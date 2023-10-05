03.10.2023, 18:34 15316
Kazakhstan’s population nears 20 million
Images | instagram-kff_team
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s population stood at 19,944,726 as of September 1, 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to the National Statistics Bureau, the country saw the overall growth of 177,919 in its population since the year’s beginning.
Those residing in cities are estimated at 12,368,662 and in rural areas - 7,576,064.
Women number 10,205,957 and men 9,738,769.
In the period from January to August this year, the country registered a total of 258,011 births, and 85,989 deaths.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
04.10.2023, 11:27 10386
Israel reports new case of dengue fever
Tell a friend
The Israeli Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported a new case of dengue fever, Xinhua reports.
The ministry noted in a statement that the patient in the new case returned from Thailand last month, adding that he is in good condition.
This is the second patient diagnosed with the mosquito-borne viral illness in Israel after an infection of a student was reported on Friday. The student returned from Mexico recently.
Following the detection of the new case, the Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection ordered pest control in the patient's home area to exterminate mosquitoes and prevent the potential spread of infection.
According to the ministry, this is the 30th case of the dengue virus detected in Israel in 2023. All these patients returned from abroad, with no local infections.
Dengue fever exhibits a spectrum of severity and its symptoms usually manifest within four to 10 days following a mosquito bite.
Symptoms of dengue fever can include sudden high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, rash, bleeding from the nose or gums, and easy bruising.
In severe cases, the infection can lead to shock, organ failure, and even death.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.10.2023, 13:03 15626
We should apply strictest measures: Alikhan Smailov speaks out about drunk and deprived drivers licenses
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Measures to ensure road safety were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Kozhayev reported that this year there is a decrease in the main indicators of accidents: traffic accidents by 13% (from 8,253 to 9,429), the number of injured people by 16% (from 12,394 to 10,448), deaths by 1% (from 1,478 to 1,468). However, despite the overall positive trend, in Almaty, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan and Zhetisu regions still remains a high level of accidents.
At the same time, it was noted that this year more than 5.5 million violations of traffic rules were stopped, about 15 thousand drivers were detained in the state of alcohol intoxication, 9 thousand people were deprived of driving rights, 15 thousand people were subjected to administrative arrest, more than 215 thousand pedestrians were fined.
Marat Kozhayev noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs has made amendments to the Rules of taking auto exams: the process of their passing is now monitored through online broadcasting, the rule of mandatory registration of trainees in the information system "Auto School" has been introduced, which eliminates the possibility of adjusting the lists.
The second package of amendments is currently being developed. In particular, the transition to electronic certificates of completion of training courses and medical certificates is planned, and the issue of abolition of independent training of drivers is being worked out.
Along with this, it was emphasized that with the support of akimats, digital solutions are being actively introduced in the sphere of road safety. Now 22 thousand automatic cameras for fixing traffic violations are installed on the roads. With their help 50% of all violations are registered. In Astana and Shymkent, this figure has reached 70%. The work on introduction of such systems in the regions continues.
In parallel, measures are taken against persistent violators through the "Korgau" program. It allows to automatically identify cars with false license plates, without insurance, wanted or violating traffic rules and not paying fines.
Minister of Emergency Situations Syrym Sharipkhanov and Acting Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev also made reports at the meeting.
Prime Minister pointed out that in Almaty region the highest rates of deaths on the roads, in Turkestan region there is an increase in the number of accidents, deaths and injuries, and in Abay region there is almost 2-fold increase in the accident rate in general. Akims of the regions Marat Sultangaziev, Darhan Satybaldy and Nurlan Urankhayev made comments on these issues.
As the Head of Government noted, this year there has been a decrease in the number of road accidents and victims. Nevertheless, still an average of 5-6 people die on the roads per day.
Behind each figure there are lives and health of people. Unfortunately, we have a very low level of driving culture and discipline. We are toughening criminal and administrative responsibility for traffic offenses. But at the same time, the police still detain thousands of drunk drivers and those who have previously been deprived of their driving license. Undoubtedly, the strictest measures should be applied to such offenders," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, it is necessary to increase the number of cameras in populated areas, and on the roads of republican importance to more actively use hardware and software complexes.
Prime Minister noted that the situation with road safety causes fair complaints from the population. Only since the beginning of the year more than 62 thousand official appeals in the field of road traffic have been received from citizens. They are among the top 10 complaints.
For example, the process of taking examinations for obtaining a license is criticized as being highly corrupt. There are serious questions about the quality of technical inspections of vehicles. Also, one of the causes of accidents is inadequate road infrastructure.
