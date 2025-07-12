President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with the President of the ICAO Council, Salvatore SciacchitanoPresident Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with the President of the ICAO Council, Salvatore Sciacchitano
Kazakhstan launches space telescope in Chile’s Atacama Desert
The Kazakhstani space telescope is located at the Obstech Observatory in the Atacama Desert, Chile, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
A statement issued on Thursday by Kazakhstan’s Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute confirms the launch of a Kazakhstani space telescope in Chile’s Atacama Desert. The project is part of the program aimed at creating an international telescope network.
The Institute informed earlier that the program’s objective is to study asteroids, active galactic nuclei, Gamma-ray bursts as well as variable celestial objects. The project also provides for the establishment of a scalable hardware and software platform with a unified data exchange format, automated control and maintenance system as well as the use of the network for fundamental and applied astrophysical research.
Earlier, head of the Institute’s Theoretical Astrophysics Department Denis Yurin said the decision to locate the Kazakhstani telescope in the Atacama Desert was made due to its unique geography, making it superior to locations in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.07.2025, 09:00 32226
Kazakhstan’s First National Urban Forum Launches a New Urban Agenda
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Akimat of Kyzylorda Region, and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme organized the First National Urban Forum of Kazakhstan. The event took place at the "Öner Ortalygy" venue, bringing together representatives of central and local government bodies, international organizations, the expert community, and the private sector, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Held under the theme "First National Urban Forum - A New Chapter for the Urban Agenda," the Forum marked the launch of Kazakhstan’s national urban policy development. Participants discussed priorities including inclusive planning, climate adaptation, digitalization of urban management, and financing urban transformation. Special attention was given to the role of small and medium-sized cities as drivers of regional development.
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Akan Rakhmetullin, delivered a welcome address, emphasizing the importance of partnership with UN-Habitat in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and improving the quality of life for citizens.
Improving the urban environment and enhancing our citizens’ quality of life is our shared goal. I am confident this Forum will serve as an effective platform for exchanging international experience and will be an important step toward advancing sustainable urbanization not only in Kazakhstan, but throughout Central Asia," the Kazakh diplomat emphasized.
The Forum featured thematic sessions, panel discussions, and a bilateral meeting between First Deputy Minister Rakhmetullin and Acting Deputy Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Rafael Tuts. The sides discussed current cooperation and further plans to strengthen collaboration.
As part of his visit to Kazakhstan, Acting Deputy Executive Director Tuts also visited Almaty and familiarized himself with the activities of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals.
The Forum forms part of Kazakhstan’s systematic efforts to implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals and deepen cooperation with international partners. In the final statement, participants reaffirmed their readiness to jointly develop and implement solutions aimed at creating inclusive, sustainable, and climate-neutral urban environments. Holding the first National Urban Forum in Kyzylorda was an important step towards building a balanced and modern urban policy that takes into account the interests of all regions of the country and is based on the best international practices.
07.07.2025, 20:47 55421
Drawing wisdom, strength from great victory in WWⅡ
China has just announced that it will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
On the morning of Sept. 3, Chinese President Xi Jinping will address a grand gathering held that day to mark the anniversary.
The commemoration events serve as a solemn tribute to the Chinese people's arduous and heroic resistance against Japanese militarist aggression, reaffirming the Chinese people's steadfast commitment to the path of peaceful development and to upholding world peace, carrying far-reaching and profound significance.
Remembering the past, honoring sacrifice
Commemoration is an act of remembrance.
Eighty years ago, after a grueling 14 years of tenacious resistance, the Chinese people achieved a great victory in the war against Japanese aggression, which also signaled the complete triumph of the global war against fascism.
It is a victory of justice over evil, light over darkness, and progress over reaction, a victory for not only the Chinese people, but also for all people around the world. It stands as an enduring chapter in the history of the Chinese nation and the global pursuit of justice.
Under the theme "Remember History, Honor the Martyrs, Cherish Peace, and Create the Future," the commemoration aims to honor the Chinese people's resolute resistance against Japanese militarist aggression, pay tribute to the heroes who gave their lives, and the international solidarity that helped make victory possible.
At its core, the remembrance reaffirms China's commitment to safeguarding the outcomes of World War II and respecting history.
A shared legacy of resistance
Commemoration is also about carrying forward a shared legacy.
The victory of Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression is the great triumph achieved through the collective efforts of the Chinese people, the anti-fascist alliance and all peoples around the world who opposed fascist aggression.
