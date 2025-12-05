04.12.2025, 18:41 24446
Kazakhstani Film "Ray of Hope" Screened at UNESCO Short Film Festival on International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Screening of Kazakh short film "Ray of Hope" was held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris as part of the 2nd UNESCO Festival of Short Films on Disability Inclusion, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event, organized on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, celebrated annually on December 3, is designed to support films that raise awareness about the inalienable rights, testing life stories and impressive achievements of people with disabilities.
The plot of the film presented at the festival by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the State Centre for Support of National Film of Kazakhstan and the Permanent Delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, was based on the twists of the fate of Kazakh judoka Yergali Shamey. The most important struggle for the protagonist in this film takes place not on a tatami, but in his mind, in which, despite all doubts and trials, he learns overcoming his fears and moving forward. The film, shot by Dala Cinema studios, was directed by Duman Yerkimbek, produced by Zhalyn Tleubergenov, and starred Nazar Sherkhan.
It should be noted that well after the film production was completed, Yergali Shamey performed brilliantly at the Paralympic Games in Paris in September 2024, where he won a silver medal in para judo in the weight category up to 73 kg.
As part of the UNESCO event, 25 short films from all continents were screened, revealing the everyday reality of people with disabilities, the challenges they face, and how they consistently overcome them. Through the universal language of cinema, this initiative aims to highlight the values of cultural diversity and to promote inclusive approaches in education, sports and other areas of contemporary societies development.
05.12.2025, 14:10 696
Tourism and Partnership: Kazakhstan Showcased its Potential in Finland
A presentation dedicated to Kazakhstan’s tourism potential was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Finland. The event served as a platform to introduce Finnish audiences to the country’s rich natural landscapes, cultural heritage and dynamic development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the presentation, it was emphasized that tourism is a significant area of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland.
Special attention was given to the fact that the development of the tourism sector is among the priorities of Kazakhstan’s state policy and reflects the course of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at expanding international openness, strengthening cultural diplomacy and promoting sustainable economic initiatives. The importance of increasing mutual tourist flows and enhancing direct ties between tourism and educational institutions of the two countries was also highlighted.
Participants were presented with detailed information about Kazakhstan’s key tourist destinations - from modern cities and business tourism hubs to cultural heritage sites along the ancient Silk Road. Particular emphasis was placed on the country’s natural attractions, including mountain routes, national parks, steppe landscapes and crystal-clear lakes that form Kazakhstan’s unique tourism offerings.
The event was attended by representatives of the business community, leading Finnish universities, Finnish students, as well as bloggers and media communicators specializing in tourism content and international reviews.
After the official part of the program, guests enjoyed traditional Kazakh cuisine and viewed photographic works showcasing Kazakhstan’s natural and cultural landmarks.
05.12.2025, 13:15 481
Presentation of the "Travel Kazakhstan" Guidebook Held in Seoul
A presentation of the tourist guidebook "Travel Kazakhstan", authored by well-known South Korean writer and traveler Seo Byung Yong, took place in Seoul, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together more than 70 participants, including representatives of government institutions, expert communities, the tourism industry, the media, as well as friends of Kazakhstan.
In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurgali Arystanov emphasized that the publication of this book represents another significant contribution to promoting Kazakhstan’s tourism potential among the Korean audience. He noted that the guidebook will help boost mutual travel and further strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries.
The Kazakh diplomat also presented up-to-date tourism statistics. In the first nine months of 2025, 41400 Korean tourists visited Kazakhstan, marking a 20% increase compared to the same period last year. During the same period, 46500 Kazakh citizens traveled to Korea, demonstrating 12% growth.
Seoul City Council member Aisuluu Ashiralieva also delivered congratulatory remarks, stressing that Korean society’s interest in Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries continues to grow steadily. She expressed confidence that the new publication will serve as an important tool for bringing the peoples of the two countries closer and stimulating mutual travel.
Author Seo Byung Yong presented the key content of the guidebook and shared his personal impressions of Kazakhstan, its rich history, culture, and natural landmarks. According to him, the book aims to help Korean travelers discover Kazakhstan as a modern, welcoming, and fascinating tourist destination.
The event included a Q&A session, followed by an autograph session with the author.
The cultural program was highlighted by the performance of young Kazakh dombra player Milana Bazarova, who performed two famous kui pieces - "Tepenkök" and "Balbyrauin."
Overall, the guests expressed strong interest in Kazakhstan and confidence that "Travel Kazakhstan" will continue to contribute to the development of tourism between the peoples of the two countries.
05.12.2025, 11:51 101
New rules introduced for Kazakhstani nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan has introduced new rules of staying for the citizens of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Border Service of the National Security Committee of Kyrgyzstan, starting September 1, 2025, the nationals of Kazakhstan are allowed to stay in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic for up to 90 days, in total within every 180-day period, beginning from the first day of their entry.
The nationals of Kazakhstan are exempt from registration during the first 30 days of their stay. Beyond this period, registration is mandatory.
In case of staying in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic for more than 90 days without registration, subsequent entry into the country will be restricted to 90 days.
04.12.2025, 20:31 23526
2 billion trees to be planted in Kazakhstan by 2027
Kazakhstan will complete its nationwide plan to plant 2 billion trees by 2027, announced Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Reporting on the progress of the President's large-scale greening initiative, the minister stated that 1.4 billion seedlings have already been planted across the country’s forest fund.
Kazakhstan has already planted 270 million of the 370 million trees scheduled for this year’s plan. To ensure a supply of high-quality material for future efforts, construction of six new forest seed complexes will begin next year. Furthermore, a special 30-hectare nursery on the dried Aral seabed is being established to cultivate climate-adapted seedlings.