Even in populated areas there are sections of roads and streets without lighting, crosswalks, signs and traffic lights. All this leads to casualties, including among children. Therefore, our main task in this area is to develop systemic measures to improve road safety, reduce accidents and deaths," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
In this regard, the head of the Government instructed to conduct a detailed analysis of the accident rate in the context of each region and to strengthen supervision of road traffic on the most accident-prone areas.
It is also necessary to work out the issue of abolishing the possibility of independent training of drivers of vehicles. This step has not justified itself. Together with the Ministry of Digital Development it is necessary to ensure the quality of license exams," Alikhan Smailov said.
In conclusion, he instructed to take additional measures to streamline the activities of private cabs, especially on intercity routes, to develop a mechanism for effective control over the quality of vehicle inspection, to take measures to expand the network of violation cameras and the development of highway medical and rescue stations, including the creation of mobile mobile teams.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.10.2023, 12:58 15806
Kazakhstan to launch 170 new projects in food industry, machine building and metallurgy this year
Tell a friend
Development of manufacturing industry of Kazakhstan considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As reported by the Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapaev, at the end of 2022 the industry took 13.4% of the GDP of the country, which is the third indicator in terms of contribution to the economy after trade and mining. The dynamics in terms of production volume is also positive: last year, 21.1 trillion tenge worth of products were produced, which is 2.2 times more than five years ago.
At the same time, over the past 8 months, the volume of production in the manufacturing industry amounted to 14 trillion tenge with an increase of 3.1% compared to the same period of the previous year. In terms of industries, the machine-building industry showed a strong dynamics of 28.1% due to the production of motor vehicles (+42.2%), machinery and equipment (+22.5%), as well as electrical equipment (+34.3%). In the light industry, the growth of 19.8% is due to the production of textiles (+35.9%), while in the chemical industry - at the level of 3.1% due to the production of ammophos (+44.8%).
The Minister emphasized that there are about 20 thousand enterprises in the industry, which provide more than 613 thousand permanent jobs. As part of the implementation of the President's Address, measures will be taken to deepen processing and provide enterprises of the manufacturing industry with raw materials, the formation of basic infrastructure, the implementation of large and strategic investment projects, as well as providing the market with a sufficient amount of preferential financing.
Nurbolat Aidapkelov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Management Holding "Baiterek" JSC, also made a report on measures to develop the manufacturing industry.
Prime Minister emphasized that according to the results of 8 months in Akmola region there is a decrease in investment in manufacturing industry by 70%, in Aktobe region and Ulytau region there is a decrease in production by 18%. Akims of the regions Marat Akhmetzhanov, Askhat Shakharov and Berik Abdygaliuly made comments.
Having listened to the speakers, Alikhan Smailov reminded that in his Address to the Nation, the Head of State defined the most important task to form a strong industrial framework of the country. The manufacturing sector is the basis for successful industrial development of any state.
Within the framework of the Industrialization Map, 170 projects in the food industry, construction industry, machine building, metallurgy and other sectors are planned to be commissioned this year. This will create about 12.5 thousand permanent jobs," Prime Minister said.
He added that by order of the President a list of the largest projects for the creation of clusters of high processing in a number of priority areas is already being prepared. In particular, in oil, gas and carbon chemistry, deep processing of metals, uranium industry, machine building, production of auto components, fertilizers, etc.
This work will involve the maximum use of domestic resources, as well as the potential of off-take contracts," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
As the Prime Minister noted, projects on production of butadiene and polyethylene are at the stage of realization. At the same time, the International Centre for Development of Oil and Gas Engineering carries out effective work on localization of production of international companies and technology transfer. Thus, a number of new projects have already been launched to produce gas detectors, pumps and pressure sensors.
According to him, a high share of localization and transfer of modern technologies will also be ensured in the defense industry. At the same time, the Defense Industry Complex Development Fund will be specially created by the end of the year to support domestic enterprises.
Along with this, on the instructions of the Head of State, a draft Comprehensive Plan for the development of the machine-building industry is being prepared.
Its implementation will allow to increase production in this sphere more than 2 times, increase exports almost 3 times and investments in fixed assets 1.5 times," Alikhan Smailov said.
This year the Roadmap for the development of light industry will also be updated. It will provide for such measures as compensation of investment costs in the creation of textile production and support for domestic producers in government procurement.
In general, all the main directions and tasks for the development of the manufacturing sector have already been outlined. Now it is necessary to ensure their active implementation," Prime Minister emphasized.
