Kazakhstan population is approaching 19 million

The population of Kazakhstan as of February 2021 stands at 18 million 897 thousand, the Bureau of National Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms reports.





The population of the country as of February 1, 2021 stands at 18 897.9 thousand, including urban population - 11 169.7 thousand (59.1%), rural - 7 728.2 thousand (40.9%) people, " the Bureau’s website says.





As noted, compared to February 1, 2020, the population has grown by 244.4 thousand people, i.e. 1.3%. Men make up 48.5% of the population, women - 51.5%.





According to the Bureau, the natural increase in the country's population in January 2021 compared to January 2020 decreased by 821 (3.6%), to 216.8 thousand people. The natural increase per 1,000 population is 13.44 people.





The processed information contained in the civil status records of the Civil Registry Office, says that the number of births in January 2021 was 34.2 thousand, which is 0.6% less than in the corresponding term of 2020. The total birth rate per 1,000 people made up 21.17 births, "the Bureau notes.





The number of deaths during the same term is 12.5 thousand people, which is 5.1% more than in January 2020. The overall mortality rate is 7.73 deaths per 1,000 people.





In addition, in January 2021, compared to the corresponding term of 2020, the number of registered arrivals to the country decreased by 57.8% and made 79,290 people, the number of those who left the country decreased by 43% and made 80,199 people, the balance of migration stands at 909 people.





The main migration exchange of the country is within the CIS. The share of arrivals from the CIS and departures to these countries is 81.9% and 84.8%, respectively," the Bureau says.





The number of migrants moving within the republic decreased too, by 19.1%.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.