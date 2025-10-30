Kazakhstan to launch centralized database for archaeological works

Bektenov Discusses Trade and Economic Cooperation with U.S. Presidential Envoy and First Deputy Secretary of StateBektenov Discusses Trade and Economic Cooperation with U.S. Presidential Envoy and First Deputy Secretary of State
Majilis deputies have approved in the first reading the draft law "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Protection of Historical and Cultural Heritage Sites," Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Majilisman Askhat Aimagambetov, the draft law was initiated by members of Parliament as part of the implementation of the President’s directive to organize and regulate archaeological activities.
The document is aimed at improving legislation on the protection and use of historical and cultural heritage sites within the field of archaeology.
Key provisions include reforming the licensing system for archaeological work and streamlining the collection and organization of data on archaeological monuments and sites.
To bring together all information on historical and cultural heritage sites discovered during archaeological excavations, the draft law also proposes establishing a "Unified Automated Information System for Archaeological Works."
In addition, the draft law outlines the functions of the "National Archaeological Service," to be coordinated by Margulan Institute of Archaeology. The service will be responsible for providing scientific, advisory, and analytical support for archaeological projects.
