Kazakhstan to vaccinate boys against HPV since 2026

Images | Depositphotos

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan will vaccinate boys against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) since 2026, Vice Minister of Healthcare Timur Sultangaziyev told a briefing at the Kazakh Senate.





He reminded Kazakhstan began vaccinating girls against Human Papillomavirus since last year to protect them from cancer diseases, including cervical cancer.





He said the issue regarding vaccination of boys against HPV has been submitted for consideration.





As earlier reported, the second HPV dose vaccination is underway in Kazakhstan. As of now, nearly 140,000 girls were administered the vaccine.