decreed to make face masks mandatory in public places to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, measles, flu and other air-communicable infectious diseases, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the decree, mask wearing is mandatory in healthcare organizations, airports, railway stations, bus stations, markets, shopping malls, theatres, cinemas, public service centers, banks, etc.
Besides, face-mask regime is introduced for those travelling by public transport, planes and trains.
The decree enters into force upon its signing.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
09.02.2024, 19:52 12946
Over 20 flights delayed at Astana airport
Tell a friend
As of today, 6 out of 78 scheduled departing flights and 15 out of 79 scheduled arriving flights are delayed at Astana airport, Kazinform News Agency cites the airport’s press service.
The flights were delayed due to late arrival of the aircraft, it said in a statement.
Snow removal works on the runway are carried out continuously.
For more information contact the airline or call centre at 8 (7172) 702-999 or visit the official website of the Astana International Airport nn-airport.kz.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.02.2024, 14:54 12761
48 road sections closed down as snowstorms batter 10 regions
Tell a friend
Snowfalls and low visibility forced authorities to close down 48 road sections in 10 regions oof Kazakhstan today, February 9, Kazinform News Agency learnt from QazAvtoJol press service.
The roads are shut down in Akmola, Abai, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Ulytau regions.
519 snow removal vehicles and 864 people are deployed in snow-clearing operations as of now.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.02.2024, 17:24 20296
Flights canceled at Astana Airport amid winter storm
Images | pixabay.com
Tell a friend
The international airport of Astana has canceled seven outbound flights and eight inbound flights out of the 72 planned flights. Besides, six outbound flights and 12 inbound flights are delayed, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the airport’s press service, bad weather as well as flight safety measures is the cause of flight cancelations and delays.
The airport recorded 19mps wind with gusts of up to 23mps.
Passengers are advised to contact airlines for up-to-date information and the status of flights and possible changes in schedule.
Information on flights is available on the Astana international airport’s official website www.nn-airport.kz or via the call center by calling 8 (7172) 702-999.
The airport’s press service added that clean-up works are ongoing at the airport, with the involvement of 23 units of machinery.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.02.2024, 13:22 21266
Police detains woman suspected of killing her two kids in Turkistan
Images | polisia.kz
Tell a friend
The woman suspected of killing her two kids was detained in a hotel in Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The entire staff of police department of Turkistan region, neighboring regions and cities were involved in the search operation.
An investigation into the murder was launched.
All medican and forensic examinations were assigned.
As reported, bodies of two kids were found in a rental apartment in Turkistan. Police was searching for a woman, mother of children, who had told her friend about the death of the children and their location.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.02.2024, 18:53 23761
We did everything we could - Roman Sklyar on search for JSC Maikainzoloto's buried bus
Images | instagram / pavlodar_region
Tell a friend
On the sidelines of today’s extended meeting of the Cabinet, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar explained why the Ministry of Emergencies did not attract foreign rescuers to the search for the bus with rescue workers which fell into an inactive gold mine in Pavlodar region and still remains buried under ground, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Sklyar, there was no need in attraction of foreign rescuers, since it is an unprecedented case.
The Ministry of Emergencies made every effort to save their colleagues. The organization whose workers died did everything it could, said he.
The issue of halting the search works at the bottom of the mine is being considered now since there is a huge risk for the rescuers. On February 3, a three-meter underground hole formed during the excavation works. The rescuers and the excavator were immediately lifted to the surface.
The operation has been resumed today, but the rescuers are not involved in them.
On the night of January 4, a bus carrying three rescuers fell under ground as rockfall occurred in the territory of JSC Maikainzoloto. The bodies of two people were found immediately. Search for other two people is ongoing.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.02.2024, 20:55 34756
Measles cases surging in N Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
370 measles were recorded in North Kazakhstan at large, of which 129 since the beginning of the year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
More than half of them are persons aged 15 years old and above. 157 cases were detected in children under 14 years, deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region Arman Kushbasov said.
Measles can be serious and lead to severe complications such as ear infections, pneumonia, tracheitis, bronchitis, blindness, diarrhea and encephalitis. Children under the age of 5 years old and adults above 30 years old are at higher risk of complications.
As of today, nine kids and a pregnant woman are staying at the hospital. 181 measles cases were rolled out in the region, including 113 children’s beds.
The highest number of measles cases was reported in Petropavlovsk with 304 cases.
19,500 people were administered the measles vaccine as part of the additional vaccination campaign.
95 mobile vaccination brigades are working in the region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.02.2024, 19:46 34926
Almost 70 women killed in family violence incidents in Kazakhstan last year
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Violence against women and children is becoming one of the most pressing social problems in Kazakhstan with almost 70 women killed in violent attacks by their spouses or partners last year, Children’s Rights Ombudsman Dinara Zakiyeva said Monday, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In 2023 some 99,000 complaints were filed with police over domestic violence related incidents, Zakiyeva said at the presentation of a new draft law ensuring women’s rights and children's security.
A total of 2,452 crimes against children have been committed. On top of that, 69 women and 7 children were murdered as a result of violent attacks at home last year", she added.
Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, is working on the amendments to the draft law.
