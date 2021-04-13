Latest data on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kazakhstan

8 regions of Kazakhstan remain in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

8 regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing COVID-19 in Kazakhstan reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions remain the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of April 11.

Shymkent city, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, 2,842 more COVID-19 cases were detected in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours.

COVID-19-like pneumonia: 102 new cases, 5 victims

As of April 9 Kazakhstan confirmed 102 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 5 deaths and 159 recoveries, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Since August 1 Kazakhstan recorded 51,362 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 49,997 recoveries. The death toll climbed to 727.

2,842 more COVID-19 cases detected in Kazakhstan

2,842 more COVID-19 cases were detected in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

591 cases were recorded in Kazakh capital, 709 in Almaty, 88 in Shymkent, 103 in Akmola region, 202 in Aktobe region, 355 in Almaty region, 131 in Atyrau region, 60 in East Kazakhstan, 49 in Zhambyl region, 127 in West Kazakhstan, 210 in Karaganda region, 33 in Kostanay region, 42 in Kyzylorda region, 30 in Mangistau region, 42 in Pavlodar region, 46 in North Kazakhstani, 24 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s tally to 269,519.

523 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

523 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of April 10, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

According to the ministry, 31,360 people in Kazakhstan are receiving treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of April 10. 11,505 patients are staying at hospitals, while 19,855 are receiving outpatient treatment.

523 patients are in critical condition, 162 are in extremely severe condition and 95 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 2,734 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 266,677 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 232,835 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.

24 Kazakhstanis died from COVID-19 and pneumonia in 24 hrs





32,899 (32,241 coronavirus positive and 658 coronavirus negative) people are being treated for coronavirus infection the countrywide as of April 11. 546 of them are in critical condition, 163 in extremely critical condition, while 99 are on life support, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

19 people died from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 3,221. Pneumonia claimed 5 lives in the last day, total at 727, it said in a statement.

28 arrive from abroad without PCR tests

35 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on April 10 carrying 5,287 passengers.

5,259 of them had COVID-19 tests. The rest were taken to the quarantine centre to pass PCR tests for coronavirus infection, the sanitary and epidemiological committee’s statement reads.

16 arrived in Kazakhstan on April 9 without COVID-19 were tested negative.