In conclusion, he outlined the need to develop new approaches to the introduction of innovative technologies at enterprises, the mechanism of priority provision of large projects with infrastructure and resource reserves, as well as to intensify work to attract investment.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.10.2023, 18:53 15976
Astana Opera Is Changing the Cultural Image of the Capital
Tell a friend
Now information about the Astana Opera’s performances can be found not only on the internet. Rounded advertisement displays with theatrical billboards inviting the population to exciting events taking place at the country’s main stage venue will adorn many of the capital’s streets and avenues. These stands carry a piece of theatrical magic, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement before the upcoming event, Astana Opera press office reports.
With the appearance of theatrical stands on the streets, the Astana Opera will become closer to the residents and guests of the capital. Now everyone can easily get acquainted with the repertoire and choose a performance to suit their taste. This new solution will give the city additional charm and make its life more culturally rich. And the symphony of colors, shapes and textures of the poster itself will attract the eyes of passersby and create a festive atmosphere on the streets of our city. From images of dancing ballerinas to large-scale scenes from opera productions, each stand will "invite" citizens on a fascinating journey into the world of theatrical art.
These theatrical beauties recently turned up on the streets. To be honest, we were not particularly interested in opera and ballet productions before, but the billboards attracted our attention. It was interesting to see what was currently being staged at the capital’s opera house. My wife and I purchased tickets to the ballet La Sylphide and were very impressed by the performance we saw. I think that the Astana Akimat together with the Astana Opera are doing a good educational work," the city resident Darkhan Tuleuov shared.
It should be noted that the stands adorn different parts of the city. They can be seen near the capital’s park, circus, botanical garden, embankment, Eurasian University and many other places.
Soon, theatrical stands will become an integral part of the cultural life of Astana. After all, they are designed to remind us all that art can be closer than we think.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.09.2023, 12:08 45721
Most of Karaganda city left without electricity
Tell a friend
More than half of the city remained without electricity, Kazinform reports.
It is not clear yet what caused the power outages and how many people were left without electricity. A breakdown in the technological process occurred at the TPP-3, the akimat’s press service said in a statement.
As earlier reported, heavy downpours and hail battered the city last night. It is not clear whether the bad weather conditions are linked to the power system disbalance at the TPP.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.09.2023, 19:32 76186
West Kazakhstan to start selling saiga meat
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Two companies of West Kazakhstan region will begin selling saiga meat legally, Kazinform reports.
One company is based in Zhanakala district, and another is in Akzhaiyk district.
According to Nurlan Rakhymzhanov, chief of the forestry and wildlife protection department, experts of Zhangir Khan Agrarian and Technical University have compiled a justification statement, under which the number of saiga antelopes in the region should not exceed 500,000-600,000. To date, their number is about 1 million 800 thousand.
The increased number of saiga antelopes may lead to crops damage and negatively affect the ecological situation in the region.
On September 19, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources decreed to include saigas into the list of animals subject to regulation.
The animals will be driven into corral nets and will be kept there. Nobody will shoot them. This work is set to being in the first decade of October," Rakhymzhanov added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.09.2023, 18:21 76351
Puss in Boots Strides across Astana
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
The Astana Opera’s new production of César Cui’s children’s opera Puss in Boots based on Charles Perrault’s work will be a welcome autumn gift for young viewers. The beloved fairytale will be presented to residents and guests of the capital at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall on October 14 and 15, Astana Opera press office reports.
The stage director of the fairytale opera, which premiered with great success this year, was the laureate of the prestigious international competitions Nano-Opera and Digital Opera Yerenbak Toikenov. The well-known story about a savvy cat who asked his owner to buy him boots, and then solved all his problems by making the poor miller’s son a marquis with a luxurious castle and a beautiful princess for his wife, played with fresh colors in the young talented director’s interpretation.
Working on an opera for a children’s audience places a special responsibility on its production team and performers, since in this case the performance is intended to be educational in nature, instill in children moral and ethical values, develop artistic taste and introduce them to the world of musical theatre. In my opinion, staging for young audiences is much more difficult in all respects. A different principle of acting is used here, because if the children do not believe what is happening onstage, they will be distracted," the director shares. "In the production we used projections and created hand-drawn animations of various interesting characters. For example, the image of the Ogre was created using a beautiful costume, but his transformation into a lion and a mouse were depicted thanks to projections. Fortunately, we managed to get the message across and during the premiere the children followed the action with bated breath, and the applause showed how warmly they greeted the performers."
