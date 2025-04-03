31.03.2025, 15:08 10226
Kazakhstan to launch new routes and flights to Slovenia
At today’s talks with the President of Slovenia in Astana, the Kazakh President expressed interest in developing bilateral tourism ties between the two nations, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said there are many people in Kazakhstan interested in visiting Slovenia but facing certain issues. The first is visa requirements and the second is air routes and traffic. He revealed the country’s plans to add new routes and flights to the region.
The Head of State thanked Slovenia for supporting the resolution on establishing the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.04.2025, 15:57 5701
Gennady Golovkin participates in opening ceremony of World Boxing Cup stage in Brazil
The first stage of the World Boxing Cup, organized by the World Boxing Federation kicked off in the Brazilian city of Foz do Iguaçu, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The opening ceremony was attended by Gennady Golovkin, President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chair of the World Boxing's Olympic Commission.
Speakers at the event included Marcos Cândido de Brito, President of the Brazilian Boxing Federation, Elise Seignolle, President of the Pan American Boxing Confederation, and Acting General Secretary of WB, Mike McAtee.
Gennady Golovkin highlighted the importance of keeping boxing in the Olympic program for the Los Angeles 2028 Games and stressed the need for continued growth of the sport.
He also emphasized the significance of the World Cup in promoting boxing in South America. The Chair of the Olympic Commission expressed confidence that the competition would play a key role in preparing athletes for the upcoming Olympic Games.
31.03.2025, 13:30 11131
How many pink flamingos are there in Kazakhstan
In response to a request from the Kazinform News Agency, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan announced the number of pink flamingos living in the country.
The pink flamingo is included in the list of rare and endangered species of plants and animals in Kazakhstan. Its population is estimated at 10-50 thousand individuals. The Ministry is working to strengthen the protection of pink flamingo habitats in order to preserve and increase their numbers. In addition, the number of birds and the state of their ecosystems are regularly monitored", - the Ministry said.
According to the Ministry, in the areas where flamingos build their nests, there is a ban on flights of devices.
In order to reduce the factors threatening birds, a ban has been introduced on flights of devices flying low over the areas where flamingos are during the nesting period. Measures are also being taken against the illegal catch of Artemia, which is the main food for flamingos", - the response says.
Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the National Qurultay in Burabay that pink flamingos are in danger.
31.03.2025, 11:15 10031
Kazakhstan's snow leopards could share same fate as Caspian Tiger
According to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, the decline in the snow leopard population in Kazakhstan is affected not only by hunters and livestock breeders but also by mineral resource users, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The main obstacles to the growth of the snow leopard population include poaching, conflicts with livestock breeders, habitat disruption, reduction in ungulate populations, infrastructure projects, urbanization, and mineral extraction. Every year, 3-5 snow leopards die in Kazakhstan due to direct human impact," the Ministry's experts reported.
The Ministry believes that without improving conservation measures, the rare animal could face the same fate as the Caspian tiger.
Despite the measures being taken, the risk of the snow leopard's extinction in Kazakhstan due to climate change and the reduction of the global population remains high. If protection efforts are not sufficient, the population may decline even further, putting this species at risk of disappearing. This situation has previously led to the extinction of large predators such as the Caspian tiger," the Ministry stated.
19.03.2025, 18:11 41396
Almaty’s Medeu Skating Rink to close for two-year-long renovation
Almaty’s Medeu Skating Rink will close its doors when two-year renovations begin in late March, ending the 2025 season, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The world’s highest outdoor skating rink has been offering skating in evening hours starting from March 11 in the face of warmer weather, said the local authorities.
According to Almaty’s construction department, plans for the renovation were first announced following the signing of the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) contract in 2025. The total estimated cost is to be revealed after the state expert appraisal is completed. The renovation is expected to take two years from 2025 to 2027.
The renovations include building flights of stairs for hiking routes around the skating rink, improving the southern slope along the Pravyi Yessentay River as well as the adjacent territory. An alley and promenade along the western part of the rink will be added. The two entry and exit elevators on the southeastern and southwestern parts of the rink for low-mobile visitors are set to be installed.
The rink’s refrigeration system, cooling system, technological plate with complete replacement of pipes, engineering system, communications and electrical equipment to improve energy efficiency will be upgraded.
