Large-scale scheduled repair and track work is underway on the KTZ network
The Astana Opera Academy Soloist Won the Grand Prix at a Vocal Competition
Any competition requires good preparation, serious work with a teacher. The Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Professor Azamat Zheltyrguzov had a major role in my success. Together with him, we compiled a program, worked on vocals, phrasing, style, portrayal," the soloist notes. "Certainly, the International Opera Academy played a huge role in my professional development. Here we are taught by eminent singers and vocal teachers, and our task is to take the best from them."
Last year I performed Donna Elvira in Mozart’s Don Giovanni staged by Italian director Ala Simonishvili, and this year I performed the title role in Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta. Now we are preparing for the performance that will complete our studies: Rossini’s L’Italiana in Algeri will premiere at the Astana Opera in June."
All young performers are experienced, with good vocal abilities, so I can say that the competition was held at a high level. I was prepared thanks to daily classes with my vocal teacher Azamat Zheltyrguzov and accompanist Zaru Zhazykbayeva", - the soloist says.
Rescuer Arslan Kurmanbekov awarded posthumously with III Degree Aibyn Order
172,000 students to graduate from schools in Kazakhstan in 2023
To Die to Be Reborn: The Cult Ballet Premiered in the Capital
KTZ introduces a domestic system of microprocessor centralization
Kazakh Composers’ Music to Be Performed in Poland
Speaking without false modesty, the organizers of the festival and its audience noted the high level of a cappella performance of music written by European composers. We performed rather complex works by Apostol Nikolaev-Strumski, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, and Sergei Rachmaninoff", - says Astana Opera’s principal choirmaster Yerzhan Dautov.
The festival has very serious traditions. Well-known collectives performed there, and iconic musicians and composers, such as the famous Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki, Igor Raevsky, Boris Tevlin, were represented on the jury," Yerzhan Dautov notes. "This year we are preparing a serious program for participation in the festival. The Astana Opera Choir will perform works by Modest Mussorgsky, Krzysztof Penderecki, Apostol Nikolaev-Strumski, and Anatoly Molodov. We plan to demonstrate not only the performance level, but also the command of a wide variety of styles, along with opera music. We want to show that our team is versatile and has no limits or restraints in our creative work. In addition, we will present our recital to European listeners, which will include the most beloved and recognizable Kazakh music works: Gaziza Zhubanova’s Zhalghyz Yemen, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s Choral, Serikzhan Abdinurov’s Kui, Alibi Abdinurov’s Quyrmash, a medley of Kazakh songs and others."
When we first arrived at the festival, we held a small local concert, where we performed only a few works by Kazakh composers, which were received very warmly and with great interest by the Polish audience," the choirmaster says. "Therefore, we consider the upcoming concert of the Astana Opera Choir in Warsaw as a way to introduce Europeans to the Kazakh national musical culture, an opportunity to demonstrate the level of vocal mastery that our country has reached."
The safety and security of transported grain cargo is under special control
Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train brigade already helped over 4,000 rural residents