The stage director said that one of the innovations introduced was the participation of the opera house’s children’s choir in the fairytale opera, which had not previously been used in César Cui’s work.
Of course, the production process with child artists has its own special aspects. On the one hand, working with them is very interesting. The younger the children are, the more authentic their acting is, the more sincere their belief in what they are doing. However, on the other hand, there are certain difficulties involved: the composition of the team changes, someone might leave, someone might forget something, and each time we start reworking the material from scratch. Here I should also mention the work of the author of the musical edition, Alikhan Idrissov. He perfectly orchestrated the arrangement of the score for children’s voices, while preserving the composer’s original idea and musical dramaturgy," Yerenbak Toikenov concluded.
It should be noted that on these days, the Astana Opera’s opera soloists, orchestra, supernumeraries and children’s choir will perform under the baton of the music director of the production Elmar Buribayev. Shyngys Rassylkhan is expected to debut as the Ogre. The opera company director is the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, and the director of the children’s choir is Altynganym Akhmetova.
It is worth adding that the program of the month will feature an educational concert for the younger theatregoers In the World of Music, dedicated to the International Music Day. On October 1, children will get to know the types of operatic voices and symphony orchestra instruments, and listen to popular works of national and world classical art.
A varied repertoire of exciting concerts and performances will also be offered to adult audiences. Thus, on October 4, the Composers Union of Kazakhstan will dedicate the concert Yel Zhuregi - Astana to the 25th anniversary of the capital. The union members’ works will be performed by the Astana Opera’s soloists and other Kazakh artists.
On October 8, the Gaziza Zhubanova State String Quartet under the direction of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yernar Myntayev will perform works by world classics Beethoven and Shostakovich, as well as music by the famous Kazakh composer Tolegen Mukhamejanov as part of the concert Music is Eternal: XIX, XX, XXI...
Music of Angels by world classics Tchaikovsky and Dvořák will be performed on October 17 in the interpretation of virtuoso musicians - violinists Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov and Yerkebulan Saparbayev, violists Darkhan Sadvakassov, Gulnara Tleugabylova, cellists Kurvanzhan Akhatov, Yermek Kurmanayev, as well as pianist Anara Kamelinova.
On October 20 and 21, Rossini’s brilliant comic opera La Scala di Seta will bring a good mood and kind smiles to the listeners. The music director and conductor of the production, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin, will take the helm of the opera house’s chamber orchestra. Talgat Allabirinov is preparing the part of Dormont.
Concert Zhetigen-anyz of the Saryarqa folk music ensemble of the Yerkegali Rakhmadiev State Academic Philharmonic will take place on October 27. Soloist - zhetigen performer Karagoz Gassimova.
The concert of the Turkish quintet Golden Horn Brass, which will take place on October 28 with the support of the Turkish Embassy in the Republic of Kazakhstan, is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.
On October 29, the guest of the Evening of Baroque Music will be an artist from Italy - violinist and soprano singer Ketevan Abiatari, who will perform accompanied by the opera house’s chamber orchestra. The Astana Opera’s principal first violin Bagdat Abilkhanov will demonstrate to the audience the nuanced art of instrumental performance.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.09.2023, 17:26 81896
First snow falls in Markakol Nature Reserve in E Kazakhstan region
Images | instagram/markakol2023
Tell a friend
First snow covered the territory of Markakol Nature Reserve in the East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.
According to Kazhydromet, snow fell on the night of September 26.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
05.10.2023, 00:23Jordan's TAG Global interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan 29.09.2023, 15:3262276New CEO of Kazatomprom appointed 29.09.2023, 13:4561021Several large investment projects discussed by Government 28.09.2023, 20:4352026Alikhan Smailov holds Baiterek Holding's Board of Directors meeting 28.09.2023, 14:1248401Kazakhstan pockets 3rd gold at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou 30.09.2023, 09:4048171Kazakhstan wins triathlon bronze in Hangzhou 13.09.2023, 11:03107566Kazakhstan economy grows by 4.9% in 8 months 13.09.2023, 12:39103296Kazakhstan plans to increase IT services exports to $1 bln by 2026 19.09.2023, 09:09100371Head of State met with Rob Walton, President of GE Healthcare for Europe, Middle East and Africa 15.09.2023, 12:04A "quick wins" plan will be developed for joint projects between Kazakhstan and Hubei Province of China98131A "quick wins" plan will be developed for joint projects between Kazakhstan and Hubei Province of China 21.09.2023, 10:5896586CSTO foreign ministers meet in NY