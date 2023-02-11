Kazakhstanis raised some KZT 18 mln to buy yurts for quake-hit Türkiye
The talks are underway with the Turkish authorities to deliver the yurts to Türkiye as soon as possible. The yurts were chosen for a definite reason. People can live in the yurts for a great while whereas people living in tents are bracing for freezing temperatures. The yurt has a sacred meaning. The Turks call Kazakhstan "atazhurt" (the land of ancestors) as the territory of Kazakhstan is the motherland of all Turks, including the ancestors of the current generations of Turks," journalist Nurbek Bekbau said. Bekbau initiated the fundraising for those hit by quakes.
At the instruction of the Head of State branches of the five leading foreign universities will open in Kazakhstan by 2025. Last year saw the opening of the branch of the Russian National Research Nuclear University in Almaty, the branch of the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas in Atyrau, and the affiliate of the University of Arizona in Petropavlovsk. Six more will unveil this year," the Minister said during his trip to Almaty.
Gazi University plans to open its branch in Shymkent, while the Michigan State University branch will be present in Astana. Heriot-Watt University will create its campus in Aktobe, Seoul National University of Science and Technology in Kyzylorda, Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers in Taraz, and some German universities will be represented in Aktau. Besides, the Technical State University will open its doors in Zhezkazgan. The talks are underway. Canada's Tech University will also unveil its campus in Kazakhstan. Details will be available soon," the Minister added.
In Kazakhstan you can experience the beauty of the third largest mosque in in Asia," the web portal says.
The measures we take as part of financial and regulative support, as well as serious investments in infrastructure of higher education will let us establish a center for attracting young people willing to get high-quality and affordable higher education," Sayasat Nurbek noted.
It is important to create a clear system of control over the quality of international education in Kazakhstan. Foreign universities planning to work in Kazakhstan, need the presence of accreditation agencies which will ensure control over the quality of higher education," Sayasat Nurbek said.