The entire country was shocked by a gruesome death of Saltanat Nukenova at the hands of her own husband and former member of the Kazakh Government Kuandyk Bishimbayev last year. Ex-minister Bishimbayev brutally beat his wife to death at one of the restaurants in the Kazakh capital in November 2023. He is currently locked up awaiting for the trial.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.02.2024, 17:21 31991
Love and Jealousy Are Always Close
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
In the whirlwind of February days, when the winter is preparing to hand over its dominion to spring, fiery passions will unfold on Astana Opera’s Grand Hall stage. Viewers are invited to take an exciting journey into the world of ballet: Boris Asafiev’s famous choreographic canvas The Fountain of Bakhchisarai will be presented on February 14 and 15. Along with stage arts masters, young dancers will take part in the production, and it will be a debut performance for them, Astana Opera press office reports.
Choreographer Rostislav Zakharov created one of the best examples of dramatic ballet - The Fountain of Bakhchisarai. Its literary basis was the poem of the same name by Alexander Pushkin. The celebrated choreographer has many merits, but his contribution is also great to the formation and development of the national choreographic art of our country. Thus, his creative work was awarded the high title of People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR. His original version of The Fountain of Bakhchisarai was very carefully passed on to the new generation of Astana Opera’s dancers by world ballet star Altynai Asylmuratova. She is deservedly considered the best Zarema of her time.
Astana Opera Ballet’s principal dancer Anel Rustemova said that preparing the part of Zarema with Altynai Asylmuratova is a tremendous experience. "I admire her literally at every rehearsal, because she not only shows us the movements, but also explains the emotional side of the role. Ms. Asylmuratova always says that we are all different, and everyone presents their part as they feel. At one time, she herself brilliantly performed Zarema. One can watch her stunning character portrayal endlessly. Everything is conveyed with such sensuality and precision, that there is no need to ask the question: "What emotions is the ballerina experiencing now?" I have been performing this role for several years. Of course, every part changes with every stage performance, because we grow, become spiritually enriched, and therefore, we can add new colors and emotions to our interpretation. What path a person has taken, easy or thorny - all this is truly visible onstage. I was very emotional from an early age, now it helps me feel the role and live it out onstage. I think that my Zarema "grows" every year precisely in the spiritual sense. When you take the stage for the first time, you think about technique more, about certain elements in the performance, but in subsequent performances you focus more on the emotional side," principal dancer Anel Rustemova says.
The role is also technically difficult, since it is a power role, all built on large leaps. We can say that the part even includes male jump elements. Zarema only appears in the second act, and her variations are literally consecutive. Plus, you need to add passion and genuine emotions to the technique and show it not at one hundred percent, but at two hundred percent. The part is close to me, because a woman’s inner world is represented here. In my opinion, Zarema cannot imagine life without love, without Ghirei, because he is her everything, and her heart and soul belong to the Khan. Here you need to show jealousy, passion, love, tenderness - all the feelings that a woman has. You must behave onstage in such a way that shows that you are the best in the harem. The reason is that there was no one more beautiful and more loved than her, and only with the appearance of Maria her life turned upside down and was divided into "before" and "after". Since childhood, when I saw Zarema onstage, I felt very sorry for her, despite the fact that she killed Maria. It is not difficult to understand why she took this step: she wanted to be last and only one," the ballerina added.
Thus, these days, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Anel Rustemova and the ballet company soloist Anastasia Zaklinskaya will present Zarema. Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Madina Unerbayeva and Adelina Tulepova will portray gentle Maria. Young ballet dancer Aidan Kalzhan is preparing for his debut as Khan Ghirei, and Zhanibek Imankulov will perform this role on the second day. Aidan Kalzhan noted that he performed such main parts as the Nutcracker Prince, Sultan Beibarys, Torero, and now another famous character will be added to the list, which is a great achievement for him.
Khan Ghirei in The Fountain Bakhchisarai is one of my dream parts, and I am getting closer to achieving it. This role requires great acting skills. You need to make the viewers feel his thoughts, and this is the complexity and a special feature of this role. My mentors and teachers taught me about the intricacies of performing this part, how I should behave onstage, and that even a simple attitude is of great importance. I hope to justify their trust," ballet dancer Aidan Kalzhan said.
In this magical atmosphere of talent and emotion, the audience will be treated to a unique experience, and the stage will be a testament to the majestic fusion of art and mastery.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
05.02.2024, 19:46Almost 70 women killed in family violence incidents in Kazakhstan last year 05.02.2024, 20:5534546Measles cases surging in N Kazakhstan 06.02.2024, 15:3533911President approves Olzhas Bektenov for the post of Kazakh PM 06.02.2024, 10:3232806President Tokayev to take part in Majilis plenary session 05.02.2024, 17:2131956Love and Jealousy Are Always Close 19.01.2024, 18:3185791Pope Francis thanks Kazakh President Tokayev for contribution to peace and harmony 16.01.2024, 13:0776221Kazakhstan plans to increase share of e-commerce to 20% by 2030 18.01.2024, 15:3275961Kazakhstan may reduce uranium production in 2024 18.01.2024, 12:0575446Almaty records highest jobless rate in Kazakhstan 22.01.2024, 21:3073841Spain, Kazakhstan to co-organize Middle Corridor conference - Secretary of State