04.12.2025, 11:45 25061
Tourism Potential of Kazakhstan Presented in Jakarta
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Indonesia, in partnership with the Association of the Indonesian Tours & Travel Agencies (ASITA), hosted a roundtable in Jakarta titled "Tourism Opportunities of Kazakhstan". The event aimed to expand bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector and attract more Indonesian travelers to Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The roundtable brought together representatives from over 40 Indonesian travel companies, international airlines, and business circles. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Serzhan Abdykarimov, made a detailed presentation of the country’s tourism potential, emphasizing its unique regional features and sightseeings.
The Ambassador also underscored the 30-day visa-free regime currently available to Indonesian citizens and invited travel agencies to intensify joint efforts to significantly increase two-way tourist flows, strengthen business cooperation, and foster long-term people-to-people connections between the two friendly nations. It was also noted that foreign investors contributing at least USD 300,000 to Kazakhstan’s economy are eligible for a Golden Visa and a 10-year residence permit.
ASITA leadership and Indonesian travel companies expressed strong interest and willingness to further expand mutually beneficial tourist and people-to-people ties with Kazakhstan, as well as to strengthen business partnerships between two countries.
During the roundtable, participants were shown videos about Kazakhstan’s rich tourism potential and a photo exhibition featuring the country’s most beautiful natural landscapes. Guests also tried traditional Kazakh cuisine and received informational and touristic brochures about the country.
04.12.2025, 11:11 24801
Kazakhstan in Focus: Media and Expert Cooperation with Germany
Germany hosted the 45th meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club (BEC) titled "Dialogue and Trust: Media and Expert Communication on Kazakhstan". The event brought together representatives from political and business circles, expert communities, civil society organisations, as well as Kazakh and German media outlets, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The discussions centred on strengthening trust, expanding expert-level interaction and enhancing the quality of communication between Kazakhstan and Germany, while also noting the growing European interest in the political and socio-economic reforms under way in the world’s ninth-largest country.
In his opening remarks, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Issetov emphasized that Kazakhstan has, in recent years, carried out a comprehensive transformation of its state governance system and implemented significant political and socio-economic reforms. These efforts have helped build greater trust both domestically and within the international community. He noted that Kazakhstan continues to reinforce its role as an active and responsible participant in the international agenda, open to constructive dialogue and cooperation.
Christian Görke, Member of the Bundestag and Chair of the Parliamentary Group "Germany-Central Asia", noted in his address that strengthening professional and expert contacts contributes to deeper trust and expands opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.
The keynote address was delivered by prominent journalist and founder of the media platform "diplo.news", Ewald König, who presented an overview of current communication trends and an analysis of German media coverage on Kazakhstan. He highlighted the growing interest among European journalists and analysts in the country’s political transformation, Kazakhstan’s role in the region and on the international stage, as well as its commitment to openness and constructive dialogue with partners.
The panel discussion featured representatives of leading Kazakh and German media outlets. Experts examined mechanisms for advancing media and expert cooperation, the role of journalism in building trust and the importance of objective reporting on political, economic and social developments in Kazakhstan.
In conclusion, participants noted that Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its position as a state open to dialogue and international partnership and expressed readiness to further expand contacts between expert and media communities of both countries.
03.12.2025, 20:17 44716
Flu cases on the rise in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region
Flu cases are surging across Kostanay region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
17,228 acute respiratory viral infection cases were recorded in the region in the past week, that is 2080.4 per 100,000 population, which is 1.6 times more than the week before (10,561 cases, 1264.9 per 100,000 population).
Of which 11,267 acute respiratory viral infection cases or 65.3% were reported among children aged under 14, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.
03.12.2025, 19:35 45546
Kazakh Compatriots Come Together in Budapest
More than 30 Kazakh students studying at leading Hungarian universities took part in a special meeting held at the Lakitelek Folk High School (Lakitelek Népfőiskola). Students from ELTE, Corvinus, Debrecen, BUEB and Pécs universities participated in the event. The meeting was held under the patronage of Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament Sándor Lezsák and was dedicated to Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by Abzal Saparbekuly, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary; Daniyar Kadyrov, President of the "Otandastar Foundation"; as well as Professor of the Lakitelek Folk High School and Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, Sándor Lezsák. Hungarian citizens interested in Kazakh culture and national sports were also invited.
The main purpose of the event was to strengthen ties with Kazakh students studying abroad, foster their patriotism, and expand cultural and educational cooperation.
During the meeting, participants listened to Ambassador A.Saparbekuly’s lecture on Kazakh-Hungarian strategic partnership, and students presented reports they had prepared about Kazakhstan. In addition, master classes in asyk atu and togyzkumalak were conducted by the "Hungarian-Kazakh Ethnosport and Culture Association" led by Zhanargul Fenyvesi.
Tauyekel Shadyar, a third-year student at the Faculty of International Relations of ELTE University, spoke about student initiatives: "Here in Hungary, we have created the Quryltai Hu association to unite Kazakh students. We hold cultural and educational events every month. We are also members of the Qazaq Society, which brings together Kazakh student organizations from 11 European countries. Our goal is to strengthen unity and expand cooperation," he said.
Elnara Israyil, a fourth-year student of Business Administration and Management at Corvinus University, shared her impressions: "We students often gather together. We actively participate in events organized by the Embassy and those we arrange ourselves. On holidays, we get together to cook beshbarmak and speak only Kazakh. Such gatherings help us stay connected with our homeland. Kazakhstan is always in my heart," she noted.
As part of the meeting, D. Kadyrov, President of the "Otandastar Foundation," held discussions with the leaders and members of the "Barys" Hungarian-Kazakh society and the "Hungarian-Kazakh" cultural association. At the end of the gathering, Kazakh cultural organizations received dombra instruments and national attire as part of the "Qorzhyn" project.