Countless peace-loving and justice-upholding nations, peoples, and international organizations offered invaluable support to China's efforts.
The Soviet Union provided China with large quantities of weapons and equipment, and the Flying Tigers from the United States created "The Hump" airlift to transport much-needed supplies to China.
Humanitarian heroes such as Canadian surgeon Norman Bethune, Indian doctor Dwarkanath S. Kotnis, German businessman John Rabe, and Bernhard Arp Sindberg from Denmark stood up against atrocities, saving countless lives. British journalist Michael Lindsay and international fighter Hans Shippe lent their voices and strength to China's cause.
On Sept. 3, a grand military parade will be held at Beijing's Tian'anmen Square to honor the spirit of the resistance against Japanese aggression and to reflect the character of a modern China that remains committed to peace.
China will invite foreigners who aided the country's resistance against Japanese aggression or representatives of their family members to observe the military parade, underscoring international solidarity and commemorating shared sacrifices in pursuit of peace and justice.
Learning from history, defending peace
Commemoration is also a solemn reminder of the costs of war and the value of peace.
All peace-loving peoples around the world must remember the history written in blood and sacrifice, resolutely safeguard the outcomes of World War II, uphold true multilateralism, and work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind and a brighter future for humanity.
Amid mounting global uncertainty and instability, China's solemn commemoration underscores its enduring commitment to safeguarding the victory of World War II, defending international fairness and justice, and advancing the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.
It also sends a clear message to the international community: in times of turmoil, it is essential to draw on the wisdom of history, to summon the strength and clarity needed to oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics.
In remembering the past, China looks to the future. Standing with all peace-loving nations and peoples, China will remain a guardian of historical memory, a partner in national development and rejuvenation, and a champion of global fairness and justice. Together, they will strive for a better future for all humanity.
The author is commenter on international affairs, People's Daily, By Liu Lingling
07.07.2025, 18:00 55006
Kazakh actor named best at SCO Film Festival in China
The closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries was held in China’s Chongqing city, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.
This year the festival brough together renowned filmmakers from the member countries, each of which presented two films in the Golden Camellia main competition program.
Kazakh actor Bakhyt Khajibayev was crowned the Best Actor title for his role in the Operation Nabat, featuring the seizure of a bus with 30 hostages in February 1992. Thanks to the professionalism of Kazakhstani law enforcement agencies, the operation ended without casualties.
The film was shot at the Sh. Aimanov Kazakhfilm Studio with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the National Cinema Support Center.
The second film presented by Kazakhstan was the drama Brothers directed by Darkhan Tulegenov, winner of more than 15 international awards, including the Spirit of Cinema Award at the Oldenburg International Film Festival. The film was screened during as part of a special program of the festival.
An international jury of nine well-known filmmakers from SCO countries judged the competition program.
04.07.2025, 23:57 82846
Dimash Qudaibergen to perform on stage with Plácido Domingo in Hanoi
On July 4, 2025, Dimash Qudaibergen arrived in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, Dimashnews reports.
At Noi Bai Airport, the Kazakhstani artist was warmly welcomed by fans from the local fan club. One of the Vietnamese Dears even greeted Dimash in Kazakh.
According to tradition, the welcome was filled with flowers, autographs, and heartfelt emotions: both for the artist and for the Dears meeting him for the first time on Vietnamese soil.
On July 6, Dimash will perform alongside Plácido Domingo and Kristine Opolais on the stage of the Ho Guom Theatre, accompanied by the Sun Symphony Orchestra.
The concert is being held in celebration of the second anniversary of the Ho Guom Theatre - one of the newest cultural landmarks of Vietnam’s capital.
03.07.2025, 21:40 94926
New direct air route links China's Xi'an with Kazakhstan's Shymkent
A new direct flight route connecting Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to Shymkent, Kazakhstan, was launched Thursday, Xinhua reports.
Operated by Kazakhstan's Scat Airlines, the inaugural flight departed Xi'an at 2:47 a.m. Beijing time, arriving in Shymkent at 4:50 a.m. local time.
Xi'an airport reported significant growth in its Central Asian traffic this year, handling over 78,000 passenger trips and 700 flights in the first half alone, up 40 percent and 19 percent year on year, respectively.
Previously taking at least 12 hours via connections, the travel time between the historically linked and economically close Belt and Road cities has been significantly slashed to five hours.
This route enhances Xi'an airport's role as a regional aviation hub and expands the "air bridge" between China and Central Asia. The airport now operates 58 international passenger routes, including 18 weekly flights to Central Asian nations.
