Kazakhstan marks Day of State Symbols

Today on the 4th of June Kazakhstan marks the Day of State Symbols.





The state symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan are its National Flag, the National Emblem and the National Anthem which is established in the Constitutional law. The State Symbols of the Republic of Kazakhstan were adopted on June 4, 1992. The National Emblem was designed by well-known architects Zhandarbek Malibekov and Shot-Aman Ualikhanov. The National Flag was the brainchild of designer and artist Shaken Niyazbekov. The music for the National Anthem was composed by Shamshi Kaldayakov and the lyrics was penned by Zhumeken Nazhimedenov and First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.





The National Flag is a rectangular breadth of blue color with the image of the sun in its center with a soaring steppe eagle underneath. Along the flagstaff there is a vertical band with the national ornamental patterns.





The National Emblem has the shape of a circle (wheel). The central element of the Emblem is the image of shanyrak (an arched cross-shaped top of the Kazakh yurt) against a sky blue background which irradiates uyks (supports or bearings of the yurt) in the form of sunrays to all sides. On both right and left sides of shanyrak there are the images of mythical winged quarter horses. At the top of the Emblem there is a volumetric five-pointed star. There is also the inscription "Qazaqstan" at the bottom of the Emblem.





The National Anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan was adopted several times in the history of Kazakhstan. A nationwide contest for composing music and writing lyrics of the National Anthem was announced in 1943. Following the results of the competition, it was decided to choose the lyrics of the anthem penned by Kayum Mukhamedkhanov. Mukan Tulebayev, Yevgeny Brusilovsky and Latif Khamidi became the composers of the first anthem. The creative team represented by Kazakhstan's famous poets Kayum Mukhamedkhanov, Abdilda Tazhibayev and Gabit Musrepov were the authors of the lyrics. The anthem was used for 50 years. The new Anthem was adopted in 2006 and is based on the patriotic song "Menyn Kazakhstanym" (My Kazakhstan) which is popular among the people and written in 1956, with music by Shamshi Kaldayakov and lyrics by Zhumeken Nazhimedenov. First President Nursultan Nazarbayev modified the original lyrics of the song.













