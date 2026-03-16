Kazakhstan's constitutional referendum: Voter turnout at 19.21% as of 10:00 am

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Voter turnout in the republican referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan was at 19.21 percent during the first three hours of voting, the country’s Central Referendum Commission reported, Qazinform News Agency reports.





According to the Commission, a preliminary voter turnout stood at 19.21% as of 10:00 am local time in the vote on the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution.





At a briefing, member of the Central Referendum Commission Lyazzat Suindik said that by 10:00 am, 19.21% of citizens included on the voter lists, or 2,393,844 people, had received ballots.





In total, 12,461,796 citizens across the country are eligible to participate in the vote.





Voter turnout ranking by regions as of 10:00 am:





Karaganda region - 26.64%

Kyzylorda region - 24.02%

Aktobe region - 21.80%

Shymkent city - 21.36%

Turkistan region - 21.21%

Zhetysu region - 21.01%

Astana city - 20.68%

East Kazakhstan region - 20.64%

Ulytau region - 20.31%

Akmola region - 19.82%

Atyrau region - 19.44%

Kostanay region - 19.24%

West Kazakhstan region - 18.80%

North Kazakhstan region - 18.72%

Mangystau region - 18.53%

Zhambyl region - 18.49%

Almaty region - 18.10%

Abai region - 17.98%

Pavlodar region - 16.36%

Almaty city - 9.54%