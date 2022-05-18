Kazakhstan lowers dependence on poultry imports – Agriculture Minister

Images | Depositphotos

Kazakhstan managed to lower significantly dependence on poultry imports, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government’s meeting, Minister Karashukeyev noted that Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector demonstrates a relatively robust development evidenced by stable rates of growth of head count for cattle and poultry, improvement of their quality indicators, growing volume of livestock production, etc.

He also pointed out that the country is self-sufficient for beef, mutton, horse meat and eggs. Kazakhstan has managed to lower its dependence on poultry imports from 51% to 35% in the past three years, Yerbol Karashukeyev stressed.

This, according to him, happened mainly thanks to the measures of state support which are growing year on year.

Minister Karashukeyev went on to add that the sector has become investment-worthy.

Earlier Minister Karashukeyev revealed that over 50 cattle breeding investment projects to the tune of KZT 70 billion had been developed in Kazakhstan last day.