Renovations also eye shift to gas heat, space heating system upgrade and seat heating.
14.03.2025, 12:28 70851
First microchip ‘designed in Kazakhstan’ paves the way for innovation
A team of researchers from Nazarbayev University have made a significant step in advancing Kazakhstan’s semiconductor industry by developing and testing the country's first microprocessor, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It took the team of scientists three months to design and test the microprocessor. As Assistant Professor of the NU School of Engineering and Digital Sciences, Nursultan Kabylkas, explained, "It took us three months to develop and test the final processor. We had already worked with simpler prototypes, so the adaptation process was quick. The most time-consuming stage was fabrication, but our role in this was minimal-this process was carried out in production, so we were essentially waiting for the finished chip."
The newly developed microprocessor is designed for use in automated devices, such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs), where reliability and predictability are more important than high performance.
Our team is made up of talented, motivated young professionals. These are mostly NU students and graduates working in our labs," Nursultan said.
According to the developers, the first chip labeled "Designed in Kazakhstan" lays the foundation for building a technological ecosystem, advancing scientific research, and integrating the country into the global semiconductor industry.
Now, the research team plans to focus on creating EDA (Electronic Design Automation) tools for designing and testing microchips.
Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan is in the process of obtaining the export license for Nvidia chips.
13.03.2025, 18:54 73761
Kazakhstan’s SCAT to launch direct flights from Shymkent to Seoul
Kazakhstan’s SCAT airline is boosting its flight network with the launch of flights en route Shymkent-Seoul starting from May, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Transport Ministry’s press service said in a statement that Kazakhstan’s SCAT plans to open a new route to South Korea starting from May 29. Flights will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays from Shymkent to Seoul, increasing total flights between Kazakhstan and South Korea from eight to 10 a week.
The expanded services will offer further promotion of trade and economic, business and tourist contacts between the two nations, reads the statement.
As earlier reported, SCAT air carrier of Kazakhstan plans to launch a new route from Shymkent to Munich, Germany, on May 27.
It was also reported that India’s IndiGo would launch direct flights from Astana to New Delhi.
12.03.2025, 19:20 77111
New endangered species featured in Kazakhstan's Red Book
According to Roman Yashchenko, the senior researcher at the Institute of Zoology of Kazakhstan and the chief editor of the Red Book, Kazakhstan has made notable strides in boosting the populations of several endangered animal species in recent decades, Kazinform News Agency reports.
To date, there are 227 species listed as rare and endangered in Kazakhstan. However, based on scientific research, we have proposed revising this list and reducing it to 217 species, which reflects positive changes in the populations of certain species," said Roman Yashchenko during a press briefing of the Regional Communications Service.
Special focus is placed on conserving the snow leopard, one of Almaty’s symbols. Around 70% of its habitat in Kazakhstan is protected within nature reserves. To monitor and study these animals, scientists use camera traps and satellite telemetry. So far, 11 snow leopards have been fitted with satellite collars, allowing better tracking of their migrations and behavior.
Thanks to systematic measures, the population of snow leopards in Kazakhstan has increased from a critically low number of 80-100 individuals in the 1990s to approximately 160-180 individuals nowadays," emphasized Roman Yashchenko.
In 2024, two major projects focused on restoring the tiger and Przewalski’s horse entered their active phase. These species once roamed Kazakhstan but were completely wiped out.
Marina Chirikova, the deputy director of the Institute of Zoology, reported that 21 animal species had been removed from the Red Book as a result of their populations’ stabilization, including 19 invertebrates and two vertebrates. These species are no longer at risk of extinction. However, 11 new species have been added to the list, including three insects, two birds, and one mammal.
12.03.2025, 08:49 83021
Quake jolts south of Kazakhstan
The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded an earthquake on March 12 at 06:15 a.m. Astana time, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The quake was centered in Uzbekistan 684 km southwest of Almaty, 16 km away from Abai village in Turkistan region.
The magnitude 3.0 earthquake was felt in Abai village and Saryagash town in Saryagash district.
No casualties or damages were reported.
It was earlier reported that a quake was felt in Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region on March 11.