03.07.2025, 10:57 94626
AI chatbots mimic empathy - emotional AI needs boundaries
The rapid rise of chatbots that mimic conversations with famous actors or sci-fi characters is raising growing concerns about their impact on users’ mental health. Experts are particularly worried about how such systems might affect emotionally vulnerable people, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing Nature.
Modern large language models (LLMs) have made interactions with AI feel surprisingly natural. Apps like Replika and Character.ai are gaining popularity among young people, letting them chat with AI versions of their favorite fictional or real-life figures. However, as neuroscientist Ziv Ben-Zion notes in an article for Nature, people react even to the smallest emotional cues, despite knowing they’re interacting with a program.
This sense of "human-likeness" comes from the fact that AI is trained on vast amounts of emotionally rich language. Its responses sound convincingly natural not because it understands emotions, but because it mimics the patterns of human speech.
Ben-Zion’s research showed that ChatGPT scored higher on anxiety scales after being prompted with emotionally intense tasks, such as describing traumatic events like car accidents or ambushes.
However, calming prompts related to meditation or imagining sunsets did lower these anxiety scores, though not back to baseline. As researchers emphasize, these are not real feelings, but when a chatbot responds with apparent empathy or distress, users can easily perceive it as genuine.
Such imitation of empathy can have serious consequences. In Belgium in 2023, a man died by suicide after six weeks of conversations with a chatbot that allegedly encouraged suicidal thoughts, suggesting his death could help save the planet from climate change and that death would lead to a "life in paradise together." In 2024, a Spanish-Dutch artist married a holographic AI after five years of cohabitation. Back in 2018, a Japanese man wed a virtual character, only to lose contact with her when the software became obsolete.
To prevent tragedies like these, Ziv Ben-Zion proposes four key safeguards for emotionally responsive AI:
Clear identification. Chatbots should continuously remind users that they are programs, not humans, and cannot replace real human support.
Monitoring psychological state. If a user shows signs of severe anxiety, hopelessness, or aggression, the system should pause and suggest professional help.
Strict conversational boundaries. AI should not simulate romantic intimacy or engage in conversations about death, suicide, or metaphysical topics.
Regular audits and reviews. Developers should involve psychologists, ethicists, and human-AI interaction specialists to assess chatbot safety.
Ben-Zion notes that the technical groundwork for these safeguards already exists; what remains is to enforce them through legislation. He emphasizes that AI’s emotional influence is not a bug, but a built-in feature that requires clear limits.
27.06.2025, 16:21 167806
Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana
Drones will help police track down vehicles listed in wanted bulletins, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Integrating the system with unmanned aerial vehicles will reportedly allow for real-time detection of offenders, debtors, and individuals avoiding alimony payments. The data will be instantly transmitted to police officers’ tablets, significantly enhancing operational efficiency.
Drones are becoming an essential part of our country’s digital infrastructure. They play a vital role in ensuring the safety of citizens and society as a whole. Currently, drones are used to monitor natural events and maintain public order. Kazakhtelecom is actively working on projects to integrate drones into urban video surveillance and forest monitoring systems, allowing for early fire detection through digital technology. The potential applications for drones across different sectors will continue to expand," said Kazakhtelecom Chairman Bagdat Mussin.
The project could be expanded and rolled out to other regions as well, pending positive results.
27.06.2025, 15:23 158531
Telegram received membership status at Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub
Telegram has officially received the status of a member of Astana Hub, the leading innovation cluster in Central Asia, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing Astana Hub.
Today, Telegram is one of the five most downloaded applications in the world and has more than a billion active users per month. It is an independent technology platform focused on speed, scalability, stability and data protection," the organization’s website reads.
In addition to that, the web applications built into Telegram - Mini Apps - allow the creation of services, marketplaces and games that attract more than 500 million users monthly.
In 2024, the internal currency Telegram Stars was launched, which application developers can convert into Toncoin. The platform consistently follows the principles of digital security: no personal data is required during registration, the source code is open, and encryption protocols are available for audit," the hub said.
In June 2024, Telegram founder Pavel Durov came to Kazakhstan at the invitation of Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev. During his trip, he toured Astana Hub to explore its infrastructure, IT company support programs, and the potential of the local market. As a result of the visit, a Telegram office was later opened at Astana Hub.
Joining the Astana Hub ecosystem opens up new opportunities for Telegram for joint projects, exchange of experience and development of digital products in both the domestic and global markets," Astana Hub noted.
